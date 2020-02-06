The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
8 Celebrities Who Swear By CBD Oil

Interest in CBD has swept across the globe in recent years. There are tens of millions of CBD users in the United States alone.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 12:54
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
There are some people still skeptical of CBD oil, though, especially those who have encountered low-quality examples of it. However, it’s not difficult to find popular brands out theresuch as Penguin CBDthat have higher standards when it comes to their products. The CBD oil sold by Penguin is made of all-natural hemp and tested by third-party labs. 

If that’s not enough to sell you on trying CBD oil, here’s a list of eight celebrities who wholeheartedly endorse it.

1. Seth Rogen

It shouldn’t be any shock that Seth Rogen approves of a cannabis-derived product. However, his passion for the plant extends beyond just silly stoner comedies. Rogen is a diehard cannabis advocate who has stood up in front of congress to testify about its medical benefits.
In 2012, Seth Rogen launched a non-profit organization called Hilarity for Charity. Since then it has spread awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, raised $11 million for research, and advocated for the use of CBD oil in its treatment.

2. Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian isn’t shy about her love of CBD products. She’s one of the most vocal proponents of CBD oil and other CBD products. Kardashian even held a “CBD and Meditation” themed baby shower for the birth of her son Psalm West.
Kardashian has credited CBD for helping her cope with her busy schedule as a media personality, businessperson, and mother of four. She puts it above any other sort of medication as a remedy for getting a good night’s rest.

3. Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz caused a bit of an uproar in the UFC community over his use of vape pens. Some even suspected him of taking illegal substances with them. However, when questioned about it at a conference, Diaz revealed that it was merely CBD oil.
Diaz uses CBD oil to assist with his recovery between matches. He claims that it has boosted his healing process and reduced inflammation.

4. Olivia Wilde

Actress and director Olivia Wilde has spoken to publications such as Vanity Fair and the New York Times about her admiration for CBD. Wilde was introduced to it by her friends, and she says that it soothed her chronic muscle aches during a six-month Broadway tour.
Wilde is on record for her belief in CBD as an effective natural alternative to an assortment of medications such as painkillers. She further stated that CBD is wrongfully vilified and misunderstood as a botanical element.

5. Rob Gronkowski

Affectionately known as “Gronk” to his fans, Rob Gronkowski is a former NFL tight end who retired due to chronic pain from his numerous injuries over the years. Gronkowski now claims that his football career would’ve went differently if he had access to CBD.
Gronkowski’s first experience with CBD was using a cream to treat a toe injury after playing a casual game of soccer with his girlfriend. Now he’s a partner and spokesperson with Abacus Health Products for their CBD product line.

6. Michael J. Fox

After his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Michael J. Fox struggled to balance his acting career with the disease. This led to a short period of semi-retirement where he founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and became a major advocate for finding a cure.
His foundation has conducted several studies regarding the use of CBD for Parkinson’s and concluded that it has a great deal of potential for managing symptoms. Fox himself has even been quoted as saying that CBD oil has given him a sense of hope for treating the condition.

7. Kristen Bell

There are few actresses out there who are as open about mental health as Kristen Bell. She frequently opens up to her followers on Instagram about her own experiences with anxiety and depression.
Bell takes a dropper full of CBD oil every day as part of her routine. She asserts that it’s an important part of her wellness toolbox, along with therapy and exercise.

8. Whoopi Goldberg

Not only does Whoopi Goldberg frequently use CBD oil, she also runs the medical cannabis company Whoopi & Maya. Her brand sells a range of CBD-infused products designed for menstrual relief. They’re a great option for any woman looking to get the best CBD oil online.
Goldberg personally takes CBD for her glaucoma, stress, and pain. She initially started with marijuana, but eventually branched out to THC-free hemp products.


