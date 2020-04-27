COVID-19: Fitness Keeps The Virus At Bay, Say Medics

Frontline paramedic staff and doctors have admonished people to fight the Coronavirus the same way they would prepare for surgery, by actively staying fit and healthy. Fitness is associated with a proper-functioning immune system, one that is enriched with antibodies that can generate the necessary defense to fight the spread of the virus.Experts at the Centre of Perioperative care (CPOC) have advised people that a healthy diet, as well as the right amount of exercise, provides the first defense against falling severely ill from the virus. The CPOC says that these measures reduce the likelihood of needing intensive care, further helping the health infrastructure to prioritize critical patients comfortably. Based on the information healthcare professionals and policy experts have gathered, we know that the virus moves from one person to the other, so social distancing is recommended. During this time, the best way to stay fit is to avoid communal workout places like gyms and exercise at homes or neighborhoods.To get started, people just need to procure rudimentary fitness apparel to get in the groove of working out, and they can be delivered at home through ventures like Roomaif.
The Importance of Physical Activity
The Coronavirus proves fatal for people that have a compromised immune system. For all of us, young and old, routine physical activity is essential to boost the productivity of our immune system. Healthcare professionals have stressed the importance of the moderate-intensity physical activity.
The most important end that physical activity serves is helping the immune system function better. Furthermore, regular exercise is also associated with endorphin release that helps fight feelings of stress and anxiety. Given the scale and effect of the economy and lockdown under the wake of COVID-19, coping with stress is important to function, and staying fit allows us that.
The most important end that physical activity serves is helping the immune system function better. Furthermore, regular exercise is also associated with endorphin release that helps fight feelings of stress and anxiety. Given the scale and effect of the economy and lockdown under the wake of COVID-19, coping with stress is important to function, and staying fit allows us that.
What is the Right Amount of Exercise?
It surely comes down to a person’s routine, but amidst the country-wide lockdown, there is a lot of time that can be utilized for physical activity. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends that 150-300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity and two sessions per week of muscle strength training is necessary.
This guideline makes it easy to fit in an extra 5 minutes of workout every day because every minute that goes into training your body increases its endurance and tolerance to fight the virus.
It is also important to mention that while moderate-intensity physical activity can boost immune system function, at the same time high-intensity and high-volume training may suppress immune function, specially if people are not accustomed to it. Keeping this in mind, it is essential to exercise a balance in your workout program.
This guideline makes it easy to fit in an extra 5 minutes of workout every day because every minute that goes into training your body increases its endurance and tolerance to fight the virus.
It is also important to mention that while moderate-intensity physical activity can boost immune system function, at the same time high-intensity and high-volume training may suppress immune function, specially if people are not accustomed to it. Keeping this in mind, it is essential to exercise a balance in your workout program.
Fitter, Better, Sooner
Experts around the world have concluded that less fit people with medical conditions are five times more likely to have a worse outcome from COVID-19, and smokers three times more likely to suffer from the worst. Being unhealthy and unfit is an additional vulnerability that is under the control of all people. Staying fit is important under the wake of the Coronavirus.