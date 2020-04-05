The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Israel is in Lock-Down: Soup-Kitchens See Record Numbers of Volunteers

Now with the coronavirus pandemic, the soup kitchens are busier than ever; they need all hands on deck.

By MEIR PANIM  
APRIL 6, 2020 20:34
(photo credit: MEIR PANIM)
(photo credit: MEIR PANIM)
The weeks leading up to Passover are always very busy for Israeli soup kitchens like Meir Panim. Now with the coronavirus pandemic, the soup kitchens are busier than ever; they need all hands on deck. But the coronavirus is placing all Israelis under virtual house arrest, and getting food to Israel's hungry in time for Passover makes everything all the more difficult.
This is especially challenging when a few of our essential staff members were unable to come to work. "One branch manager was injured from moving pots and another is in isolation after being in contact with someone who tested positive" explained Mimi Rozmaryn, Director of Global Development at Meir Panim. "We're super short-staffed," she added.
 

A silver lining

But there is cause for optimism. The nationwide lock-down has inspired a record number of volunteers to get out of the house and into Meir Panim's nationwide Restaurant-Style Soup Kitchens. The volunteers that come to the branch are essential to keeping it open, they help pack food and deliver packages to Israel's less fortunate.
 
 

The growing need

Meir Panim has been getting multiple requests from local municipalities to supply additional meals to thousands of Israelis who can’t afford basic food staples. They are trying to reach the growing demands from clients in isolation and those who have been laid off or put on furlough. With over 1,000,000 Israeli citizens who are unemployed, the need for Meir Panim’s services has grown tremendously. 
 

What's on the menu for Passover?

"For Passover we're doing the same thing we always do but on a larger scale" Rozmaryn explained. "Pre-packaged Seder meals, cooked food, a box of pantry staples including oil, cookies, matzah and canned tuna." And just in case, they threw in a few rolls of toilet paper!
Meir Panim also distributes prepaid grocery cards that look like ordinary credit cards which mitigates any shame involved with purchasing food via food-stamps. Thousands of clients now have the opportunity to shop for their Passover needs in local grocery stores. 
 

A volunteer speaks out

Shira Tjong-Alvarez, from the central Israeli town of Hashmonaim is among those who sprung into action and volunteered at Meir Panim with her 12-year old daughter. She heard about the opportunity from a Whatsapp group in her community. "We put on our gloves and helped unpack food and package the ready-made meals into takeout containers," she said. "People need help and during these times, they need it most." 
But the experience wasn't only for Mrs. Tjong-Alvarez, "Me and my daughter talked the entire way home about how meaningful it was" she said. "It was amazing to help provide for the needy in a meaningful way. I volunteer to show my children that there's more to life than just 'you'. There's a whole community around you and a whole community that needs help. It teaches your children to appreciate the things they have.” 
To donate to Meir Panim, please clicks here


Tags pesach volunteering Meir Panim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by