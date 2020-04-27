COVID-19: Fitness Keeps The Virus At Bay, Say Medics

The Importance of Physical Activity



The Coronavirus proves fatal for people that have a compromised immune system. For all of us, young and old, routine physical activity is essential to boost the productivity of our immune system. Healthcare professionals have stressed the importance of the moderate-intensity physical activity.The most important end that physical activity serves is helping the immune system function better. Furthermore, regular exercise is also associated with endorphin release that helps fight feelings of stress and anxiety. Given the scale and effect of the economy and lockdown under the wake of COVID-19, coping with stress is important to function, and staying fit allows us that.

What is the Right Amount of Exercise?

It surely comes down to a person’s routine, but amidst the country-wide lockdown, there is a lot of time that can be utilized for physical activity. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends that 150-300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity and two sessions per week of muscle strength training is necessary.

This guideline makes it easy to fit in an extra 5 minutes of workout every day because every minute that goes into training your body increases its endurance and tolerance to fight the virus.

It is also important to mention that while moderate-intensity physical activity can boost immune system function, at the same time high-intensity and high-volume training may suppress immune function, specially if people are not accustomed to it. Keeping this in mind, it is essential to exercise a balance in your workout program.



Fitter, Better, Sooner

Experts around the world have concluded that less fit people with medical conditions are five times more likely to have a worse outcome from COVID-19, and smokers three times more likely to suffer from the worst. Being unhealthy and unfit is an additional vulnerability that is under the control of all people. Staying fit is important under the wake of the Coronavirus.