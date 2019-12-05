The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
The main benefits of opening an online company

There are many ways to start a business nowadays and one of the simplest of them implies setting up an online company.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
DECEMBER 5, 2019 10:02
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
There are many ways to start a business nowadays and one of the simplest of them implies setting up an online company. E-commerce businesses are by far the most popular online enterprises as they benefit from access to customers all over the world and flexibility. Opening an online company implies, nevertheless, using a legal entity which is why the future owner must first register a business before having a website created.

Online companies offer many advantages to their owners and clients and some of these benefits are indicated below.

Increased expansion opportunities

Both Europe and Asia are home to many online companies, European companies growing strongly in numbers in the last few years. However, there is nothing stopping Asian businesses to expand their activities in Europe and, from this point of view, Malta is one of the most welcoming countries. Asian online businesses can successfully expand through Maltese subsidiaries and obtain many tax benefits. Also, it is easier for online companies to access new markets as they can do that remotely.

A way of advertising a business

Having a website is not limited to companies selling goods or services as any company can have one created for simple advertising/presentation purposes. Businesses from various fields, including the medical and manufacturing ones, can set up websites through which they simply promote their activities/products/services at cheaper costs too. One of the best examples refers to dental offices which choose to advertise their services through websites.

24/7 availability for clients

One of the most important advantages of an online business is round the clock availability for clients and even personalized customer support experiences. This will not only keep clients satisfied, it will also attract new ones.

Not only the clients will have access to the business, but the owner too, and thus any problem can be solved in the shortest time possible.

Branding

A website is one of the best ways of creating an identity and brand for a company. The possibility of reaching people all over the world and having the business recognized is much easier with the help of a website, rather than the traditional marketing ways.

No matter the reason why one would choose to open an online company, a website can represent a gateway to specific markets and clients. The possibilities of expansion and personalization or even rebranding are easier to achieve and at lower costs, because running an online business is generally cheaper than running a traditional one.



