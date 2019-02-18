Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

For The First Time in Israel

Cutting Edge lifesaving Technologies at The New Walder Foundation Ward at the Hala Center in Jerusalem.

February 18, 2019 17:10
Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion (C) views a 3Dimensions™ Tomosynthesis System

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion (C) views a 3Dimensions™ Tomosynthesis System. (photo credit: SHLOMO GOLDFARB)

 
In an impressive event at Hala- The Rachel Nash Jerusalem Comprehensive Breast Clinic, a brand new ward was opened last week in Jerusalem. The new ward funded by The Walder Foundation   is equipped with Hologic's  most advanced technologies in early detection of breast cancer.  Hologic is a world-leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of innovative premium diagnostic technology for women’s health. The ward includes a  3Dimensions™ Tomosynthesis System which matches the unrivalled performance of 3D Mammography™ and a C-VIEW™ synthesized 2D imaging system. In addition, the AFFIRM™ BREAST BIOPSY GUIDANCE SYSTEM, a new generation of automated stereotactic technology enabling performance of biopsies on micro calcification breast lesions.

President Reuven Rivlin (C) meets the team (Courtesy) 

This system replaces the previous outdated prone table system and is accompanied by  the Brevera® Breast Biopsy System –for instant verification and automated post-biopsy specimen authentication. This sophisticated  equipment makes Hala the first and only  clinic in the entire country  with the most advanced cutting edge technologies for early detection of breast cancer.

Hala- the Rachel Nash Jerusalem Comprehensive Breast Clinic, is Israel’s leading breast cancer diagnostic center.  As such, some 18,500 women visit the center each year and its detection rate is the highest in the country.  Hala is functioning as a comprehensive diagnostic center providing clinical and imaging modalities in a one stop shop and is recognized internationally for its state of the art technologies and its team of the finest breast imaging experts.

The 3Dimensions™ Tomosynthesis System team (Shlomo Goldfarb)


The opening ceremony last week took place in the presence of Yaakov Litzman, MK- Deputy Minister of Health, Mr. Moshe Lion Mayor of Jerusalem, Heads of Hadassah Medical Center  and Kupot Cholim, Prof. Tamar Peretz, Head of Sharett Institue of Oncology, Prof Arye Durst, some prominent professors from Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University alongside other international dignitaries led by Mr. Benjamin Perl, MBE from The UK and other famous actors and singers who are supporters of the clinic.

The Walder Foundation is run by Dr. & Mrs. Walder from Skokie, ILL.  Dr. Walder is a world renowned scientist who has stayed on the cutting edge of medical technology, both in his academic pursuits as a professor at the University of Iowa and in his business pursuits as the head of Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. 

Ya'acov Litzman (C) views the 3Dimensions™ Tomosynthesis System

The clinic's Founder & Director, Rabbi Michoel Sorotzkin together with the international dignitaries and the Walder family  were invited thereafter to a reception ceremony by President Reuven Rivlin who expressed gratitude to the donors on behalf of The State of Israel for  this unique project which furthers Jerusalem's leading  breast center of excellence  in their  life saving mission.

