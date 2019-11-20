NYC Conference
The race for protein: How Israel can lead the race the food of the future

Billions are invested yearly in the race to produce alternative protein to animal-based products, and Israel, a world leader in the “Foodtech” field, has the potential to lead this race.

Photo of beef kebabs produced by Future Meat Technologies, combining textured soy protein and cultured beef fat (photo credit: DUDI MOSKOVITZ)
Photo of beef kebabs produced by Future Meat Technologies, combining textured soy protein and cultured beef fat
(photo credit: DUDI MOSKOVITZ)
The vegan idea of avoiding consumption of animals and their products has existed in the world for over 1,000 years. Israel, you’ll be surprised to learn, is considered the world’s vegan capital, with some 5% of the general population vegans and another about 8% vegetarians. The reasons for the shift to veganism are varied and include other considerations beyond concern for animals. It begins with greenhouse gas emissions at a rate of over 15% (more than all the motorized vehicles in the world together), via the realization that this is a terrible waste of assets – to produce a single calorie of beef necessitates 20 calories, an equation that cannot be sustained in a world of 10 billion people – to the economic advantages of producing meat-based protein by reducing the use of antibiotics in the meat industry and especially the chicken.
Nonetheless, meat consumption, both in Israel and worldwide, is increasing. The world today consumes six times more meat than during the 1960s. And Israel, despite all its vegans, is the world leader in chicken consumption per person. So how can the consumption of animal-based food be reduced?
The short answer: technology. The slightly longer answer: by finding new ways to produce meat substitutes that are tasty, juicy and affordable.
A billion dollars are invested every year in the race to produce alternative protein to animal-based products, and Israel, which in the past decade has become a world leader in the “Foodtech” field, has the potential to lead this race.
One familiar way to produce meat substitutes is plant-based production. Options such as Tivol plant-based products have existed in Israel for years, and today, the next generation’s products are reaching the shelves – such as the famous Beyond Burger, which is already served in over 200 restaurants in Israel. By the way, Beyond’s launch on the Nasdaq was the most successful of 2019 and the company is traded at a value of over $6 billion!
A second way is to produce “cultured meat” – meat in every respect whose source is cells removed from animals that are reproduced in-vitro. The first cultured steak was developed in Israel by the Israeli company Aleph Farms and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology.
Other methods under development are by using yeasts and through genetic engineering. The American company Perfect Day recently launched ice cream made from cow’s milk that did not come from a cow, rather was produced using yeasts that underwent a design process to produce milk proteins. Other researchers worldwide are trying to design various plants so that they will know to produce meat proteins.
A ONE-TIME OPPORTUNITY FOR ISRAELI RESEARCH AND INDUSTRY
The food industry is one of the biggest in the world, reaching over $10 trillion (!) a year. Of this, the meat market alone is worth some $2t. The business opportunity is clear to all. Conservative estimates are for the meat-substitutes market to grow to over $140b. in the coming decade. Israel, believe it or not, is today considered a leader in this field.
A long list of groundbreaking Israeli companies and start-ups are already developing all sorts of alternatives: including hummus and quinoa protein, 3D-printed hamburgers, meat substitutes produced from only seven components, groundbreaking vegan yogurt and a multi-purpose egg substitute. The Israeli Foodtech world already encompasses over 300 start-ups, and new initiatives are opened almost every week. Giant companies like Tnuva and Strauss have already been in the field for a long time, with vegetarian production lines and technological incubators, and even Israel Chemicals recently entered this world with a NIS 70 million investment in research and development of the capability to produce meat substitutes.
However, the world market has recognized the trend in recent years and initial investments measuring several billion dollars are beginning to reach the substitute field. In order to remain in a leading worldwide position, Israel must keep up with the pace. With food, as opposed to other hi-tech industries, particularly high investments are needed in order to reach initial results. Facilities worth millions of dollars are required to produce high-level plant-based meat, and these are in short supply in Israel. Producing cultured meat requires even higher investments. And if this isn’t enough, Israeli regulation has not yet begun to think how to contend with the production supervision processes and approval to sell cultured meat, while the Americans and Singaporeans have already advanced in these processes. The required investments and regulation in its diapers mean that if the government of Israel will not undertake to promote this matter, despite the abundance of Israeli innovation and research, the next Beyond Burger will probably not be developed in Israel.
So what has to be done so that we will see a successful meat substitute industry here? Simple. The government of Israel has to define alternative protein technology as a national priority assignment. Like cyber. Like desalination technology. The Israel Innovation Authority must finance groundbreaking research studies through start-ups, in academia and in industry. The Agriculture Ministry, Economy Ministry and Environmental Protection Ministry must use the tools at their disposal and direct the Israeli food industry toward groundbreaking innovation, and the Health Ministry must quickly formulate a detailed program of activities for the regulation of cultured meat, so that Israel will also be the first country in the world in which the Israeli inventions can be consumed.
The writer is managing director of The Good Food Institute Israel www.gfi.org that promotes research, development and innovation of sustainable and humane food, based on alternative proteins produced from plants and cultured cells.


