The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

PPI claims ‘one year away from deadline’

The controversial industry of Payment Protection Insurance, otherwise known as PPI, is exactly one year away from being obsolete.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
APRIL 7, 2020 16:05
Shekel money bills (photo credit: REUTERS)
Shekel money bills
(photo credit: REUTERS)
 The controversial industry of Payment Protection Insurance, otherwise known as PPI, is exactly one year away from being obsolete. With the deadline for making PPI claims approaching on 29th August 2019, companies look to cash in on the claims are facing one last dash to capitalize on a hugely controversial industry.
Originally, millions of UK households were sold PPI when taking out loans, mortgages and car finance. The insurance add-on was designed to help cover your assets in case the customer became sick, injured or terminally ill. However, it soon emerged that the policies did not provide any cover and were commonly upsold as a way to increase commissions for banks, lenders and brokers.
When this mis-selling was brought to the attention of the Government, they made a law to reimburse every person that every purchased PPI and subsequently, UK banks put aside £35 billion to compensate customers. 
However, victims were not automatically refunded and instead were encouraged to claim for themselves, sometimes with hundreds or thousands of pounds owed to them. In one case, a family was reimbursed by £22,000 (NIS 102,000). With the average household not realizing that they purchased PPI, a new wave of claims management companies emerged to help broker the deal – even though individuals can do it for free. 
But with huge volumes of commission at stake, it has led to a huge industry of cold calling and unsolicited emails and text messages, so bad that it has resulted in around 3,000 complaints per week to the Financial Ombudsman Service. To overcome this, the City regulator the Financial Conduct Authority has introduced a deadline by which all claims must be made and any claims afterwards will not be valid and with billions still available, there is still a lot to be claimed.
But as the dust is starting to fall for PPI claims, the companies that manage claims are now looking for other industries to pursue such as car accidents and payday loans. In the case of the latter, a huge demand has surfaced for individuals looking to claim on high cost loans that were offered to them without sufficient credit or affordability checks. 
According to Payday Bad Credit, there are millions of people in the UK that received high cost loans of over 1,000% APR despite poor credit scores, being unemployed or on benefits and they have had to live with the debt for years. Those victims now have a strong case for compensation and this is something that has started to pick up. In fact, earlier this month, payday giant Wonga, a company which had Israeli investors, received a £10 million bailout after having to pay over £200 million in compensation claims. So whilst many will be glad that the PPI claims are coming to an end, we could see the emergence of new claims on the horizon.


Tags finance Money insurance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by