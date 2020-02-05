The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Elections

Preliminary results from Iowa caucus suggest good news for Israel

With around 70% of votes counted, moderate candidates were leading over the progressives, suggesting good news for US-Israel relations.

By HERB KEINON  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 21:22
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price speaks ahead of the Iowa Caucus results announcement in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., February 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENNA NORMAN)
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price speaks ahead of the Iowa Caucus results announcement in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., February 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENNA NORMAN)
For the Democratic Party, Monday's Iowa Caucuses were a disaster.
They were a disaster, first and foremost, because of the technological glitch that deprived the American public – which has been gearing up for the beginning of the primary season since the first debate last June – of the ability to immediately know who won, and who lost.
Two days after the caucuses ended, all the votes from all the precincts had not yet been counted and no clear winner declared.
Des Moines is not Dimona. Americans, unlike Israelis, are not accustomed to having to wait for clear election results – a few hours, maybe, but not a few days. Israelis, by contrast, are still essentially waiting for clear results from an election that started way back on April 9.
But the disaster for the Democrats does not end with the breakdown of Iowa reporting system, leading Republicans to jump on the mishap and ask, if the Democrats can't run a primary election in a mid-sized Midwestern state, how can they run a country? The caucuses were also a disaster for the party because no clear victor emerged.
With the counting still underway, Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders were nearly even at the top, followed by Elizabeth Warren, and then – falling behind – Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar.
Iowa is traditionally important because it provides the winner with momentum as the primaries move to New Hampshire. But this time, no Democrat came out of Iowa with a clear-cut clear momentum advantage.
That situation reflects the deep divisions within the Democratic party.
True, the party is united by an intense dislike of US President Donald Trump – a dislike on display during Tuesday night's State of the Union address where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi unceremoniously ripped up a copy of the president's speech, after Trump did not shake her hand at beginning of his address. But the party is also split sharply among itself between the progressive and moderate wings of the party.
Though no clear winner has yet emerged from Iowa, in the progressive vs. moderate race, the moderate camp limped out of the state in the lead.
Buttigieg, Biden and Klobuchar represent the moderate, traditional wing of the party, while Sanders and Warren represent the progressives. Though the results are still pending, after some 70% of the precinct results were counted,  the three moderate candidates were leading the two progressive hopefuls by a margin of about 56% to 44%.
And that had to bring some relief to those in Jerusalem watching these primaries carefully and warily to see which camp inside the party gets the upper hand, concerned about what a progressive nominee would mean in terms of US-Israel ties.
A Gallup poll last April showed that only three percent of liberal Democrats said they viewed Israel more favorably than the Palestinians, while this number is 28% among moderate Democrats, and 81% among conservative Republicans.
Sanders and Warren, with their tough talk against Israel in the campaign – including a threat to use military aid against Israel as leverage to change its policies toward the Palestinians – are causing concern in Jerusalem, increasingly troubled by worrying trends inside the party.
While Warren and Sanders crossed what was believed by many to have been a red line during a campaign in threatening to withhold aid from Israel, Buttigieg did not go that far, though he has made some very critical comments of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the campaign.
Grading the candidates on how they would be for Israel, officials in Jerusalem have said that Sanders and Warren would be the most difficult; Buttigieg and Klobuchar would be okay to Israel, but difficult toward Netanyahu; and Biden – out of this bunch – would be the best.
The officials have said that the very best candidate among the Democrats, however, would likely be Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who has shown that unlike the other candidates – with the possible exception of Biden – he has an emotional commitment and connection to Israel.
Bloomberg was not on the ballot in Iowa and will also pass on the remaining three primaires this month before contesting March 3rd's Super Tuesday races, when more than a dozen states will hold primaries.
For those hoping to see Bloomberg emerge as a leading candidate, the Iowa caucuses proved a bit of a disappointment.
Those wanting to see Bloomberg take off in the campaign were hoping for a conclusive victory by Sanders – the darling of the progressives – if only to pave the way for the moderate Bloomberg to come in and “save the party from itself.”
According to this thinking, Sanders and Warren are too far to the Left to defeat Trump, so that if one of them emerges as the frontrunner, the party may turn to a moderate – Bloomberg – to do the trick.
But Buttigieg’s strong showing may dash those hopes, since Buttigieg is – like Bloomberg – a moderate Democrat. If Buttigieg is showing signs of electoral strength, hopes for a Bloomberg coronation by a party thirsty for a moderate candidate might go out the window.. And with those hopes, will go the hopes of officials in Jerusalem who have said in private that Bloomberg would likely be the best Democratic nominee for Israel.


Tags democratic Pete Buttigieg Iowa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust needs to be above politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Dr. Einat Wilf How Trump's peace plan can strengthen Arab-Israeli relations By EINAT WILF

Most Read

1 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
2 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
3 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
4 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
5 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by