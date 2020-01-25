The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The Liberation of Auschwitz is a Reminder of Our Sacred Work

The liberation of Auschwitz was not the end. Rather, it was a reminder that our commitment to a strong and vibrant Jewish future is the core of our life’s work

By MARK WILF, ERIC D. FINGERHUT  
JANUARY 25, 2020 20:49
Holocaust survivors bake challah to restore a heartfelt tradition and return a sense of normalcy. (photo credit: TIKVA HOPE)
Holocaust survivors bake challah to restore a heartfelt tradition and return a sense of normalcy.
(photo credit: TIKVA HOPE)
On January 27th, 120 survivors of the Auschwitz concentration camp will return to the site in Poland to commemorate the 75th anniversary of its liberation. They will travel across the globe with their caregivers, wheelchairs and walkers in the still of winter, and they will take a difficult dive into their past to remember both the horror of their own experiences and the family and friends whom they lost. However, this time, they will not be there as simply victims. They will stand next to heads of state who honor them, and they will represent the thriving Jewish people, who have an eternal homeland in Israel. 
The resounding message of their journey both acknowledges a dark past and celebrates a better future.
Yet this anniversary also occurs at a time of increased anxiety for many Holocaust survivors. Antisemitism is on the rise in America and around the world. Violent attacks on supermarkets, synagogues and homes evoke fear, in particular among people who have faced extreme hatred before. Some can no longer sleep at night, and others are afraid to leave their homes or attend an event at a Jewish venue. Even as the Jewish community works aggressively to respond to this crisis by isolating and punishing antisemitic behavior and upgrading security, Holocaust survivors are especially vulnerable.
Caring for Holocaust survivors requires a host of supportive services, and our communities have stepped forward to provide them. Dozens of Jewish Federations, especially in places with the largest survivor populations, such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and South Florida, have long funded and maintained outreach services for Holocaust survivors, partnering with their Jewish Family Services and many other local agencies to deliver this support.
There are approximately 80,000 Holocaust survivors alive in the United States. It is estimated that one third live at or near poverty levels. The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) is determined that these courageous people, who have endured so much already, should not struggle in their remaining years.
At the national level, our collective efforts have also brought important resources to local communities to aid Holocaust survivors. The Jewish Federations' Center for Advancing Holocaust Survivor Care provides grants—made possible by a $17 million federal award and another $10 million in matching funds raised from donors across the country—to ensure that services for survivors are administered in the most caring manner and trains social workers and family caregivers to respond to survivors changing needs. These funds are in addition to the tens of millions raised by Federations locally.
At JFNA, we are honored to work with the Claims Conference, which delivers approximately $200 million per year in social services and compensation to survivors in the U.S. And we are proud that 20 communities now partner with Seed the Dream Foundation and the innovative KAVOD SHEF initiative to bring in millions of dollars to aid this group with basic emergency services, including food, medicine and home needs.
In our programs across the Federation system, not only are Holocaust survivors given the care they require, but they are also empowered. One community paired Holocaust survivors with songwriters to weave their stories into beautiful music. This brought dignity to each survivor and demonstrated that his or her life story was important. They remembered the Holocaust on their own terms, and their lives and their wellbeing improved as a result.
During another gathering, staff overheard a woman reminisce about the hundreds of occasions she had braided beautiful challahs for the Sabbath. For these women, baking challahs fills them with pride because it is an expression of love and devotion to their families. Yet, sadly, the dexterity required to knead and braid the dough has made baking challahs an activity of the past. The staff brought challah dough to the group and assisted the women, enabling them to restore both this heartfelt tradition and a sense of normalcy.
Together with our friends, allies, service agencies and partners in government, we will bolster our security, so that Holocaust survivors feel safe to attend gatherings. We will provide them with food, home care, socialization and counseling so that they can live in peace, knowing they are loved and cherished. We will advance Holocaust education and remembrance on behalf of the six million souls who were lost. We will research and teach others to stand up for what is right and weaken the bigotry that leads to violence.
This is our promise to Holocaust survivors, the Jewish people, and the world. The liberation of Auschwitz was not the end. Rather, it was a reminder that our commitment to a strong and vibrant Jewish future is the core of our life’s work.
Mark Wilf is chair of the Board of Trustees, JFNA. He is also the son of Holocaust survivors. Eric Fingerhut is President and CEO, JFNA.


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors holocaust memorial day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Our miss within the 'Deal of the Century' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Shuki Friedman Rabbis in politics – a disaster for both By SHUKI FRIEDMAN
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by