Are you in the market for a new countertop microwave oven? Look no further! We have researched and tested multiple products in this category to help you find the best option for quick and easy cooking.

Having a countertop microwave oven can be a game-changer in your kitchen. It can save you time and energy, making cooking and reheating food a breeze. However, with so many options available, it can be challenging to choose the right one for you.

Our team has analyzed essential criteria such as cooking power, capacity, ease of use, and design. We have also considered customer reviews to ensure that we recommend products that have been tried and tested by other consumers.

Stay tuned as we reveal our top picks for the best countertop microwave ovens on the market. We're confident that our recommendations will help you find the perfect microwave oven for your needs.

Our Top Picks

Best Countertop Microwave Ovens for Quick and Easy Cooking

The Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance that makes meal preparation quick and easy. With a 1.2 cubic foot capacity, this microwave is perfect for reheating leftovers, cooking frozen dinners, and defrosting meats. The sleek stainless steel exterior with a black finish complements any kitchen decor.

Equipped with 10 power levels and a 1100 watt output, this microwave provides precise cooking control for a variety of dishes. The digital display and control panel are user-friendly and easy to navigate. The interior is made of easy-to-clean enamel that resists stains and scratches.

One standout feature of this microwave is the sensor cooking technology, which detects the humidity level of the food and adjusts the cooking time and power level accordingly. This ensures that your food is cooked perfectly every time. The microwave also has a convenient one-touch popcorn button, as well as preset options for potatoes, vegetables, and more.

Overall, the Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Microwave Oven is a reliable and efficient appliance that simplifies meal prep. Its compact size and powerful performance make it a great addition to any kitchen.

Pros Large capacity Quick cook options Easy to clean Attractive design Cons Beeping sound too loud Buttons hard to press Noisy when in use

Great value for a quality microwave with intuitive controls.

The BLACK+DECKER EM720CB7 Microwave Oven is a versatile and efficient appliance that is perfect for anyone who needs to cook food quickly and easily. This microwave has a 0.7 cubic foot interior that can accommodate a variety of dishes, from small snacks to full meals. It is also equipped with a 10-inch turntable that rotates your food to ensure even cooking.

One of the standout features of this microwave is its easy-to-use push-button controls. With just a few simple presses, you can program the microwave to cook your food at the perfect temperature and for the ideal amount of time. The EM720CB7 also has several preset cooking functions, including popcorn, beverage, and potato, that make it easy to cook your favorite foods with just the touch of a button.

This microwave is not only functional, but it is also stylish. Its sleek black design will fit in with any kitchen decor, and its compact size makes it perfect for small kitchens or dorm rooms. Whether you are cooking a quick snack or reheating leftovers, the BLACK+DECKER EM720CB7 Microwave Oven is a reliable and efficient appliance that will get the job done.

Pros Affordable Compact Easy to use Quick cooking Cons Not very powerful Limited features Small size

The BLACK+DECKER EM720CB7 microwave is a budget-friendly option with basic features and a compact design, suitable for small kitchens or dorm rooms.

The Comfee EM720CPL-PMB Countertop Microwave is a great choice for those who want a reliable and easy-to-use kitchen appliance. With a 0.7 cubic feet capacity and 700 watts of power, this microwave is perfect for heating up leftovers, cooking frozen meals, and making popcorn. The one-touch buttons make it easy to use, and the LED display is clear and easy to read.

This microwave also features a child safety lock, which is a great feature for families with young children. The compact size makes it perfect for small kitchens or apartments, and the sleek black design will complement any kitchen decor. The turntable is removable for easy cleaning, and the microwave itself is easy to wipe down.

Overall, the Comfee EM720CPL-PMB Countertop Microwave is a great value for the price. It's reliable, easy to use, and has all the features you need in a microwave. Whether you're a busy parent, a college student, or just someone who wants a reliable kitchen appliance, this microwave is a great choice.

