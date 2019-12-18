if(window.innerWidth>=1024) { googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/All_Regular_Ad_Units/Article_300x600_Sidebar_1', [[300, 600], [300, 300], [160, 600], [300, 250], [120, 600]], 'div-gpt-ad-1478795987940-2').addService(googletag.pubads()); }
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Justice, justice and democracy you shall pursue

Netanyahu may be able to contribute more to Israel’s justice and democracy than Nitzan ever did.

By OPHIR FALK  
DECEMBER 18, 2019 11:56
THE view from the Supreme Court: While the debate over the attorney-general’s role is longstanding, the debate over the comptroller’s role is far more recent (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE view from the Supreme Court: While the debate over the attorney-general’s role is longstanding, the debate over the comptroller’s role is far more recent
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel’s justice system is ill. A system once openly trusted by a vast majority of Israelis and the envy of the free world is now trusted by a blind few and in dire need of lifesaving surgery. Benjamin Netanyahu, a prime minister soon to be indicted, cannot be the chief surgeon. But if the 70-year-old leader is strong enough to fight for justice and defend his good name, he will significantly contribute to Israel’s quest for safeguarding a resilient and durable democracy.
The historical significance of such a contribution may outweigh US President Donald Trump’s Declaration on Jerusalem, US recognition of the Golan Heights, the legitimization of Jewish settlements, the economic reforms that unleashed Israel’s free market and the new relations with moderate Muslim countries in search of a pragmatic peace.
Fixing Israel’s broken justice system may even be more paramount than mitigating the horrors of the Oslo Accords and the Palestinian terrorism it enabled. A durable democracy is as important as denuclearizing Iran. Both are indispensable for the Jewish state’s existence.
Undoubtedly, it is detrimental for a nation to be led by an indicted prime minister. It is, however, more detrimental for a Prime Minister to be ousted from office against the will of the people by undemocratic means. It is the people’s right to decide who leads them – at the ballot.
Just as national security is too sacred to be in the sole hands of generals, rule of law and justice cannot solely be in the grasp of legalists – not even in those of capable lawyers like Shai Nitzan or distinguished jurists like Aharon Barak.
Nitzan, who spent all his career at the State Attorney’s Office, represented state authorities in numerous petitions before the Supreme Court in criminal, security, and administrative matters. He was instrumental in formulating the State Attorney’s policy in many areas, including Israel’s Targeted Killing policy. As state prosecutor, Nitzan’s intentions may have been pure but his consequent actions (actus reus) have compromised Israel’s democracy.
During his tenure as state prosecutor, Nitzan took pride in squashing bills drafted by elected legislators that he regarded as illegitimate, before those bills could become law or prior to being petitioned before the Supreme Court. He saw part of his job description to include voter guidance, stating: “I gather people will not want to vote for a candidate suspected of bribery”. Such condescending statements and Nitzan’s briefings of district and supreme court judges concerning Netanyahu’s case, have caused nothing less than the targeted killing of public trust in the State Attorney’s Office. Above all, his tenure will be stained by the serial and slanted leaks that compromised the prime minister’s investigations. These leaks occurred under Nitzan’s watch, and his efforts to disregard them as nonexistent are a testimony to his detachment. Citizens under investigation have rights, even if they are prime ministers and Netanyahu’s right to due process was conceded.
Aharon Barak, Nitzan’s mentor, considered to be a brilliant legal mind appears to have squandered principles of Democracy and the concept of checks and balances of late. Barak, who at the age of 38 was awarded the Israel Prize for legal research, climbed to become one of Israel’s most influential chief justices. In recent weeks however, he has participated, some would say led a coordinated effort to remove Netanyahu from office. At a Haifa University lecture, he precariously campaigned that the attorney-general’s decision to indict the prime minister should dictate Netanyahu’s resignation while blatantly disregarding a Basic Law in Israel that specifically states the opposite. A few days later Barak praised Deputy Attorney-General Dina Zilber and her teenager-toned proselytizing, calling her speech, in which she scorched elected officials and pleaded that the public protect her and her colleagues, the best he had heard. It seems like at 83, Barak may have lost some sense of judgment.
In the closing paragraph of his final ruling as president of Israel’s Supreme Court, in a case concerning the permissibility of targeted killing, Barak reiterated the same words he used in the case against the use of torture:
“At times democracy fights with one hand tied behind its back. Despite that, democracy has the upper hand, since preserving the rule of law and recognition of individual liberties constitute an important component of its security stance. At the end of the day, they strengthen democracy and its spirit, and allow it to overcome its difficulties.”
Former judges and appointed civil servants should also consider “fighting with one hand tied behind their back” when addressing ongoing legal proceedings, and refrain from overreaching their legal jurisdictions – even if they can.
If law professor and recipient of the Israel Prize for legal research Ruth Gabison is mistaken and Netanyahu can indeed receive a fair trial – that may be his best bet. The indictments against him may show that Netanyahu is no Mother Teresa, but it is also clear that it will be very difficult, based on the evidence or lack thereof, to convince a justice-seeking court of law and the public at large that the prime minister is a corrupt criminal. Not this prime minister. If the public gives Netanyahu another vote of confidence in the upcoming elections, it will be hard to see a court convict him of acting against the public’s interest.
If Netanyahu endures Israel’s grinding legal system and prevails in the battle of his life, he may be able to contribute more to Israel’s justice and democracy than Nitzan and Barak ever did.
The writer interned at the State Attorney’s Office two decades ago.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Supreme Court shai nitzan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by