Letters to the editor: June 6, 2018

Barr and Bee



In his article “Roseanne and repentance in America” (June 5) Shmuley Boteach raises the question of a double standard in comparing the acts of Roseanne Barr and Samantha Bee, where the apology by Roseanne was rejected and that of Bee sufficed. Boteach makes an impassioned plea for Roseanne based on Jewish norms of contrition and repentance.





As is his wont, Boteach oversimplifies the issues. In an analogous concept to punishment fitting the crime, Judaism has posited that the absolution fit the violation. For many sins, contrition and repentance suffice. However for some sins, suffering is mandated and for others only death brings absolution.For our cases, had Roseanne’s remarks been made by an Afro-American, an apology would have been sufficient to close the issue. Correspondingly, had Samantha Bee’s remark been made by a male, nothing less than dismissal would have been acceptable.SAMUEL DERSHOWITZJerusalemThe Supreme Court ordered the Knesset to present to the Court a comparative study whether other countries prohibit groups from funding travel of Parliament members for ideological reasons (“High Court to Knesset: Do other states ban funding for MK’s travel based on ideology?” June 5)This was based on a Knesset decision to ban MK Yousef Jabareen from receiving funding from “Jewish Voices for Peace” for a speaking tour in the US.Without considering the merits of the Knesset decision, the overriding legal democratic constitutional consideration relates to the “separation of powers” enshrined in democratic countries. The thrust of this doctrine is that the constitutional allocation of the legislative, executive and judicial powers among the three branches of government are equal; these branches are not to infringe upon each other’s constitutional powers.This is to prevent abuse of power. No branch may have unlimited powers.Decimating this doctrine and usurping the Knesset’s legal constitutional power, the Supreme Court attempts to establish itself as a body to which all must bend and obey. This is not tenable in a democracy.”I. GENDELMANJerusalemJeremy Sharon (Destined for disaster, June 4) claims, “The endless rabbinical squabbling and dallying over conversion will ultimately seal the fate of the Jewish population in the Jewish state” because “there are cur+rently some 400,000 Israeli citizens from the former Soviet Union and their descendants who are not Jewish according to Jewish law but who are fully integrated into Israeli society.”While it may have been very generous to offer refuge to those non-Jews who risked persecution by racist regimes, this does not make them Jews and any state-sponsored attempt to do so will only aggravate the intermarriage crisis. The only effective solution would be to introduce civil marriage as an alternative, while still recognizing those conducted by authorized religious entities.The Chief Rabbinate should simply not consider the former to be Jewish marriages, requiring a get [Jewish divorce], provided the state accepts that the latter can only be dissolved under the rules under which they were formalized.Moshe Nissim’s recommendation “to transfer jurisdiction for conversions... to a new state-authorized Orthodox body” in order to make “conversion” easier cannot work, since the vast majority are simply not interested in accepting ol haTorah umitzvot (Jewish religious theory and practice), the sine qua non for conversion. After all, they “are not exactly inundating the rabbinical courts with requests to convert.”MARTIN D. STERNEnglandRegarding “The toy that’s wreaking havoc on the South (June 5), the case Israel ought to make about what has been going on in Gaza is that Hamas is experimenting with new tactics to attain its goal of infiltrating Israel to kill and/or kidnap Jews and cause as much damage as possible.Iron Dome has reduced the utility of rockets and apparently Israel has figured out how to find the tunnels. Incendiary kites and balloons are achieving Hamas’s ends for now, but they don’t look like an insuperable technical challenge.If they can’t go over or under the barrier, they have to try to go through it, so we have to cope with a literal smoke screen designed to enable direct attacks on the barrier.As long as Hamas’s objective remains unchanged, it will keep trying new tactics. If the international community wants to see an end to civilian deaths, its best strategy is to constrain Hamas and the related terrorist groups.YALE ZUSSMANFramingham, MAThe decision for our Air Force to continue bombing terrorist targets is not working. Hitting empty buildings, even though the military calls them “hard targets,” just doesn’t do it.Firebombs delivered by kites and helium balloons delivering are causing extensive damage to kibbutz fields and nature reserves that will take years to recover from. Compensation to the kibbutzim must be 100% to cover current damage as well as losses if they are unable to plant future crops.Deterrence for me is immediately taking out the terrorists who are deploying the kites upon spotting them by drones or helicopters, despite the cost of keeping drones and helicopters in the air along the length of the border. Unless our government decides on total warfare until unconditional surrender by all the terrorists in Gaza, I see no end to the tit-for-tat scenario. It has been going on for years. The IDF pays a heavier price every time we try to finish the job, but the EU, UN and even the US in the past have curtailed us.We need to take out Gaza terrorist mortar sites so people in the area can live without constant threats, never knowing when the next siren will be sounded. I know, as I have lived in the North for more than 40 years and have felt the terror of the unknown from Iraqi scuds to Hezbollah Katushas – not as often as our citizens in the South, but the memories are there, as well as the fear of what might be in the future.MURRAY JOSEPHKiryat MotzkinThe simple answer to Susan Rolef’s question (“Israel and Europe – what has gone wrong,” June 4) is that largely due to an influx of Muslim refugees to various European countries, antisemitism rises to the fore there at every opportunity.We have every right to be “pissed off” with these nations that latch onto fake news at the drop of a hat (or at the drop of an arson kite). Stop apologizing. We are protecting our border and those that attack it do so at their peril.Unless Hamas accepts the Jewish State of Israel, rejects violence and develops a plan to build a secure future for their people with the billions of aid dollars that they receive, violence instigated by them will no doubt continue. The Israeli army needs to be proactive and disseminate non-confidential operational information in real time to inform the media of the facts on the ground. Unfortunately, Hamas spreads false rumors about an operation and the Israeli government is playing catch up to dispel the media lies. Fake news is always hard to undo.CHANAN COHENTeaneck, NJA review of the Kitchen Market in the Tel Aviv Port (Jerusalem Post Billboard, June 1) describes a New Zealand wine as "fruity with vibrant acidity, clarity and precision."I am consumed with curiosity. Did the wine taste good?ERNEST WINOCOURRehovot