Writing the next chapter in the holy book of the Jewish people

As the political impasse in Israel continues, there is some uncertainty over the future of the country’s most vulnerable and the nonprofit organizations that support them.At Jewish National Fund-USA, I have always said that the people we work with in Israel are not in the hallways of the Knesset, they are on the ground, in the towns and cities of Israel’s Galilee and Negev. While the news is consumed with what is happening behind the Knesset’s closed doors, we remain focused on the important work we do day in and day out to support the land and people of Israel everywhere.Last month, as I was preparing to travel to Israel to spend time with over 250 people who were taking part in five different Jewish National Fund-USA missions visiting our philanthropic investments in Israel, I noticed a breaking news alert about rockets fired from Gaza into Israel. Immediately, I checked if it was one missile or more. It was more. I watched as one missile after another was launched from Gaza into the Israeli communities surrounding the border. Our Israeli friends who live in the Gaza Envelope describe life there as 99% heaven and 1% hell. The 1% hell was beginning again from Gaza, which Israel withdrew from 14 years ago.Yes, we built, and are building trauma resilience centers in the Gaza Envelope along with the world-famous Sderot Indoor Recreation Center – a fortified playground for young children to play in. While we will continue to build beautiful parks and new housing sites for Sderot’s residents, one thing we cannot give them is the courage and strength that is embedded in the soul of each and every person living in that city. As the dust settles yet again, the residents of Sderot will not dwell on the past. They will clean up and move forward as they have always done.The resilience of Sderot’s residents and those living in the Gaza Envelope can also be seen in countless towns and cities throughout Israel’s vast Negev Desert. From Be’er Sheva – where Jewish National Fund-USA has been working side-by-side with Mayor Ruvik Danilovich and local residents to transform the city into one of Israel’s fastest-growing and most exciting metropolises – to Halutza – where former Gush Katif residents have created beautiful communities that are achieving remarkable things in agriculture and environmental science Additionally, let us not forget the residents of the Eshkol Region, who, through the support of Jewish National Fund-USA and the generosity of dedicated partners like Betsy and Peter Fischer, Pastor Jentezen Franklin, Faith Bible Chapel – Arvada and Bob Lembke, are building new schools, kindergartens, playgrounds, and science centers.Throughout Israel’s south, you see communities that are focused on living life and building better futures for their children and grandchildren – in partnership with Jewish National Fund-USA.One hundred and forty miles north in the Galilee region, Jewish National Fund-USA is supporting the rapidly growing Greater Kiryat Shmona region and the Western Galilee. We are building medical facilities, housing sites, and parks so that people will move to Israel’s north because of the high standard of living and access to world-class amenities. It is an incredible feeling to see the narrative of a region change so rapidly. Today, people don’t say, “I’m from Kiryat Shmona,” rather, they exclaim, “I live in Kiryat Shmona!”Jewish National Fund-USA is also working with Western Galilee Now to boost tourism, increase employment, and drive economic development in the region. We are bringing local artisans, entrepreneurs, and small businesses together to build a stronger local economy. The JNF Western Galilee Tourist Information Center, located in Akko, has become the gateway to the hidden beauty of the Western Galilee – a region that attracted 30,000 visitors in 2019. The new Space Gallery at the Tourist Information Center has also hosted three different local artist exhibitions, each demonstrating a different aspect of the rich cultural diversity of the region while sharing the stories of local artists.Whether you are in Israel’s north or south, it is impossible to escape the hive of activity taking place in communities full of residents eager to escape the squeeze of Israel’s bustling central cities – who are building new, prosperous lives for themselves.As we approach Chanukah, a time of light and miracles, we recall the story of the Maccabees, who demonstrated how a group of dedicated individuals can alter the course of history in the most miraculous ways. Today, because of the thousands of passionate partners, our donors, who support Jewish National Fund-USA, we are writing the next chapter in our People’s enthralling journey. Regardless of the news of the day, we are a movement that will always stand by the land and people of Israel, no matter what.