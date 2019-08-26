Iran’s plan to defeat Donald Trump

The mullahs who run Iran are obsessed with imposing a new worldwide caliphate. It is called “The Nation of Islam.” America is perceived as a threat to their ideology and culture. They believe the US can be defeated by the return of the Mahdi, the Islamic messiah. It is thought that this Shia philosophy will ultimately dominate the Persian Gulf nations.



These leaders believe that the Soviet Union was defeated by the Islamic caliphate in Afghanistan. America is considered to be the “Great Satan,” and Israel is the “Little Satan.” The 20,000+ terror attacks experienced by Israel have primarily been funded by Iran through Hamas and Hezbollah. The same can be said of American troops wounded by IEDs in Iraq. They were supplied by Iran.

The Iranian rulers believe the Mahdi can be ushered in only through an apocalypse. This mad ideology is underrated. I know personally how obsessed they are. I have met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and also set up the only meeting between Fox Network and Iran’s past president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He told me that a green light came into the UN when he spoke and that for 26 to 28 minutes no one blinked. He also told me that the reason Iranians die at age 62 and Zionists at 82 is because Zionists send rats infected with poison into Iranian crops, that the food is eaten, causing Iranians to die younger.I asked, “Is this a joke?” He replied, “I don’t joke. Read the Protocols of the Elders of Zion and you will understand.”The author is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 89 published books. He is the founder of Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem of which the late president Shimon Peres, Israel’s ninth president, was the chair. He also serves on the Trump Evangelical Faith Initiative.

