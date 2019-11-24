The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
5 Recent Virus Studies Made in Israel

Viral studies have become rampant lately, as new species of human viruses are constantly being identified.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 08:32
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Viral studies have become rampant lately, as new species of human viruses are constantly being identified. While there is a record of more viruses over the years, the studies have also helped the viral diseases that pose a higher risk to humans and also solutions to preventing and eradicating them. The healthcare system in Israel has improved over the years, as residents are entitled to basic health care as a fundamental right. This has pushed the health sector to have further investigative studies on viral diseases in the nation and below is a list of some of these studies.

1. The protein called Gammora that can reduce HIV


In 2016, Researchers from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem identified a protein known as Gammora that could be a possible cure for HIV. All along, people infected with the virus could only take retroviral drugs to slow down the progression of the virus into AIDS. Gammora could just be the long-awaited answer for everyone. In an Interview, Dr. Margalit Lorber, head of the autoimmune disease department at Haifa's Rambam Medical Center mentioned that there are about 450 new cases of HIV every year in Israel. Gammora was invented after continuous studies to kill the cells infected by the virus and it is still being studied. The research and tests with Gammora will continue, with the hope that it would be able to kill 100% of infected cells. 

2. The seroprevalence of West Nile Virus in Israel: A nationwide cross-sectional study


The West Nile Virus is a mosquito-transmitting virus endemic in Israel. The infection is asymptomatic in most cases but in 20% of the cases, it results in West Nile fever with symptoms related to malaria, like headache, fever, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting. A nationwide cross-sectional study was done on this virus using serum samples from the Isreali serum bank. Results from the study showed more seropositivity among the Arab groups and also those who have lived longer in Israel. Residents in Coastal Plain, Inland Plain, and Great Rift Valley were also reported to have a higher risk of contracting the virus and must use preventive measures.

3. Herpes simplex virus type 1 is the prevailing cause of genital herpes in the Tel Aviv area, Israel


Herpes simplex virus is commonly found in the genitals or mouth and the HSV type 1 primarily causes oral herpes, resulting in cold sores and fever blisters around the mouth. A study was conducted on this virus at the Beilinson Medical Center on positive genital and non-genital herpes cultures. HSV 1 was found in 66.3% of the positive genital specimens and in 99.55% in the positive non-genital specimens. It was also found to be more prominent in patients between ages 15 and 24 and was concluded to be the prevailing cause o genital herpes in the Tel Aviv area, Israel. Those affected by this virus can join some of the best herpes dating sites for Herpes singles. 

4. Israeli study shows circumcision reduces the risk of HIV infection


There are many health benefits of male circumcision, including decreased risk of penile cancer, urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted infections. Researchers in Israeli did a study on how circumcision could help reduce the risk of a sexually transmitted infection like HIV. From the study, they found that HIV was less common among heterosexual men that were circumcised. This is due to the sheltered inner foreskin as a result of circumcision, which has a thin layer of keratin that helps limit the diffusion of HIV into other tissues. This helps reduce access to HIV-susceptible cells, thereby reducing the risk of contracting the virus.

5. Israeli research makes a breakthrough in the battle against viruses


After years of extensive studies of viruses in Isreali, researchers embarked on a journey to end virus 'hijacking' of the immune system. This study was carried out by Mayo Clinic and the University of Haifa and reports from the study showed new ways to counter virus attacks, such that the immune system is strong enough to prevent incoming viral infections.

Conclusion

Isreali shall continue its research on more viruses while seeking for ways to prevent them and reduce the endemic cases in the region. One of the newest research conducted in Isreali resulted in identifying genes that protect cells from the Zika virus. With newer studies and potential solutions, the future for the healthcare system in Isreali looks promising.


