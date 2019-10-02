How rehab hotlines could save the lives of drug addicts

Every day, people are dying from drug overdose or getting sick due to drug use. Addiction is no longer considered to be a moral failing but a chronic disease. Substances which have physiological effect when introduced into the body, also known as drugs, are mostly chemicals that can have an extremely harmful effect on health, with occasional or permanent consequences. Drug abuse can cause serious injuries and damage to one or several organs. It also affects the brain and makes it extremely difficult for users to quit with addiction. Long-term use can disturb almost every aspect of life, leaving individuals or whole families with finances, relationships, and carriers completely ruined.

Substance abuse is a worldwide problem. Currently, around 1% of the entire population suffers from some form of drug addiction. Abuse of drugs represents a serious threat to society and a constant source of socioeconomic problems. The deterioration starts in the family, with addict’s behavioral changes and actions that can drain the strength of the family by eroding both structure and financial resources. Avoidance of responsibilities, violence, and distorted relationships are just a few of many destructive factors. Alcohol and drug abuse can initiate stress, insecurity, fear, anger, and other negative attitudes not only for family members but also among friends, co-workers and other people who are in direct contact with the user, as well.

The good news is that drug addiction is treatable, and help is just a call away thanks to various rehab or crisis lines, and similar services. Making the first step toward recovery can be an extremely difficult experience for the addict and rehab process can take a very long time. But, there is a way to overcome addiction and any time is a good time to call addiction helpline number. Even in cases when people around user are willing to help, the lack of information and knowledge can be an obstacle and the main reason for failure. Helpline’s professionals are trained to counsel and support not only the users but anyone affected by drug abuse.

Drug addiction hotlines, or helplines, or rehab lines are free public services and their purpose is to give advice about drug addiction to anyone who needs urgent assistance. They work non-stop so people with drug problems can call these numbers at any time and receive various information about local rehabilitation clinics or recovery centers, addiction programs and treatments, relapses, crisis and other topics related to drug use, abuse or addiction. Family and friends can also call this service to get advice and more details on addiction or to learn the best ways to help the addict.

The system and the methodology may vary, from one helpline to another, but they are all committed to the same thing, helping people to stop using drugs.

When drug addicts decide to seek the help they are already under a lot of pressure, exhausted, probably sick, scared and confused. Drug abuse hotline services are friendly and discreet and because it’s a sensitive moment, the approach to each case has to be done carefully. Employees and volunteers who handle calls are helpful, knowledgeable, trained experts, experienced to resolve stressful situations and to answer distressing questions. They will provide professional support and understanding, free from judgment or disapproval.

In order to make people comfortable enough to contact addiction help hotline, all calls are anonymous and confidential, and there is no obligation at any point to give any personal detail whatsoever. Calling a helpline could be the first positive thing an addict has done for itself, in a long time, so nothing should stay in a way or hold back this person to make this step. Since getting addicts to start with detoxication and rehabilitation as soon as possible is a primary focus, people who work for helplines will not waste time on trivial things. They will use the opportunity to connect with the addicts and help them to find the best treatment.

To make good case assessment, addiction helpline consultants have to ask some questions, which are composed to scan addict’s current state and overall situation. For example, among first questions will be the one asked to determine if a person is in any kind of danger or in the life-threatening situation. Because cases like these are extremely sensitive they’ll demand a different kind of intervention.

After establishing the communication, the consultant will start asking questions concerning struggle with addiction, such as what kind of drugs has been used or how often. This set of questions is necessary and should help the consultant to suggest the next step, which is thinking about treatment.

Drug users have to be ready to start the treatment otherwise, it’ll be very difficult to gain any benefit from it. The rehabilitation process can be very long and usually is full of challenges. Individuals have to be ready to face these obstacles, so any kind of pressure or force would be counterproductive. Drug helpline representatives are aware of this, so they’ll advice indecisive people to make multiple calls or offer to talk more about detoxication, rehabilitation, the recovery process, the difference between inpatient and outpatient services, or about support groups and meetings.

Individuals who want to start with rehabilitation will be encouraged by drug rehab hotline counselors to ask as many questions as needed, to help them decide which facility or treatment procedure to choose.

The most important thing to remember is that there is a solution for everyone and treatment for every case. Even in situations when one type of procedure didn’t help, there is a substitute treatment that could work. It’s never too late to make a call and ask for help. Reaching out can be extremely difficult for a drug user, yet the opportunity is there. It takes courage but it will pay off because calling any helpline service is a way to a drug-free life. So, why not use this opportunity, offered by people committed and determined to assist anyone to reach this goal?

