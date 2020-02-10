The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Golden Visa Portugal

To appeal to new foreigner investors, the Portuguese government had launched in 2012 the Golden Visa Portugal Program.

By MORDEHAI SHABI  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 11:41
(photo credit: PUBLIC RELATIONS BUYPOST)
(photo credit: PUBLIC RELATIONS BUYPOST)
To appeal to new foreigner investors, the Portuguese government had launched in 2012 the Golden Visa Portugal Program. This program simplifies the granting visa process and, eventually, may lead to the obtention of a Portuguese passport.
The Golden Visa for Portuguese citizenship and passport
The Portuguese passport is one of the most powerful passports in the world. It let the holder traveling visa-free to many destinations around the world and enjoys an unlimited stay in the UE.
Foreign investors who are not citizens of UE countries are eligible for the Golden Visa in the case they are:
 Investing in real estate in Portugal
Purchasing properties for at least €500,000 anywhere in Portugal gives the right to enter the Golden Visa program.
Acquiring old properties or properties located in urban regeneration areas with a value of at least €350,000 also let enter the Golden Visa program. In this case, the minimum investment is the sum of the purchase price of the property and the construction or refurbishment works cost. 
The investor must purchase one or several properties to meet the minimum value, without a loan or a mortgage unless the value of the property is exceeding the minimum amount.
Any type of property qualifies for the Golden Visa program.
 Transferring capital to Portugal
Investors transferring at least 1 million euros to invest in any domain in Portugal may apply for the Golden Visa program. The minimum amount of investment drops to €350,000 if the investment is financing research activities conducted by scientific research institutions involved in the national scientific or technologic system. If the investment is financing artistic output or supporting the arts, reconstruction or refurbishment of the national heritage, the minimum value of the investment drops to €250,000.
The value of the minimum amount may be reduced by 20% for investment in the sparsely populated area of Portugal.
Creating employment in Portugal
Foreigners creating, at least, 10 jobs will suit for the Golden Visa program.
The investment must stay in place for at least five years from the issue of the Golden Visa. 
Regrouping Family rules
The spouse and minor children of the candidate to the Golden Visa are suitable for the regrouping family rules. It also applies to dependent relatives (younger siblings, parents, and studying adult children).
How to apply?
Candidates must fill the initial application on the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service’s (SEF) website, via your duly appointed legal representative, and with scanned copies of the requested documents. It includes Passport, proof of legal entry into Portugal, Proof of health insurance valid in Portugal, criminal record certificate from country of origin, certificate of compliance with the Portuguese tax and Social Security obligations and a receipt of payment of the initial analysis fees to the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service (SEF). 
Once all of the documents have been pre-approved by SEF, your representative will schedule an appointment, which you will need to attend to register biometric data (fingerprints, photographs, height, and signatures).
The applicant has to pay various fees to complete the visa granting process.
What are the benefits of the Golden Visa?
Holders of a Golden visa in Portugal can freely live and work in Portugal, 
visa-free entry to Schengen area countries and right to travel throughout the Schengen zone. They also have access to the public Portuguese healthcare, education and judicial systems. Holding a Golden visa gives the possibility to apply in the future for permanent residence or Portuguese Passport.
The Residence Permit is issued for an initial period of 1 year and is renewable for consecutive periods of 2 years. Investors need to spend only 7 days in Portugal during the first year, and 14 days during each following two-year renewal period. 
Holders of a golden visa may also request a permanent residence permit in Portugal (after 5 years), or even Portuguese citizenship (after 6 years) as long as they meet the general requirement for nationality granting, such as demonstrating basic user level knowledge of the Portuguese language.
Investors who are not interested in getting a Portuguese passport have the option to keep renewing their golden visa for periods of two years, provided that they maintain the original investment. 
 
EasyNationality
We are an immigration office specialized in the application of Portuguese citizenship, visa and investment visa.
Our offices:
Tel Aviv office - Specialized in the naturalization of Sephardic descendants
Lisbon office - All other queries
To contact us, please fill the form below describing your request and contact info.
 


Tags portugal visa Airport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Celebrating Tu Bishvat, New Year for the trees By JPOST EDITORIAL
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Why doesn’t Israel have a 911 system? By ELI BEER
Nimrod Goren Gas forum a diplomatic opportunity for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by