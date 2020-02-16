The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
How to promote your business for online customers

E-commerce is one of the fastest growing industries at a global level.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 07:07
One of the first ways to promote a business to online clients is to create a website. The key is not to create just any website, but one that promotes the best features of your products or services. This is why, for this kind of job, the assistance of specialists is essential.
The creation of the website is just the first step, as there are others to complete in order to reach as many clients as possible. Some of them are listed below.
Mobile website optimization
In a world where the smartphone is equipped to act more and more like a computer, we will soon come to say that desktop computers and even laptops are obsolete as they do not offer the same mobility as phones. This is why having a mobile version of a website will lead to an increased traffic, thus a higher reach to online customers. The creation of a website for mobile devices goes hand in hand with a mobile application, so the two of them should be considered together. Mobile applications also work for those who want to use paid advertising for increasing their online visibility.
Search Engine Optimization or SEO
Having a website, even with a mobile version, is not sufficient to attract online customers. In order to be visible, it needs to appear on the first pages and lines of search engines. For this purpose, they need to be optimized based on the searches of people. The Search Engine Optimization or SEO process can help a company increase its visibility on the Internet.
Social Media Marketing
Social media is the most important channel to reach young audiences. Facebook and Instagram are the two most used social media channels, however, when promoting a business for online clients on these websites, content is what makes the difference. Time, regular posts of high-quality content and attention to the newest trends is what makes a page or account to generate profits and attract clients in the online environment.
The tools available for attracting clients online are quite a few and choosing the right ones is very important. However, through having a website, a business owner can build around to create an identity and later a brand.
 