Pros Affordable price Easy to use Compact size Quick heating Cons Limited capacity Noisy operation Limited features

The Comfee EM720CPL-PMB is a reliable and affordable countertop microwave that offers one-touch cooking options and a small footprint.

The BLACK+DECKER EM925AB9 Microwave is a compact and efficient appliance that is perfect for small kitchens or dorm rooms. With a 0.9 cubic foot interior, it is large enough to accommodate most plates and bowls, yet small enough to fit on a countertop without taking up too much space. The sleek black design is modern and stylish, making it a great addition to any kitchen.

This microwave is easy to use, with a simple push-button interface that allows you to quickly set the time and power level. It also has a number of pre-programmed settings for common tasks like cooking popcorn or heating up a beverage. The 900-watt power output ensures that your food will be cooked quickly and evenly.

Overall, the BLACK+DECKER EM925AB9 Microwave is a great choice for anyone who needs a reliable and efficient microwave for everyday use. Whether you are a busy student or a busy parent, this appliance will make your life easier by allowing you to cook and reheat food quickly and easily.

Pros Affordable Easy to use Compact size Multiple power levels Cons Limited capacity Noisy operation Plain design

This microwave is basic and affordable, but gets the job done. It's easy to use and has a decent amount of space for small meals.

The Galanz GLCMKZ09BER09 Countertop Microwave packs a punch with its 0.9 cubic feet capacity and 900 watts of power. This compact microwave is perfect for small kitchens, dorm rooms, and apartments. Its sleek design and easy-to-use interface make it a must-have for busy individuals who need quick and efficient cooking options.

This microwave has 6 power levels and 6 auto-cook programs, including options for defrosting, popcorn, and pizza. Its turntable ensures even cooking, while its child lock feature provides peace of mind for families with young children. The Galanz GLCMKZ09BER09 also has a timer and clock function, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen.

This microwave is made with high-quality materials and is built to last. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to move and store, while its stainless steel exterior adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen. With its powerful features and user-friendly design, the Galanz GLCMKZ09BER09 Countertop Microwave is a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient microwave.

Pros Affordable price Compact size Easy to use Multiple functions Cons Limited capacity Noisy operation Basic design

The Galanz GLCMKZ09BER09 is a powerful countertop microwave with multiple functions and a sleek design. It's a great addition to any kitchen.

The Farberware FMO11AHTBKB Microwave Oven is a versatile and reliable kitchen appliance that offers an impressive 1000 watts of power. This microwave is perfect for those who love to cook and need a convenient way to heat up their food. It is also ideal for families or those who entertain on a regular basis.

This microwave is made from high-quality stainless steel and has a sleek and modern design that will look great in any kitchen. It features a variety of convenient settings, such as defrost, reheat, and cook. It also has a large 1.1 cubic foot cooking capacity, which means you can cook larger dishes with ease.

One of the most useful features of this microwave is its 12.4-inch glass turntable, which is removable and easy to clean. The microwave also has a child safety lock, which is perfect for families with young children.

Overall, the Farberware FMO11AHTBKB Microwave Oven is a great investment for anyone who loves to cook and wants a reliable and convenient way to heat up their food. It is durable, easy to use, and offers a variety of convenient features that make it a must-have for any kitchen.

Pros 1000 watts power 10 power levels 6 preset cooking functions Stainless steel design Cons No convection function Small cooking capacity Noisy operation

The Farberware FMO11AHTBKB microwave is a budget-friendly option with a decent capacity and a variety of preset cooking options, but it may not be as durable as higher-end models.

The Toshiba EM925A5A-SS Microwave is a reliable and efficient kitchen appliance that is perfect for busy individuals or families. With a 0.9 cubic feet capacity, it is ideal for reheating leftovers, defrosting frozen foods, or cooking small meals. Its compact size allows it to fit perfectly on any countertop, making it a convenient addition to any kitchen.

