Are you tired of cleaning up splatters and stains on your stove and countertops after cooking? Look no further than splatter screens! We researched and tested various splatter screens to bring you our top picks for mess-free cooking.

Splatter screens are essential tools for any home cook looking to minimize kitchen messes. They are designed to prevent hot oil or food from splattering onto nearby surfaces while still allowing steam to escape and food to cook evenly. However, with so many options on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs.

Our team analyzed essential criteria such as size, materials, durability, and ease of cleaning, taking customer reviews into consideration. We also identified some challenges to consider when purchasing a splatter screen, such as the size of your cookware and the type of food you are cooking.

Whether you're a seasoned chef or a novice cook, our expert insights and tips will help you understand the benefits of splatter screens and how they can make your cooking experience more enjoyable. So, keep reading to discover our top picks for the best splatter screens for mess-free cooking!

Our Top Products

Best Splatter Screens for Mess-Free Cooking: Our Top Picks

The BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan is a must-have tool for anyone who loves cooking but hates the mess. Made of high-quality stainless steel, this 15-inch grease splatter guard effectively covers oil splashes when sizzling bacon, cooking fried chicken, or making popcorn. Its fine mesh design allows for easy ventilation and prevents steam buildup. The BergKoch Splatter Screen is lightweight and easy to clean, making it a versatile addition to any kitchen. Whether you are a professional chef or a home cook, this splatter screen is perfect for all your cooking needs. Say goodbye to messy stovetops and hello to stress-free cooking with the BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan.

Pros Stainless steel Large size Effective splatter guard Versatile use Cons May not fit all pans Some difficulty cleaning No handle for easy removal

The BergKoch Splatter Screen effectively prevents grease splatters and is easy to clean. It's a must-have for frying and sizzling foods.

The U.S. Kitchen Supply 13" Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Splatter Screen with Resting Feet & Black Comfort Grip Handle is a must-have kitchen accessory. This splatter screen prevents hot oil and grease splatters while cooking, making it safer and cleaner to prepare meals. Its resting feet and black comfort grip handle make it easy to use and store. The fine mesh screen allows for easy draining and straining of liquids, making it perfect for cooking pasta and vegetables. It's made of durable stainless steel and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Pros Stainless steel material Fine mesh prevents splatter Resting feet for stability Comfort grip handle Cons May not fit all pans Handle may get hot Limited size options

A durable and functional splatter screen with resting feet and a comfortable grip handle. Keeps your stove and clothes safe from hot oil splatters and is easy to clean.

The Meiliweser Silicone Faucet Splash Guard is a lifesaver for anyone tired of water splashing all over the sink area. At 18” x 5.9”, it's longer than standard sink mats, providing better coverage. Made of silicone, it's durable and easy to clean. It's perfect for use in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, farmhouse, bar, and even in an RV. This gray water catcher mat is both practical and attractive, complementing any decor. Say goodbye to messy countertops and hello to a cleaner, more organized space with the Meiliweser Silicone Faucet Splash Guard.

Pros Effective splash guard Large size Flexible silicone material Suitable for various rooms Cons May not fit all faucets Limited color options May not adhere well

The Meiliweser Silicone Faucet Splash Guard is a durable and versatile sink mat that catches water and protects your kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, farmhouse, bar, or RV from splashes and spills. Its longer size and non-slip design make it easy to use and clean.

The U.S. Kitchen Supply Set of 4 Classic Splatter Screens are a must-have for any home chef. Made from durable stainless steel and featuring fine mesh, these screens are perfect for keeping grease and oil from splattering while cooking. The set includes four different sizes, ranging from 8" to 13", making them suitable for use on a variety of pots and pans. The comfort grip handles make them easy to hold and use, while the safe cooking lid design ensures that they stay securely in place while cooking. These splatter screens are a great investment for anyone who loves to cook and wants to keep their kitchen clean and safe.

Pros Set of 4 sizes Stainless steel mesh Comfort grip handles Versatile use Cons May not fit all pans Handles may get hot Not dishwasher safe

The U.S. Kitchen Supply Set of 4 Classic Splatter Screens is a must-have for safe and clean cooking. The stainless steel fine mesh and comfort grip handles make it easy to use on boiling pots and frying pans, while the grease and oil guard ensures mess-free cooking.

The OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Splatter Screen is a must-have for any home cook. Made with high-quality materials, this splatter screen features a folding handle for easy storage. Its fine mesh design helps to prevent grease and oil from splattering all over your kitchen, while still allowing steam to escape. This versatile kitchen tool can be used for a variety of cooking tasks, such as frying, sautéing, and simmering. Its durable construction ensures that it will last for years to come. Say goodbye to messy stovetops and hello to hassle-free cooking with the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Splatter Screen.

Pros Stainless steel Folding handle Good grip Easy to clean Cons Expensive May not fit all pans No non-slip base

Effective splatter screen with easy-to-use folding handle.

The Silicone Sink Splash Guard is a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their kitchen clean and mess-free. Measuring 17.3 x 4.1 inches, this black silicone splash guard is perfect for keeping water and food particles from splashing onto your countertop. With suction cups that attach easily and securely to your sink, this splash guard can be placed behind your sink for discreet use. Made of high-quality silicone, it's durable and easy to clean. Whether you're washing dishes or preparing food, this sink splash guard is an essential tool that will make your life easier.

Pros Easy to install Prevents water splashes Durable silicone material Sleek black design Cons May not fit all sinks Suction cups may lose grip Only one size available

This silicone sink splash guard is a great addition to any kitchen sink to prevent water splashes and spills. It is easy to install and clean.

