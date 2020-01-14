The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Will Finland Adopt Swedish Online Gambling Model?

Neighboring countries often tend to “steal” from each other, especially when it comes to legal matters.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JANUARY 15, 2020 10:45
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Neighboring countries often tend to “steal” from each other, especially when it comes to legal matters. Sweden and Finland may be rivals in many sports competitions but are definitely close friends when it comes to the economy. In fact, both countries are somewhat similar in terms of economic structure.
One of the problems that Sweden has managed to solve recently is regarding its gambling market. Before 2019, both countries were rather closed towards the idea of allowing private gambling operators. However, starting January 1, 2019, Sweden decided to change its gambling model a bit and open the market for private operators.
Sweden’s lawmakers realised that many unlicensed regulators have seized a huge part of the market. According to some analyses, 29% of the revenue in the $2.5-worth gambling industry in Sweden went to unlicensed casinos. It was only natural to end the country’s monopoly on gambling and allow operators to apply for Swedish licences.
Spelinspektionen, the official Swedish regulator, now has the ability to track down all unlicensed operators and ask them to apply for licences. Since the beginning of 2019, more than 100 companies received licences to operate in Sweden and offer their games to Swedish citizens.

Finland Is on the Move

Finland, which recently got the youngest-ever PM, is facing a similar issue. There are already many operators that offer services to the citizens of Finland and are directly competing with Finnish Veikkaus, the government-owned gambling agency that currently has the monopoly on the market in the Land of the Thousand Lakes.
Naturally, there are several things to take into account when considering whether to mimic Swedish actions or not.
The biggest disadvantage would probably be the overall lesser impact of Veikkaus on the market. The company that currently has the monopoly transfers all income from gambling to various other things, including charity, sports, and culture.
However, that’s pretty much the only con. On the other hand, there are numerous benefits, the biggest one being the amount of tax revenue that would start flowing into Finnish coffers.
Another big advantage would be a diverse market. Finnish players would have an opportunity to play thousands of casino games, such as the ones found on Nettikasinot. Therefore, they would be able to take gaming to another level and enjoy a wide variety of titles provided by various operators.
The thing is that Finns can already access these casinos as no laws actually forbid them to do it. In other words, unlicensed operators could continue to drain money from Finland without giving anything in return or they could become licensed and start paying taxes for their services. That way, everyone would benefit, just like in Sweden.
Once all things are taken into account, it’s safe to conclude that the country would be able to earn much more money by disabling Veikkaus’ monopoly and copying the Swedish model. There would be more money for culture, sports, and all other things financed by Veikkaus.


Tags casino in Israel gambling Gaming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The storm's rainbow By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh Academia is also turning its back on peace By ELIE PODEH
Gil Troy Tzohar rabbis: Happy, halachic, and in love with the Jewish people By GIL TROY
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Steve Linde Holocaust Memorial Day: Israel to honor survivors By STEVE LINDE

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by