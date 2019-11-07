Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump to meet 100 Orthodox Jews for lunch in New York City

The president is hoping to raise money for his re-election campaign

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 7, 2019 05:04
Trump to meet 100 Orthodox Jews for lunch in New York City

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the conflict in Syria with Vice President Mike Pence at his side in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)

President Donald Trump is having lunch with 100 Orthodox Jews in New York City to raise money for his re-election campaign.

The Yeshiva World News website reported that the meeting will be held November 12 and said the details have been kept secret for several months. The location is revealed with an RSVP to the event.

The event is not backed by any Jewish organization. It is being arranged by Louis Scheiner of Monsey, New York, who is described by the website as a “major philanthropist.”

Many of those scheduled to attend are, like Scheiner, in the nursing home industry.

Yeshiva World News posted an invitation showing that the lunch meeting is sponsored by America First Action super PAC.


Related Content

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO)
May 2, 2019
U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bennet is son of Holocaust survivor

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings