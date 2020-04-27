The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Special Content

COVID-19: Fitness Keeps The Virus At Bay, Say Medics

Frontline paramedic staff and doctors have admonished people to fight the Coronavirus the same way they would prepare for surgery, by actively staying fit and healthy.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
APRIL 27, 2020 14:25
Fitness (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Fitness
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Frontline paramedic staff and doctors have admonished people to fight the Coronavirus the same way they would prepare for surgery, by actively staying fit and healthy. Fitness is associated with a proper-functioning immune system, one that is enriched with antibodies that can generate the necessary defense to fight the spread of the virus.
Experts at the Centre of Perioperative care (CPOC) have advised people that a healthy diet, as well as the right amount of exercise, provides the first defense against falling severely ill from the virus. The CPOC says that these measures reduce the likelihood of needing intensive care, further helping the health infrastructure to prioritize critical patients comfortably.
Based on the information healthcare professionals and policy experts have gathered, we know that the virus moves from one person to the other, so social distancing is recommended. During this time, the best way to stay fit is to avoid communal workout places like gyms and exercise at homes or neighborhoods.
To get started, people just need to procure rudimentary fitness apparel to get in the groove of working out, and they can be delivered at home through ventures like Roomaif

The Importance of Physical Activity

The Coronavirus proves fatal for people that have a compromised immune system. For all of us, young and old, routine physical activity is essential to boost the productivity of our immune system. Healthcare professionals have stressed the importance of the moderate-intensity physical activity.
The most important end that physical activity serves is helping the immune system function better. Furthermore, regular exercise is also associated with endorphin release that helps fight feelings of stress and anxiety. Given the scale and effect of the economy and lockdown under the wake of COVID-19, coping with stress is important to function, and staying fit allows us that.
 

What is the Right Amount of Exercise?

It surely comes down to a person’s routine, but amidst the country-wide lockdown, there is a lot of time that can be utilized for physical activity. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommends that 150-300 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity and two sessions per week of muscle strength training is necessary.
This guideline makes it easy to fit in an extra 5 minutes of workout every day because every minute that goes into training your body increases its endurance and tolerance to fight the virus.
It is also important to mention that while moderate-intensity physical activity can boost immune system function, at the same time high-intensity and high-volume training may suppress immune function, specially if people are not accustomed to it. Keeping this in mind, it is essential to exercise a balance in your workout program.
 

Fitter, Better, Sooner

Experts around the world have concluded that less fit people with medical conditions are five times more likely to have a worse outcome from COVID-19, and smokers three times more likely to suffer from the worst. Being unhealthy and unfit is an additional vulnerability that is under the control of all people. Staying fit is important under the wake of the Coronavirus.


Tags sports fitness Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remembrance - A nation mourns its fallen heroes By JPOST EDITORIAL
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Two hedgehogs and a Hydra, Netanyahu and Gantz are rewriting the rules By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
5 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by