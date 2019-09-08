Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Life insurance start up yu life rewards customers for keeping healthy

A new life insurance start up is rewarding customers who keep healthy.

By
September 8, 2019 08:48
2 minute read.
Life insurance start up yu life rewards customers for keeping healthy

. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A new life insurance start up is rewarding customers who keep healthy. Whilst this idea is not new, Shoreditch based start-up, yu life, are rewarding everyday healthy activities through its game-style app.

 

Customers receive Yu Coins or a ‘currency of wellbeing’ which can be exchanged for real-life rewards such as vouchers from Amazon and ASOS.

 

Run a mile? Mediate using the Calm App? You will receive Yu Coins.

 

The company is the brainchild of Sammy Rubin, who grew up in the UK and lived temporarily in Safed, Israel.

 

Rubin started a successful insurance brand straight out of university in the 1980s. The company, called Policy Portfolio, was listed on The London Stock Exchange just four years after its launch and was subsequently sold to asset management heavyweight Investec.

 

Rubin continued to work for VitalityLife, a brand well known for connecting life insurance and rewards, and he helped build the company to become a household name.

 

Yu life offers life insurance to business teams, otherwise known as group life insurance. It is a considered an important employee benefit and the competitive nature of the app encourages engagement between staff members to get fit and do exercise.

 

With clients consisting of companies from 20 to 500 people, employees can protect their loved ones financially if they become unwell or die. Policies start at £4.99 each month, per member.

 

The InsureTech company is partnered with AIG, one of the world’s largest insurers, who provide the licence for the product.

 

In May 2019, the company raised £10 million worth of Series A funding in a round lead by Creandum Funds.


Related Content

September 8, 2019
How Israeli households can overcome their personal debt

By Leo Giosuè

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings