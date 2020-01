The Finnish Casino Industry in Numbers

Veikkaus Oy was founded in 2017 when three betting agencies merged. The agency is run with a view to distributing the profits made from the gambling industry to wider society. Some 53% of the profits are directed to the Ministry of Education and Culture, allowing for greater spending on youth projects, science, the arts, and physical education. 4% of the profits are given to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and 43% is given to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Healthy for work improving social welfare and health.