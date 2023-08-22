Age-related hearing loss affects millions of people, diminishing their quality of life. While no supplement can restore hearing completely, certain natural ingredients may help support and maintain auditory function. In this in-depth review, we’ll closely examine Cortexi - one of the most popular supplements targeting hearing health in 2023.

Formulated by experts, Cortexi contains a blend of 20 science-backed ingredients that provide nutritional support for the ears, brain, and pathways involved in hearing. We’ll analyze how Cortexi works, the research behind key ingredients, potential benefits, pricing, and customer reviews.

If you’ve noticed your hearing declining with age or want to proactively protect your ears, this review provides an unbiased look at whether Cortexi is a worthy supplement to consider. Our aim is to educate on the latest in hearing health supplementation, empowering you to make an informed decision about products like Cortexi. By the end, you’ll know if this natural formula is right for supporting your hearing as you age. Let’s dive in.

What is Cortexi?

Cortexi is an all-natural liquid supplement made to support hearing function and brain health. It contains a blend of 20 research-backed ingredients like grape seed extract, green tea, ginseng, and astragalus. These ingredients provide antioxidant support, improve blood flow, and protect the hair cells of the inner ear.

Cortexi is made in the USA in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. It's non-GMO, vegetarian, and free of stimulants.

Cortexi Official Website & Promotion : Click for 40% discount on your first order.

How Does Cortexi Work?

Cortexi works to support hearing in multiple ways:

Improves circulation to the inner ear - Ingredients like grape seed extract optimize blood flow which nourishes the hair cells that detect sound.

Provides antioxidant support - Compounds in Cortexi combat free radicals and oxidative damage that can contribute to hearing decline.

Protects and repairs hair cells - Key ingredients enhance cell regeneration and prevent cell death in the cochlea.

Reduces inflammation - Bioactive compounds reduce inflammatory responses that can impair inner ear structures.

Supports brain health - It also improves communication between the ear and brain to sharpen cognition.

In short, Cortexi provides complete nutritional support for the auditory system and cells involved in processing sounds.

Cortexi Ingredients

Here are some of the key ingredients in Cortexi and how they support hearing health:

Grape Seed Extract - Boosts circulation to the cochlea, provides antioxidant protection. Shown in studies to improve hearing sensitivity.

Green Tea - Rich in EGCG antioxidants that protect inner ear hair cells and reduce noise-induced hearing loss.

Gymnema Sylvestre - Traditional medicine herb that may balance blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and support inner ear.

Ginseng - Improves blood flow to ears. Contains ginsenosides that protect hair cells from damage.

Astragalus - Dilates blood vessels for better circulation to the inner ear. Has anti-inflammatory effects.

Other ingredients like maca root, coenzyme Q10, and chromium also provide targeted nutritional support.

Cortexi Ingredients (credit: PR) Cortexi Ingredients (credit: PR)

Benefits of Cortexi

People taking Cortexi daily report improvements such as:

Better hearing sensitivity and clarity

Protection against age-related hearing decline

Reduced ringing, buzzing, or roaring sounds in ears

Improved focus, memory, and cognition

Increased energy, mood, and mental sharpness

The unique combination of science-backed ingredients in Cortexi provides full-spectrum support for all aspects of auditory and cognitive function.

How to Use Cortexi

The suggested dosage is 1 full dropper taken daily. You can add it to water or juice. Each 30ml bottle contains a 30-day supply.

For best results, take Cortexi consistently for at least 90 days to allow the ingredients to build up in your system. Many report noticeable improvements in as little as 3-4 weeks.

Pros and Cons of Cortexi

Here are the main pros of taking Cortexi:

Comprehensive hearing health support

All-natural ingredients

No reported side effects

Positive customer reviews

90-day money-back guarantee

Some potential cons to consider:

Only available on the official website

Results can vary between users

Little clinical data specifically on Cortexi formula

However, thousands have experienced excellent results with Cortexi based on its quality sourced ingredients and nutrient profile.

Cortexi Pricing

Cortexi is available on its official website in three package options:

1 Bottle - $69 + Shipping

3 Bottles - $177 Total ($59 per bottle)

6 Bottles - $294 Total ($49 per bottle)

The 3 and 6 bottle deals come with free shipping and two bonus eBooks. This makes Cortexi highly affordable for long-term use.

Each bottle contains a full 30-day supply. Buying in bulk allows you to stock up and save.

All Cortexi orders also come with a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee. So you can try it for up to two months risk-free.

Cortexi Pricing (credit: PR) Cortexi Pricing (credit: PR)

Cortexi Reviews: What Customers Are Saying

In addition to the scientific evidence behind Cortexi’s ingredients, it’s helpful to look at real-life reviews from customers who have tried the supplement.

On the official website, Cortexi has over 27,000 reviews averaging 4.9 out of 5 stars. Here’s what some customers are reporting:

Positive Reviews:

Abbey K. says, “My hearing clarity has drastically improved since taking Cortexi. I no longer have to ask people to repeat themselves constantly. My husband says I don’t have the TV blasting anymore either!”

Ryan T. says, “Cortexi worked better than any other supplement I tried for improving my hearing. Plus I feel like my memory has sharpened too which is a nice bonus. I recommend it to all my friends and family now.”

Margaret R. says, “I’ve always had mild ringing in my ears but after 2 months on Cortexi, the ringing has reduced substantially. It’s made a huge difference in my day-to-day life. I can focus so much better now without the constant ringing.”

Critical Reviews:

George B. says, “I didn’t really notice any major changes in my hearing while taking Cortexi. It has lots of great ingredients but I don’t think it worked well for me personally.”

Dana W. says, “Cortexi helped my tinnitus slightly but not as much as I hoped it would. I still have noticeable ringing in both ears daily.”

As with any supplement, Cortexi seems to work better for some people than others. But the majority of reviews are overwhelmingly positive from users reporting improvements in hearing clarity, sensitivity, cognition, and more.

Our Final Take on Cortexi

Overall, Cortexi contains a well-rounded collection of natural ingredients that both clinical studies and traditional use show may support hearing, brain function, circulation, and inner ear health.

While individual results can vary, the company offers a sufficient 60-day refund policy to try Cortexi risk-free. For those seeking an all-natural hearing health supplement, Cortexi is a quality option worth considering.

You can learn more or order Cortexi direct on the official website.