This microwave features a stylish stainless steel exterior and an easy-to-read LED display. The interior is also made of stainless steel, making it easy to clean and maintain. The microwave also has a powerful 900-watt output, ensuring that your food is heated evenly and quickly.

In addition to its standard cooking functions, the Toshiba EM925A5A-SS Microwave also has a number of pre-programmed settings for popular dishes such as popcorn, baked potato, and pizza. This makes cooking your favorite meals a breeze. The microwave also features a bright interior lighting, allowing you to monitor your food as it cooks.

Overall, the Toshiba EM925A5A-SS Microwave is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient kitchen appliance. Its compact size, stylish design, and powerful output make it a great addition to any home.

Pros Compact size Easy to use Affordable price Good lighting Cons Limited capacity Noisy operation Short power cord

This microwave is affordable and has basic features, but is not the most durable option.

The GE Countertop Microwave Convection Oven Essentials is a versatile kitchen appliance that can perform a variety of cooking tasks. With a spacious 1.5 cubic feet capacity, this oven can accommodate large dishes and plates. It also features a convection cooking mode, which circulates hot air around the food, resulting in even cooking and browning.

This microwave oven has a sleek design that will complement any kitchen decor. The control panel is user-friendly, and the oven can be programmed to cook using pre-set functions or customized settings. This oven is perfect for reheating leftovers, cooking frozen meals, and baking desserts. Additionally, the oven has a sensor cooking function that automatically adjusts the cooking time and power level based on the type of food being cooked, making it easy to achieve perfect results every time.

Overall, the GE Countertop Microwave Convection Oven Essentials is a must-have appliance for any kitchen. Its versatility, ease-of-use, and spacious capacity make it an ideal choice for busy families and individuals who want to prepare delicious meals quickly and easily.

Pros Combines microwave and convection Easy to use Spacious interior Stylish appearance Cons Expensive compared to other models Some users report issues with durability May take up more countertop space

The GE Countertop Microwave Convection Essentials is a versatile appliance that can be used for cooking, baking, and grilling. It comes with a 1.5 cu. ft. capacity and a range of features to make cooking easier.

The Farberware FMO07ABTWHA Microwave Oven is an excellent choice for those seeking an efficient and user-friendly microwave. With a compact design, it is perfect for small kitchens and dorm rooms. It weighs only 23 pounds, making it easy to move around and store.

This microwave has a 0.7 cubic foot capacity, which is perfect for heating up small meals and snacks. It also has 700 watts of cooking power, which allows for quick and efficient cooking. The one-touch cooking programs make it easy to prepare common foods such as popcorn, pizza, and potatoes.

One of the standout features of this microwave is its sleek and modern design. The white exterior and digital display give it a stylish look that will complement any kitchen décor. The interior is also easy to clean, thanks to the durable glass turntable and non-stick interior.

Overall, the Farberware FMO07ABTWHA Microwave Oven is a great choice for those who want a reliable and easy-to-use microwave. Whether you are heating up leftovers or cooking a frozen meal, this microwave will get the job done quickly and efficiently.

Pros Affordable price Compact size Easy to use Quick heating Cons Small capacity Noisy operation Limited features

This microwave is compact and easy to use, making it perfect for small spaces or for those who want a basic, reliable option.

The COMFEE AM720C2RA countertop microwave is a great addition to any kitchen. With a 0.7 cubic foot capacity, it's perfect for small families or individuals. The microwave features 11 power levels and 6 quick cook options, making it easy to cook or reheat food quickly. The position memory turntable ensures that your food is heated evenly and thoroughly.

In terms of design, the COMFEE AM720C2RA is sleek and modern, with a black exterior and easy-to-use digital display. It's also incredibly lightweight, making it easy to move around your kitchen as needed. The microwave is also very easy to clean, with a removable glass turntable and a durable interior.

Overall, the COMFEE AM720C2RA countertop microwave is a great choice for those who want a reliable and affordable option for cooking and reheating food quickly. Whether you're a busy professional or a student living in a dorm room, this microwave is sure to meet your needs.

