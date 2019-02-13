Well done, Labor

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Amid all the recent grim talk about the Labor Party’s imminent demise, a ray of light shone through this week when the results of the party’s primary were announced late on Monday night. Reports of Labor’s death might not be greatly exaggerated, but they may be premature.



Its vibrant list of candidates represented diversity, change and a new page. Behind party leader Avi Gabbay, members chose Itzik Shmuli and Stav Shaffir to the top of the party’s list for the April 9 election. Both young with fresh ideas and focused on social issues, the two rose to prominence as leaders of the 2011 socioeconomic protests.

Whether or not it’s too late for this to be a turning point and resuscitate the historic party’s stature – which according to most polls is severely tarnished, with estimates of it winning as little as five seats in the next Knesset – the results show that Labor is making an attempt to renew itself with fresh faces, new energy and an eye toward the future.Labor’s list includes three non-Ashkenazi men, a kippah-wearer, and four women in the top ten slots, with Shaffir joined by former party leader Shelly Yacimovich, Merav Michaeli and Revital Swid.It’s a far cry from the same old results of last week’s Likud primary, which was dominated by older Ashkenazi men. Only two women who already serve as ministers – Miri Regev and Gila Gamliel – made it to the top ten, and only Tzipi Hotovely’s placement secured three women in the top 20. Youth and diversity are apparently not high on the list of the Likud’s priorities.Considering that polls show the Likud, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will once again be charged with forming the next government, the results are discouraging for those who hope that Israel’s government could somehow reflect the actual makeup of the country’s citizens. We’re no longer living in the 1950s – and women and minorities are no longer considered novelties that deserve a token appearance on party lists.Besides for the Labor primary results, another encouraging sign that the atmosphere in Israel is changing emerged from a source not known for its diversity or inclusiveness – the Shas Party.Women have been excluded from representation in haredi parties like Shas from their inception due to claims that Jewish law prohibits female leadership for various reasons.In recent years, there have been several attempts by female haredi activists to be given places on the electoral lists of Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ), so far without success.On Tuesday, Shas formally stated that party regulations do not prohibit women from joining as members, meaning that in theory, women could stand as candidates.The statement was made to the High Court of Justice in response to a petition filed in 2016 by Ruth Colian, a haredi activist for women’s political representation within the haredi community, through the Rackman Center women’s rights organization.The Jerusalem Post’s Jeremy Sharon reported that Rackman Center director, Attorney Keren Horowitz, said that although the ruling does not mean that Shas will appoint a female candidate to its electoral lists – municipal or national – its response to the High Court is nevertheless an important declarative step.“A haredi party is saying that women can be politicians and represent their communities. It’s a first step – and hopefully in the near future, Shas will appoint women as part of its candidate list,” said Horowitz.The broad spectrum represented by Israel’s diverse citizenry is reflected by the equally wide-ranging scope of its political parties.For a male-dominated party like Shas to make a statement like it did to the High Court is an encouraging sign. Of course, it doesn’t mean that we will see a female MK in Shas or UTJ anytime soon, but it does indicate that even the most longstanding pillars of an unequal society are slowly beginning to shift.That’s why Labor should be applauded for its diverse list. Whether or not one agrees with their vision of two states or with other fateful diplomatic and social issues, and whether or not it makes a difference to voters on April 9, the list is a representation of Israel’s rich mosaic. That in itself has some value.

