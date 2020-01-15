The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Combining Academia and Innovation: IDC Herzliya's Graduate Programs

IDC Herzliya provides its students a unique path in their field of choice, with an enriching, practical education reinforced by an abundance of opportunities to network and gain hands-on experience.

By ELISHAI ZEHARYA, RAPHAEL RECANATI  
JANUARY 15, 2020 13:01
(photo credit: GABRIEL BAHARLIA)
(photo credit: GABRIEL BAHARLIA)
IDC Herzliya provides its students a unique path in their field of choice, with an enriching, practical education reinforced by an abundance of opportunities to network and gain hands-on experience. However, for many IDC Herzliya students, the academic journey doesn’t end with an Undergraduate Degree.
 
A community-driven ecosystem, Israel’s first and only private University is drawing the attendance of 2,000 out of 7500 annual students from over 90 different countries and totaling 27,000 alumni with its Raphael Recanati International School.
What’s causing all the noise?
The generation-young academy is a magnet for young, creative minds striving to participate in continuously innovative programs to match the needs of an ever-evolving market. Constantly modernizing its curriculums to mirror the challenges and opportunities across the industries, IDC Herzliya truly contests the status quo.
 
"The graduate programs at IDC provide students with the amazing opportunity of studying together with students from so many different countries, including Israelis.  In every subject of study, we inject a special entrepreneurial and start up flavor which is a unique ingredient at IDC Herzliya and the Raphael Recanati International School explains Jonathan Davis, Vice President for External Relations at IDC Herzliya and head of the university's Raphael Recanati International School.
Among its twelve graduate programs, MA Degrees in Government, Financial Economics, and Organizational Behavior & Development offer a distinctly advanced approach integrating the practice of learnt skills in the field, while exploring perspectives within a relevant, global context.
Recently joining the selection, the newest MA Human-Computer Interaction alongside the MSc Machine Learning & Data Science give students an eye into the latest developments in the digital world, including artificial intelligence, cloud-computing, IoT, virtual/augmented reality, techno-engineering and robotics.
Acknowledged for their rigor and respected for their capacity to prepare students for leadership-oriented behavior in a perpetually changing world, IDC Herzliya’s Graduate Programs tend to propel students to considerable achievement.
“We live in an age of rapid technological change that’s reshaping how we live, communicate and manage our professional lives. The pace at which we experience these shifts alongside the number of dimensions they manifest within simultaneously, increases the complexity of roles within organizations" says Michal Olmert, Innovation & Entrepreneurship Executive Director, Global MBA.
IDC Herzliya has attained wide recognition for its extensive initiative to expand the horizons of their students. Implementing a collaborative balance between providing diverse industry exposure and deep vertical focus, the awarded programs challenge the capabilities of students using real-world scenarios while offering a mixture of specialization tracks within various degrees.
The Global MBA, to illustrate, boasts tracks of Strategy & Business Development and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, while the MA Government diverges into internship-supported concentrations of Counter-Terrorism and Policy & Strategy.   Dr. Eitan Azani, Director of Research at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) and the Head of the BA and MA Specialization in Counter-Terrorism at IDC says "At the graduate school programs of the Lauder School of Government we teach the practical experience from the field together with academic theory, in order to get our graduates hitting the ground running."
In the lack of certainty in today’s changing world, the principles of value-driven leadership, strategic collaboration and innovative problem-solving are increasingly vital in every respective field. IDC Herzliya answers the need to equip young professionals with the skills and values to thrive in dynamic work environments and has cultivated an astonishing international community in doing so.
 
To RSVP to our upcoming February 9 graduate open session Click Here
 


Tags israeli innovation innovation israel innovation authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The storm's rainbow By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh Academia is also turning its back on peace By ELIE PODEH
Gil Troy Tzohar rabbis: Happy, halachic, and in love with the Jewish people By GIL TROY
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Steve Linde Holocaust Memorial Day: Israel to honor survivors By STEVE LINDE

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by