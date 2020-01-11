CNN poll: Sanders leads in Iowa



Senator Bernie Sanders is currently leading the Iowa Caucuses, CNN and the Des Moines Register reported on Saturday based on their respective polls.

Bernie now enjoys a three percent lead with a total of 20%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is number two with 17% and Mayor of South Bend Indiana Pete Buttigieg is third with 16%, the polls predict.



The Iowa Caucuses are the first to be held during the upcoming primary season within the Democratic party and are expected to take place on February 3’d. They, together with the first primary of New Hampshire, are considered crucial for winning the Democratic Party nomination.





On Friday, Marianne Williamson ended her run for president.

“I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible opportunity to share our message,” she said.



“With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now.”