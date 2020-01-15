Combining Academia and Innovation: IDC Herzliya's Graduate Programs

IDC Herzliya provides its students a unique path in their field of choice, with an enriching, practical education reinforced by an abundance of opportunities to network and gain hands-on experience. However, for many IDC Herzliya students, the academic journey doesn’t end with an Undergraduate Degree.

A community-driven ecosystem, Israel’s first and only private University is drawing the attendance of 2,000 out of 7500 annual students from over 90 different countries and totaling 27,000 alumni with its Raphael Recanati International School.

What’s causing all the noise?

The generation-young academy is a magnet for young, creative minds striving to participate in continuously innovative programs to match the needs of an ever-evolving market. Constantly modernizing its curriculums to mirror the challenges and opportunities across the industries, IDC Herzliya truly contests the status quo.

"The graduate programs at IDC provide students with the amazing opportunity of studying together with students from so many different countries, including Israelis. In every subject of study, we inject a special entrepreneurial and start up flavor which is a unique ingredient at IDC Herzliya and the Raphael Recanati International School explains Jonathan Davis, Vice President for External Relations at IDC Herzliya and head of the university's Raphael Recanati International School.

Among its twelve graduate programs, MA Degrees in Government, Financial Economics, and Organizational Behavior & Development offer a distinctly advanced approach integrating the practice of learnt skills in the field, while exploring perspectives within a relevant, global context.

Recently joining the selection, the newest MA Human-Computer Interaction alongside the MSc Machine Learning & Data Science give students an eye into the latest developments in the digital world, including artificial intelligence, cloud-computing, IoT, virtual/augmented reality, techno-engineering and robotics.

Acknowledged for their rigor and respected for their capacity to prepare students for leadership-oriented behavior in a perpetually changing world, IDC Herzliya’s Graduate Programs tend to propel students to considerable achievement.

“We live in an age of rapid technological change that’s reshaping how we live, communicate and manage our professional lives. The pace at which we experience these shifts alongside the number of dimensions they manifest within simultaneously, increases the complexity of roles within organizations" says Michal Olmert, Innovation & Entrepreneurship Executive Director, Global MBA.

IDC Herzliya has attained wide recognition for its extensive initiative to expand the horizons of their students. Implementing a collaborative balance between providing diverse industry exposure and deep vertical focus, the awarded programs challenge the capabilities of students using real-world scenarios while offering a mixture of specialization tracks within various degrees.

The Global MBA, to illustrate, boasts tracks of Strategy & Business Development and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, while the MA Government diverges into internship-supported concentrations of Counter-Terrorism and Policy & Strategy. Dr. Eitan Azani, Director of Research at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) and the Head of the BA and MA Specialization in Counter-Terrorism at IDC says "At the graduate school programs of the Lauder School of Government we teach the practical experience from the field together with academic theory, in order to get our graduates hitting the ground running."

In the lack of certainty in today’s changing world, the principles of value-driven leadership, strategic collaboration and innovative problem-solving are increasingly vital in every respective field. IDC Herzliya answers the need to equip young professionals with the skills and values to thrive in dynamic work environments and has cultivated an astonishing international community in doing so.

