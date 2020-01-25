The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Rabbis in politics – a disaster for both

Rabbis are not necessarily any better or worse than other politicians.

By SHUKI FRIEDMAN  
JANUARY 25, 2020 19:30
Rabbi Rafi Peretz (right) takes over as interim education minister from Naftali Bennett (left) in May (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rabbi Rafi Peretz (right) takes over as interim education minister from Naftali Bennett (left) in May
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The U-turns performed by Rabbi Rafi Peretz – after promising that “my words are written in stone” last week and in the recent months – have once again proven that the involvement of rabbis in politics is bad for the rabbinate, bad for Judaism and bad for politics.
Rabbis are not necessarily any better or worse than other politicians. But politicians who win a seat in the Knesset based only on the fact that they are rabbis – that is, they represent the world of idealized halachic/legal Judaism – are doomed to failure. Either they remain faithful to their rabbinical calling and thus fail in their political role, or they become politicians in every sense and are thus almost certain to betray their rabbinical mission and lose the faith of their followers.
The involvement of rabbis in Israeli politics is a longstanding tradition. Via formal or informal “councils of great Torah leaders,” or via public rabbinical influence on politicians, they select “elected” representatives, form and disband political parties, approve coalition agreements, and on occasion, bring down governments. This heightened level of rabbinical involvement in Israeli politics is bad enough, but even worse is the role played by rabbis who themselves become active politicians
In order to succeed, politicians must play by the rules of the political playing field. These require constant compromise, including on issues with real substance. Successful politicians know how to forge alliances but also how to break them when necessary; they know how to attack their opponents and sometimes even their colleagues; and they know how to present the situation in a way that serves their own interests, even if this means straying from the truth.
Rabbis – who act as both spiritual leaders and halachic jurists (poskim) – are the very antithesis of politicians. To be worthy of their role as rabbinical and spiritual leaders, they must be beyond reproach. In their daily conduct, their speech, their treatment of others, and their commitment to halacha [Jewish law] and to integrity and ethical standards, they must serve as role models for their students and followers. These, and the general public as well, expect their rabbis to represent Judaism in the purest and most honest way, and to sanctify the name of God. Their commitment to these values must be absolute. Any failure to live up to them is not just a personal failure but can even denigrate everything they stand for in the eyes of the public.
The same is true regarding substantive issues. Certainly, any religious politician is committed to abiding by halacha. But the commitment of rabbis to halachic rulings must be absolute with zero room for compromise on issues such as religion and state. For example, in the 1990s, a group of religious politicians asked Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Herzog to issue a halachic ruling on the character of Shabbat in the public space in Israel.
In his response, Herzog wrote that the approach they were seeking to take was halachically forbidden, but that since they were politicians and not poskim, he was certain that they would use their common sense to arrive at the optimal outcome depending on the circumstances, even if this was not fully in accord with the precise demands of halacha.
This response demonstrates the inherent difficulties facing rabbis who function as politicians. The tension between what is expected by halacha and the political reality is liable to stymie their ability to properly lead the public they seek to represent.
Rabbis do not have to be marooned in study halls, cut off from reality. They, and the treasury of Jewish values they carry with them, have much to offer public life in Israel in the way of advice or information. But whenever they enter the cesspool of politics as active participants, they tarnish themselves, their image as rabbis and the Judaism they seek to represent. This is bad for the rabbis and bad for Judaism.
The writer is the director of the Center for Religion, Nation and State at the Israel Democracy Institute, and lectures on law at the Peres Academic Center.


Tags Israel rabbi Politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our miss within the 'Deal of the Century' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Shuki Friedman Rabbis in politics – a disaster for both By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by