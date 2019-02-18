For The First Time in Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

In an impressive event at Hala- The Rachel Nash Jerusalem Comprehensive Breast Clinic, a brand new ward was opened last week in Jerusalem. The new ward funded by The Walder Foundation is equipped with Hologic's most advanced technologies in early detection of breast cancer. Hologic is a world-leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of innovative premium diagnostic technology for women’s health. The ward includes a 3Dimensions™ Tomosynthesis System which matches the unrivalled performance of 3D Mammography™ and a C-VIEW™ synthesized 2D imaging system. In addition, the AFFIRM™ BREAST BIOPSY GUIDANCE SYSTEM, a new generation of automated stereotactic technology enabling performance of biopsies on micro calcification breast lesions.





This system replaces the previous outdated prone table system and is accompanied by the Brevera® Breast Biopsy System –for instant verification and automated post-biopsy specimen authentication. This sophisticated equipment makes Hala the first and only clinic in the entire country with the most advanced cutting edge technologies for early detection of breast cancer.Hala- the Rachel Nash Jerusalem Comprehensive Breast Clinic, is Israel’s leading breast cancer diagnostic center. As such, some 18,500 women visit the center each year and its detection rate is the highest in the country. Hala is functioning as a comprehensive diagnostic center providing clinical and imaging modalities in a one stop shop and is recognized internationally for its state of the art technologies and its team of the finest breast imaging experts.The opening ceremony last week took place in the presence of Yaakov Litzman, MK- Deputy Minister of Health, Mr. Moshe Lion Mayor of Jerusalem, Heads of Hadassah Medical Center and Kupot Cholim, Prof. Tamar Peretz, Head of Sharett Institue of Oncology, Prof Arye Durst, some prominent professors from Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University alongside other international dignitaries led by Mr. Benjamin Perl, MBE from The UK and other famous actors and singers who are supporters of the clinic.The Walder Foundation is run by Dr. & Mrs. Walder from Skokie, ILL. Dr. Walder is a world renowned scientist who has stayed on the cutting edge of medical technology, both in his academic pursuits as a professor at the University of Iowa and in his business pursuits as the head of Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.The clinic's Founder & Director, Rabbi Michoel Sorotzkin together with the international dignitaries and the Walder family were invited thereafter to a reception ceremony by President Reuven Rivlin who expressed gratitude to the donors on behalf of The State of Israel for this unique project which furthers Jerusalem's leading breast center of excellence in their life saving mission.

