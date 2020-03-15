Spring 2020 looks set to be a season spent indoors. Whether you’re stuck in self-quarantine or you simply wish to avoid the crowd, you’ll be pleased to know that there is plenty of entertainment to be had at the touch of a button. The digital entertainment sector has your back. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the top digital entertainment trends making waves in the online world and give you some ideas of how to while away the hours from the comfort of your sofa.

Be In it to Win it

Online casino gaming is not new to the digital entertainment scene, but we think it deserves a place as one of the top trends of spring 2020 because the gaming industry is constantly surprising us with new innovations. The technological advancements over the last few years have given software providers the opportunity to create truly immersive games that have incredible graphics and exciting gameplay mechanics. With beefed-up online security systems, a multitude of trustworthy online payment methods and strict licensing and regulations, the online casino industry has shaken off its once murky reputation to become a powerhouse of mainstream entertainment. A quick look at PayPal casinos by MrCasinova.com will reveal just how diverse and formidable the industry has become.

Not only do online casinos offer a kaleidoscopic array of games, but now we’re seeing them take it up a notch by offering websites that feature gamification. Gamification is, perhaps, the fastest growing trend in the online casino industry. Gamification fulfills a social need in an otherwise solitary gaming experience. Live casino games have already proven that players love to interact with other players.

Gamification takes it a step further by allowing players to interact with, and compete against, each other in a number of fun and exciting challenges that incorporate all of the different game genres. You could find yourself competing in slot game reel races, or taking part in poker tournaments, or competing for a top place on the leader board as you level-up. Websites with gamification tend to have unique themes that feature fun characters and exciting storylines. Gamification makes an online casino more than just a games library, it makes it an online clubhouse.

Take on the World

If you’re not into gambling but you are into playing online games, you should check out Massively Multiplayer Online games. MMO or MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) games have taken the digital entertainment sector by storm and the popularity of these games is growing by the day. This spring, we think these games will attract even bigger numbers. People from all walks of life are drawn in by the thrill of playing tactical games against players situated throughout the globe.

MMO games are set against a backdrop of intricately detailed worlds that feature outlandish characters and intense storylines. If you’re hoping to escape the mundane routine of daily life, all you need to do is log in to one of these games and choose your avatar. The competition is fierce, and the glory of winning is intoxicating. The beauty of these games is that there are so many genres to choose from. Step into a fantasy world full of wizards and orcs, or launch yourself into space to fight aliens, or suit up in military-style garb and go to war – the world of MMO is truly your oyster.

Sit Back and Relax

When all the excitement of gaming gets too much, you’ll probably want to take some time out to catch up on your favourite TV series. When it comes to digital entertainment trends, streaming platforms are leading the way and new services are hitting the market as we speak. It seems the days of the traditional TV license and DVD box sets are well and truly over. We are living in an era where convenience is king and being able to watch whatever you want whenever you want is the ultimate convenience. And thanks to the emergence of services like Amazon and Netflix, the quality of TV shows has become akin to what we’re used to seeing on the big screen. We’re seeing more and more big-name movie stars appearing on the small screen because that’s where they’re finding interesting roles and gritty storylines. So along with the streaming service trend, we’re also seeing a trend for more in-depth human-interest stories that reflect everyday life – particularly stories that feature strong female leads. Spring is going to be a great season for TV, so stock the cupboards with popcorn and get ready to invest in some serious binge-watching.