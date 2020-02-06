The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Ukrainian plane crash: the anatomy of a cover-up

How Iranian regime apologists in the West used social media to silence whistle-blowers about the Ukrainian jetliner destroyed by the IRGC

By KAVEH TAHERI, KAMRAN AYAZI  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 11:31
General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/REUTERS)
General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/REUTERS)
It happened less than 10 minutes after Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 left Tehran’s airport heading for Kiev on January 8, 2020. Two missiles – 30 seconds apart – hit the commercial jetliner destroying the aircraft and killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.
This was initially believed to be a crash due to mechanical failure. However, in light of the tense, war-like atmosphere following Iran’s attack on an Iraqi military base housing US forces, there was speculation from the outset that the aircraft was downed by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missiles. Theories on the IRGC’s complicity was not only advanced by Western intelligence agencies, but also by the general public; particularly members of the Iranian diaspora.
Many videos taken on mobile phones began to surface on social media within hours of the incident. Some of them clearly showed objects believed to be missiles colliding with the aircraft. One of the very first pieces of evidence supporting the destruction of the jetliner by missiles was provided by an Iranian-American social activist in Northern California, Ashkan Monfared.
Monfared posted on Twitter the image of an object that astoundingly resembled missile wreckage and added the following caption in Persian: “This piece was found in the area of the Ukrainian Airlines plane crash that had fallen in front of a house. Does an airplane have anything like this? Is it not the tip of a missile?” The image quickly went viral on social media.
Almost immediately after posting his tweet, Monfared was attacked by what appeared to be a wave of pro-regime Iranian bloggers on Twitter. They accused Monfared of spreading disinformation aiming to tarnish the image of the Islamic Republic. They also dismissed the image as a hoax.
Many of the accounts that attacked Monfared were based in the US or Canada and followed the approach of the National Iranian American Council, a Washington-based organization highly suspected to lobby for the Iranian regime. A seemingly coordinated effort was then made to completely silence Monfared on Twitter. Subsequently, less than 24 hours after his initial post, Monfared’s Twitter account was suspended.
Displaying an image of Monfared’s tweet, a known Iranian regime supporter based in Canada, Hossein Derakhshan, tweeted in Persian on January 9, “Almost concurrent with suspension of Ashkan Monfared’s account, which of course was due to dissemination of fake news, numerous [other] Iranian accounts linked to Saudi Arabia and Israel [were also suspended].”
DERAKHSHAN INSINUATED that Twitter accounts suggesting the regime’s complicity – or showing evidence of it – were Saudi or Israeli agents promulgating disinformation. His tweet raised the probability that a large, coordinated group of pro-regime individuals were reporting Monfared’s account to trigger Twitter’s suspension algorithm.
The campaign to silence Iranian dissidents seemed to have originated from within the highest echelons of power in Tehran. On January 9, Hesameddin Ashena, a senior advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, wrote a tweet effectively threatening Western-based journalists of Iranian descent to stay quiet about the tragedy. He wrote, “Warning! Persian-language media outlet personnel of Iranian origin are warned to refrain from participating in the psychological warfare over the Ukrainian aircraft and working with the enemies of Iran.”
Ashena’s warning seems to have resonated with pro-regime journalists. In spite of the growing evidence of foul play by the IRGC, pro-regime Persian and English-language media outlets remined silent, limiting their coverage to merely a plane crash due to technical malfunction.
Meanwhile, many more Twitter accounts that raised the possibility of the regime’s involvement were mysteriously shut down. The Twitter account of London-based British-Iranian attorney Daniel Rasteen was suspended after he wrote several tweets accusing the IRGC of shooting down the jetliner.
For three days, the regime kept the details of the crash concealed. Inspectors from Ukraine as well as other countries arrived in Tehran to begin investigating the incident. Among the wreckage, they found debris similar to the object displayed by Monfared. The regime eventually – and perhaps reluctantly – admitted that the plane was unintentionally shot down by IRGC air defense.
By this time, Monfared’s Twitter account had been reinstated. As soon as it became evident that the crash was not accidental, the same individuals who had attacked Monfared began blaming the Trump administration for the mishap. To this day, some regime apologists still claim that the initial campaign accusing the IRGC, before the militant group admitted to their role in the tragedy, was merely “anti-Iran” propaganda.
A recent New York Times article claimed the regime found itself compelled to tell the truth about the incident after President Rouhani threatened resignation. There is no evidence to substantiate this other than the author’s claim that she received that information from her sources inside Iran.
What did, however, force the regime to admit guilt was pressure from the international community, which was partly triggered by outpouring of visual evidence provided by Iranians inside the country and disseminated by people like Monfared. In an era where social media connects people from around the world, it is becoming increasingly difficult for totalitarian regimes and their henchmen to conceal their atrocities.

Kaveh Taheri is an Iranian free-lance journalist and sociopolitical activist based in Turkey. Dr. Kamran Ayazi is an Iranian dentist, musician and sociopolitical activist based in Turkey.


Tags Iran ukraine plane crash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Drift from Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Dr. Einat Wilf How Trump's peace plan can strengthen Arab-Israeli relations By EINAT WILF

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by