Role of journalism in the era of coronavirus - comment

Israel, like the rest of the world, is in uncharted territory. The coming weeks will be a test of our nation’s resilience, our health system and much more.
At The Jerusalem Post, it will also be a test of our ability to continue writing the news and putting out a newspaper at a time of great personal and national uncertainty.
Like many companies across the country, we have told most of our employees to work from home. Early last week, we put in place the necessary infrastructure so we can continue to put out this newspaper even from home and self-quarantine.
This is not a simple time for any of us, but it is an important time for journalism. As the country moves slowly into a shut down and even a possible lockdown, journalists are needed more than ever to follow the news, to report it, to keep you updated and to ensure that our government officials operate while knowing that there is public oversight.
Decisions like the one announced Saturday night – that the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) will use counter-terrorism tools to track Israelis infected with coronavirus – have the potential to severely undermine Israelis’ basic democratic rights. We all need to follow these developments – which might have their merits – to ensure that they are not done without clear guidelines as well as under the necessary judicial and legislative supervision.
Our reporters are continuing to report from the field, covering the impact this developing situation is having on Israel’s health system, the economy, the IDF and society in general. At the same time, our reporters are covering the coalition talks between Blue and White and Likud about a possible emergency unity government that we fully support and have been calling to establish since early last week.
We have written hundreds of stories – in print and online - about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 since this pandemic came into our lives. Even without the print edition, you can follow all of our reports here.
The Jerusalem Post has been telling Israel’s story since 1932 – through conflict, military victories, political upheaval and amazing technological breakthroughs. We will do all we can to keep you informed in the days ahead.
For now, stay safe and healthy.
Yaakov Katz is the Editor-in-Chief of The Jerusalem Post.