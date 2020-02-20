The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

The untold story of the woman genius behind Hitchcock

Note of Harrison’s achievement suggested that stereotypes die hard. Harrison, The New York Times wrote, was “‘the only producer anywhere, with dimples and a 24-inch waistline.’”

By GERALD BARTELL  
FEBRUARY 22, 2020 14:39
Alma Hitchcock, Joan Harrison, Alfred Hitchcock and Patricia Hitchcock dining in an American restaurant, 1937 (photo credit: UNITED STATES LIBRARY OF CONGRESS'S PRINTS AND PHOTOGRAPHS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Alma Hitchcock, Joan Harrison, Alfred Hitchcock and Patricia Hitchcock dining in an American restaurant, 1937
(photo credit: UNITED STATES LIBRARY OF CONGRESS'S PRINTS AND PHOTOGRAPHS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A ghost comes to vibrant life in Christina Lane’s Phantom Lady: Hollywood Producer Joan Harrison, the Forgotten Woman Behind Hitchcock.

Harrison is the ghost, or the titular phantom. Aside from film buffs and scholars, few know of her work. Yet Lane, chairwoman of the cinema department at the University of Miami, claims Harrison is “one of the last great untold stories of the classical Hollywood era.” Lane’s keenly observed and illuminating biography backs that assertion.

Nothing was spectral about Harrison’s life and career. Growing up in Guildford, Surrey, after World War I, she was an energetic, assertive and talented young Englishwoman. At 15, she published film reviews. After schooling at the Sorbonne, then Oxford University, she wrote short stories. She also read voraciously – mysteries, horror stories and true crime tales.

In late 1933, Harrison, then 26, answered an ad for an assistant that rising film director Alfred Hitchcock had posted. After a brief interview, Hitchcock hired Harrison to join him at Gaumont-British Picture Corporation.

While she may occasionally have poured tea for Hitchcock and jotted notes, Harrison from the start played an active role in shaping his films. A master of control as well as suspense, Hitchcock nevertheless drew upon Harrison’s keen sense of film narratives. “Her sensibilities,” Lane writes, “would help lay the foundation for Hitchcock’s overall cinematic approach.”

Working with the director’s wife, Alma Reville, Harrison bolstered the female roles in Young and Innocent (1937) and The Lady Vanishes (1938), turning the films into tales of “spirited heroines who seek adventure, truth and justice and are willing to act on their convictions.”

Hitchcock insisted Harrison stay beside him when he came to the United States. Here she challenged producer David O. Selznick to transform the heroine of Rebecca (1940) played by Joan Fontaine from a mousy naïf to an often assertive heroine. Not only did Harrison earn a screenwriting Oscar nomination that year for Rebecca, but a second nod for Hitchcock’s Foreign Correspondent (1940).

However happy Harrison was as part of the Hitchcock entourage, she struck out on her own in 1943, to produce and write screenplays. She signed on at Universal Pictures, thus becoming the first woman producer at a major studio.

Note of Harrison’s achievement suggested that stereotypes die hard. Harrison, The New York Times wrote, was “‘the only producer anywhere, with dimples and a 24-inch waistline.’”

Harrison worked almost exclusively with film noir as the form peaked in the 1940s and early ’50s. But on noir’s shadowy, rain-slicked streets, she effected a major thematic change: her scripts replaced noir’s treacherous femmes fatales with appealing, productive women. Thus, a female gumshoe becomes vital to helping clear a man unjustly accused of murder in Phantom Lady (1944).

Lane follows Harrison’s solo career, detailing the novels and stories she was drawn to and the first-rate teams she gathered to realize her visions. Lane’s analyses of performances and images in Harrison’s films – The Strange Affair of Uncle Harry (1945), Nocturne (1946), and 1947’s double shot of Ride the Pink Horse and They Won’t Believe Me – sharply delineate the films’ styles and themes.

With television eclipsing film in the 1950s, Harrison went full circle, signing on as producer of Alfred Hitchcock Presents and, in effect, importing her noir style to the small screen.

Along the way, Harrison led a personal life as alluring and mysterious as her career. She loved creating diverse images with fashion, hairstyles and makeup while pursuing equally romantic affairs. There were liaisons with actors Clark Gable and Kirk Douglas and writer Irwin Shaw. Eventually she married spy novelist Eric Ambler. An unidentified woman, though, was said to be the love of her life.

Lane’s rich portrait of Harrison virtually contradicts this book’s title. Harrison was not “the woman behind Hitchcock”; she was beside him and sometimes ahead of him. On her own, she made her own distinctive contributions to American film. Now, we have that story. 

PHANTOM LADY
Hollywood Producer Joan Harrison, The Forgotten Woman Behind Hitchcock
By Christina Lane
Chicago Review Press 
400 pages; $30


Tags empowering women books book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli that returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by