The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya: An oasis of peace and relaxation

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotels are known worldwide for their gold standard of service, placing the genuine care and comfort of their guests as their top priority.

The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya is no exception. This relatively young hotel, which opened in December 2013, brings with it the rich history and refined elegance of the hotel’s brand, already managing to position itself as one of the leading luxury hotels in Israel.

Whether for couples looking for a romantic getaway, for families seeking a relaxing beach vacation, or for businessmen interested in checking out Herzliya’s thriving business and hi-tech scene, the hotel caters to all categories of guests.

"We are meticulous in providing the best service in the world. The Ritz-Carlton has a tradition of decades of uncompromising service awareness under the motto: ‘We are Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen,’” Guy Klaiman, the general manager The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya recently told The Jerusalem Post.







Nestled in the picturesque Herzliya Marina in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, the hotel offers 195 rooms, including 115 spacious hotel rooms and 80 luxurious suites: duplex, penthouse, spacious suites with 2- bedrooms and a presidential suite.

Every detail is perfectly thought out to provide the ultimate guest experience- from the customized Asprey toiletries to the Nespresso coffee machine with a selection of capsules, from the double sinks in the spacious marble bathrooms to the plush duvet and pillows. Not to mention the breathtaking views of tranquil yachts and the Mediterranean Sea from most rooms’ balconies.

“At The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya, we believe it is the small touches and attention to detail that turn a vacation venue into a vacation home, an oasis of peace and relaxation,” Klaiman said.

As such, while you may be tempted to stay in your own little private oasis, there is still so much more to discover.

One of the highlights of the hotel is the luxurious SPA at The Ritz-Carlton, where guests can truly pamper themselves. Featuring five luxurious treatment rooms, a couple's treatment room with a private Jacuzzi, dry and wet saunas and a Turkish Hammam bath, the spa experience is complemented by a sea view state-of-the-art 24/7 Fitness-Center with personal trainers and the Relax Lounge where guests can relax before and after their treatments.

A selection of exclusive treatments are available such as the Journey experiences of Relaxation, Senses, Energy and Refinement which include different types of massages, facials and beauty treatments, as well as body treatments based on the secrets of Dead Sea minerals, grape seeds and more.

The hotel's swimming pool is located on the 12th floor on the roof, where guests can dive into the crystal blue pool facing the impressive coast and soak up some Mediterranean sun while overlooking the spectacular views of archaeological site Tel Michal. An attractive Rooftop Bar also serves light meals and drinks during pool hours, and there is even an inviting and fun-filled kid’s play area.

“It is these amenities that make us a superb vacation retreat. While a pool, fitness center and spa are standard fare in luxury hotels in Israel, with us they are more indulgent, state-of-the-art facilities, maintained to the highest standards (as with everything else in the hotel) by efficient and highly professional multilingual ladies and gentlemen,” Klaiman said.

An essential component to any hotel guest experience, it’s important to note the incredible warmth and professionalism of The Ritz-Carlton’s Ladies and Gentlemen - from the genuine smiles received upon check-in, to the all-knowledgeable concierge, and the extra attention to cleanliness and to detail throughout guests’ stay.

In fact, in its short few years, The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya has already received several local and international awards.











"The challenge of managing an international hotel in Israel is not simple and I am happy that we have managed to maintain the strict international standards and to prove that it is possible to provide quality professional service, which is at the strict international standards of hotels," said Klaiman.

Among the awards, the hotel ranked as one of the 70 "most talked about hotels in the world" according to the "It List" by international travel magazine Travel and Leisure, named the “Luxury Contemporary Hotel of the Year” by Luxury Travel Guide, and consistently receiving the Traveler's Choice Award by TripAdvisor for “best luxury hotels in Israel”, as well as receiving Time Out Israel Magazine's “Best Kosher Restaurant of the Year.”

Indeed, no luxury hotel experience would be complete without fine dining. The renowned Herbert Samuel, a Kosher Chef restaurant provides a relaxed atmosphere and an open kitchen design, so that guests can enjoy strong Mediterranean flavors of fine food and wine, along with pleasant and inviting service.











The menu is based on local ingredients and changes according to the seasons of the year. Among the dishes that you can find at the restaurant, are the signature tomato salad, truffle potato gnocchi with chestnuts and peas, tuna sashimi with red beets and Bass fish grilled with turmeric and tomatoes. For those looking to enjoy an even heartier meal experience, you can also find a varied offer of local meats, such as beef fillet, entrecote and exquisite lamb chops.

“For those accustomed to the finer things in life looking for a vacation venue, there is no need to compromise. The Ritz-Carlton, Herzliya offers a holiday of the highest standards in an ideal location,” Klaiman added.

With spectacular views, spacious guest rooms and suites, state-of-the art amenities, a pampering spa and fine dining in a local setting with the highest of international standards, The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya offers the gold standard for hospitality in Israel – you may never want to leave.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



