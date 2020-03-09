The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
The coronavirus is apolitical – editorial

In periods of crisis, Israelis have always risen to the task. From our leadership on down, this is one of those times to prove it again.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MARCH 9, 2020 20:30
ELECTION MONITORS wearing protective gear count Monday's election votes cast by Israelis in home quarantine over coronavirus concerns.
ELECTION MONITORS wearing protective gear count Monday’s election votes cast by Israelis in home quarantine over coronavirus concerns.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
These are the days for cool heads, reasoned decisions and steadfast leadership.
The global outbreak of the coronavirus has put the world, and Israel, in uncharted territory. People have reacted to the crisis in a variety of ways, from taking a blasé attitude and carrying on as if all is normal, to working from home and avoiding public transportation and any public gathering.
Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov told KAN’s Keren Neubach on Monday that it was only a matter of time until Israel would have to enforce a 14-day quarantine period for anyone entering the country – Israelis and foreigner alike, including those from the US.
There has been criticism of the strict measures the government has taken until now to contain the virus, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travelers arriving from France, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Austria and most of the Far East. Some have deemed these restrictions draconian, but they seem to be working in stemming the proliferation of the virus in the Israel.
As of Monday morning, 39 people in Israel had contracted the virus, with one, a bus driver who was infected by Greek tourists he transported, deemed to be in serious condition.
As the Post’s Maayan Hoffman reported on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained in a Sunday evening briefing at the Prime Minister’s Office that the decision is a complicated one.
“We take action as we understand it to be necessary and everyone accepts it – obviously the United States too… on the other hand, this decision is a very difficult [one]; the same was true last night and today, and will be true the next day.”
The decision to quarantine all arrivals is one that shouldn’t be taken lightly or have a hint of political considerations. Reports that the prime minister was holding back from enforcing the ban on US travelers in order to not damage ties with President Donald Trump were vigorously denied Sunday. Siman Tov told Channel 12 News that “no political element was part of our decision-making process… all the decisions go to the National Security Council and the prime minister in the end. It’s a professional discussion on protecting the public. No foreign interests are involved in the decision.”
Although it’s difficult, in this acrimonious post-election period, to remove politics from any issue on the domestic agenda, there’s an imperative that the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis should rise above partisan considerations. Netanyahu seems to be meeting that criteria – so far.
Unlike in the US, where the handling of the virus has turned into a political football pitting the “downplaying” Republicans against the “take it seriously” Democrats, Israelis seem to be reacting to the crisis with one voice.
Netanyahu has, of course, made every effort to appear “presidential” and in charge of the situation. He spoke with US Vice President Mike Pence and on Sunday and then with European leaders on Monday about setting up airports to enable goods to be transported between countries so vital supplies don’t run out.
And whether that’s his intention or not, these moves could help Netanyahu as he fights for his political life.
As Jeremy Sharon wrote, “the more he looks like he’s taking care of business, the more urgent the problem, the more acute and dangerous it is, the more we won’t want to change the leadership and instead keep the status quo.”
The corona crisis may indeed inadvertently help Netanyahu, but at some point, our well-developed and well-earned sense of cynicism needs to be put aside. In times of national emergency, we have to believe that our leadership, no matter how embattled, is making decisions based on the well-being of its citizens.
Now is the time to heed the instructions being issued by our health experts. Just as we expect our leadership to act responsibly, we too must abide by the guidelines being set: whether it’s entering self-quarantine, not sitting in the first seat behind the bus driver or undertaking the proper hygienic procedures to minimize the possibility of contracting or passing the virus.
In periods of crisis, Israelis have always risen to the task. From our leadership on down, this is one of those times to prove it again.



