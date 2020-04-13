The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

We must save Jewish newspapers from shutting down

Now is the time to support local Jewish papers by buying or subscribing. It might not seem like it, but it is an investment in the future.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
APRIL 13, 2020 22:21
A cover page of the Jerusalem Post (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
A cover page of the Jerusalem Post
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST)
It was distressing to learn that two Jewish newspapers in Britain - The Jewish Chronicle and The Jewish News - as well as the Canadian Jewish News recently announced plans to shut down due to the economic damage caused by the novel coronavirus.
Jewish papers throughout the world perform two vital functions: they report on local and international news affecting their community, while caring for communal needs as well. It is not too late to save these papers. And especially in the age of coronavirus and rising antisemitism, every effort should be made to keep the Jewish press alive everywhere.
In a Facebook post, The Jerusalem Post’s Editor-in-Chief Yaakov Katz sounded the alarm about the newspaper closures in the UK and Canada.
“This should serve as a warning of what is still to come,” he said. “Now, more than ever, journalism is needed. The world has been struck by a pandemic – but without journalism, our governments operate without transparency and accountability. Voices need to be heard, stories need to be told and, most importantly, the democratic values we stand for need to be upheld.”
Researcher Alan D. Abbey writes in a study he conducted on Jewish journalists at Jerusalem’s Shalom Hartman Institute that the first publication recognized as a Jewish newspaper was the Ladino-language Gazeta de Amsterdam, begun in 1675. A Yiddish paper appeared five years later, also in Amsterdam – then one of the centers of Diaspora Jewry and home to both Ashkenazi and Sephardi Jews.
“A Jewish press engaged in the kind of work we would recognize today as journalism only developed about 100 years later, with a series of publications in Russia and Poland in both Yiddish and Hebrew,” Abbey says. “The first US newspaper with a Jewish name, Cohen’s Gazette and Lottery Register, from 1814, was more of a gambling and tout sheet than a newspaper. The first American newspaper aimed at and written for a Jewish audience was Philadelphia’s The Occident in 1843.”
The Jewish media as we know them today, according to Abbey, emerged as European and nascent North American Jewish communities began to enter the mainstream cultural and political life of their societies, playing a significant role in their communities.
As Yehuda Gotthelf, the famous editor of the now-defunct Davar, put it, “In the lack of an all-embracing organization or parliamentary platform for all the Jewish communities, the Jewish press served as a true mouthpiece for the interests and desires of the Jewish masses and for the molding of Jewish public opinion. For its readers, the Jewish paper served not only as a source of information, comment and amusement; the readers sought in the newspaper not only information and sensation but also defense, consolation and guidance as to their path in the future. Indeed, the Jewish newspaper reflected the life of the Jewish community, expressed its cogitations, pains and sorrows and gave vent to its aspirations.”
A Jewish newspaper, according to Gotthelf, “extracted the Jew from his lethargy and passiveness and gave him a measure of pride,” serving “as a sort of guide, mentor and institution to which Jews turned in order to pour out their hearts. It did not remain satisfied with the function of observer but fought the battles of the Jewish masses for their right to work, to a livelihood and to life itself.”
The Jerusalem Post – which was founded on December 1, 1932 by Gershon Agron – is perhaps the best example of a Jewish newspaper that reports on and reflects the concerns of Jews not just in Israel but throughout the Diaspora. In his mission statement published in the first issue, Agron wrote, “The reading public is limited, the advertising field restricted; but such is the confidence of the publishers in the future of this enterprise that they are prepared to produce the newspaper at a sacrifice.”
With advertising and subscriptions suffering, the Jewish press across the globe is bleeding. On the one hand, they need to adapt to the ever-changing media landscape – but they also need an audience that appreciates their value. Now is the time to support local Jewish papers by buying or subscribing.  It might not seem like it, but it is an investment in the future.


Tags jewish media Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must save Jewish newspapers from shutting down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emanuele Giaufret European Union to spearhead int’l response to the coronavirus pandemic By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD How can we teach antisemitism more efficiently? By MANFRED GERSTENFELD

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by