Pros Affordable Compact Easy to use Multiple power settings Cons Limited capacity Noisy Not the most durable

The COMFEE AM720C2RA is a powerful and efficient countertop microwave with a variety of convenient features, including a memory function and multiple power levels.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right countertop-microwave-oven, there are a few key factors to consider. Here are five criteria to keep in mind:

1. Size: The size of the microwave oven is an important factor to consider, as it will determine how much food you can cook at once. If you have a small kitchen with limited counter space, you may want to opt for a compact model. On the other hand, if you have a large family or like to entertain, a larger model may be more suitable.

2. Wattage: The wattage of a microwave oven will determine how quickly it can cook food. If you're looking for a microwave that can quickly heat up leftovers or cook simple meals, a lower wattage model may be sufficient. However, if you want to cook more complex dishes, a higher wattage model may be necessary.

3. Features: Different microwave ovens come with different features, such as defrosting, reheating, and cooking functions. Some models also come with additional features, such as grilling or convection cooking. Consider which features are important to you and choose a model that meets your needs.

4. Price: Price is always an important factor when making a purchase. Microwave ovens can range in price from less than $50 to several hundred dollars. Determine your budget and choose a model that fits within your price range.

5. Brand: Finally, consider the brand of the microwave oven. Look for brands that are known for producing high-quality appliances and have a good reputation for customer service. Reading reviews from other customers can also give you an idea of the quality of a particular brand.

By keeping these five criteria in mind, you can choose the right countertop-microwave-oven that meets your needs and fits within your budget. Whether you're looking for a simple model for heating up leftovers or a more complex model for cooking full meals, there is a microwave oven out there that will meet your needs.

FAQ

Q: What criteria should I consider when choosing a countertop microwave oven?

A: There are three main criteria that you should consider when selecting a countertop microwave oven: size, power, and features.

Q: How do I know what size microwave oven to choose?

A: The size of your microwave oven will depend on your needs. If you have limited counter space, you may want to choose a smaller microwave. However, if you plan to cook larger meals or use your microwave to cook a turkey or roast, you may want to consider a larger microwave with a bigger turntable.

Q: What power level should I choose for my microwave oven?

A: The power level of your microwave oven will depend on how you plan to use it. If you plan to use your microwave for simple tasks like reheating leftovers or defrosting frozen foods, a lower power level will suffice. However, if you plan to use your microwave for cooking, you may want to choose a higher power level.

Q: What features should I look for in a countertop microwave oven?

A: There are several features to consider when choosing a microwave oven. Some popular features include pre-programmed settings for cooking common foods like popcorn and pizza, a defrost function, a turntable that rotates food for even heating, and a child lock to prevent accidental use.

Q: What are some of the benefits of owning a countertop microwave oven?

A: Countertop microwave ovens offer a variety of benefits, including the ability to cook food quickly and efficiently, the convenience of being able to cook or reheat food without using a traditional oven or stove, and the ability to save space in your kitchen. Additionally, most modern microwave ovens come with a variety of features and settings that make cooking easier and more convenient than ever before.

Conclusions

After thorough research and testing, we have concluded that the Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Microwave is the top choice for the best countertop microwave oven. Its sleek stainless steel exterior and spacious interior make it a great addition to any kitchen, while its numerous pre-programmed settings and easy-to-use controls make cooking a breeze. Additionally, its powerful 1100 watts of cooking power ensure that food is heated evenly and quickly.

For those on a budget, we recommend the BLACK+DECKER EM720CB7 Microwave. Despite its affordable price tag, it still boasts impressive features such as a quick start button and 10 power levels. Its compact size also makes it a great choice for smaller kitchens or dorm rooms.

Overall, when it comes to choosing a countertop microwave oven, it's important to consider factors such as cooking power, size, and ease of use. We hope that our review has provided helpful insights and recommendations to assist you in finding the perfect product for your needs. Remember to always do your own research and read customer reviews before making a purchase.