The KLAZZ Silicone Splash Guard Mat is a must-have for any kitchen or bathroom. This medium-sized mat is perfect for protecting your countertops from water damage and keeping your sink area clean and dry. Made from durable silicone, this mat is easy to clean and can withstand high temperatures. It features a quick-draining design that helps to prevent water from accumulating around your faucet. The handle drip catcher tray also helps to keep your sink area clean by catching any drips from your faucet. Use it in your kitchen or bathroom to protect your surfaces from water damage and keep your sink area clean and dry.

Pros Durable silicone material Quick draining and drying Protects countertop from water damage Easy to clean Cons May not fit all sink sizes Mat may move around easily Limited color options

The KLAZZ Silicone Splash Guard Mat is a durable and effective way to protect your kitchen and bathroom countertops from water damage.

The Frywall 12 (Large) is the perfect kitchen tool for anyone tired of cleaning up messy stovetops. This splatter guard, as seen on Shark Tank, is made from BPA-free silicone and is designed to fit on top of 12-inch pans. Its unique shape allows for easy stirring and flipping while keeping grease and food splatters contained. The Frywall 12 (Large) is dishwasher safe and easy to clean, making it a must-have for any home cook. Use it for frying, sautéing, and even baking to prevent messes and save time.

Pros Easy to use Effective splatter guard Fits most pans Dishwasher safe Cons Not heat resistant May not fit some pans Pricey

The Frywall 12 is a great splatter guard for cooking. It fits easily into pans and keeps messes contained. It's a bit pricey, but worth it for avid cooks.

The Frywall 10 (Medium) is a must-have for any home chef. This red splatter guard is designed to fit 10-inch pans and prevent oil and food from splattering all over your stovetop. Made from BPA-free silicone, it's heat-resistant, easy to clean, and dishwasher safe. The Frywall 10 is perfect for cooking bacon, frying chicken, and sautéing vegetables. Its unique design allows for easy stirring and flipping, while still keeping the mess contained. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, the Frywall 10 is an essential tool for any kitchen.

Pros Effective splatter guard Fits various pan sizes Easy to clean Durable material Cons Takes up storage space May not fit all pans Pricey compared to other options

The Frywall is a great splatter guard for frying pans, easy to clean and store. Saves time cleaning up grease splatters. Highly recommended.

The BINO 2-Piece Stainless Steel Splatter Screen with Metal Handle Set is a must-have for anyone who loves to cook. This set includes two mesh screens that fit perfectly over your frying pans to protect against oil and grease splatters. The screens are made of high-quality stainless steel and have a sturdy metal handle that makes them easy to use. Whether you're cooking bacon, frying chicken, or sautéing vegetables, these screens will keep your stovetop and countertops clean and grease-free. They're also dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. Add these kitchen cookware essentials to your collection today!

Pros Stainless steel material Metal handle for convenience Protects against splatter Essential kitchen cookware Cons May not fit all pans May not be dishwasher safe May be prone to rust

This 2-piece splatter screen set is a great addition to any kitchen, offering protection from oil and grease while cooking.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right splatter-screen, there are a few important factors to consider. Here are the top five criteria to keep in mind:

1. Size: The size of your splatter-screen should match the size of your pans. If you're using a large frying pan, for example, you'll want a bigger screen to cover it completely and prevent any splatters from escaping.

2. Material: Splatter-screens come in a variety of materials, including stainless steel, silicone, and mesh. Stainless steel is durable and easy to clean, while silicone is flexible and heat-resistant. Mesh screens can be a bit more difficult to clean, but they offer excellent protection against splatters.

3. Handle: Look for a splatter-screen with a comfortable, easy-to-grip handle. This will make it easier to maneuver the screen while you're cooking, and it will also help prevent any accidents or spills.

4. Versatility: Some splatter-screens are designed to do more than just protect your stovetop. Look for screens that can also be used as strainers or steamers, or that can be placed over dishes in the microwave to prevent splatters.

5. Price: Splatter-screens can range in price from just a few dollars to over $20. Consider your budget and how often you'll be using the screen before making a purchase. In general, more expensive screens will be made from higher-quality materials and will last longer, but you may be able to find a budget-friendly option that still gets the job done.

By considering these five criteria, you'll be able to choose a splatter-screen that fits your needs and helps make your cooking experience safer and more enjoyable.

FAQ

Q: What should I consider when choosing a splatter-screen?

A: When choosing a splatter-screen, you should consider the size of the screen, the material it's made of, and the type of cooking you'll be doing.

Q: What size should my splatter-screen be?

A: Your splatter-screen should be big enough to cover your pan or pot completely. Measure the diameter of your cookware and choose a splatter-screen that is slightly larger than that measurement.

Q: What materials are splatter-screens made of?

A: Splatter-screens can be made of various materials, including stainless steel, silicone, and mesh. Stainless steel is durable and easy to clean, while silicone is heat-resistant and flexible. Mesh screens are lightweight and allow for ventilation.

Q: What type of cooking is a splatter-screen best for?

A: Splatter-screens are best for cooking methods that involve oil or liquid, such as frying, sautéing, or simmering. They can also be used to prevent splatters while cooking bacon or other meats.

Q: Can I use a splatter-screen in the oven?

A: It depends on the material of the splatter-screen. Stainless steel and silicone screens are safe for oven use, but mesh screens may not be. Always check the manufacturer's instructions before using your splatter-screen in the oven.

Conclusions

After thoroughly reviewing and testing various splatter-screens, we recommend the BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan and the U.S. Kitchen Supply 13" Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Splatter Screen as the top two options.

The BergKoch Splatter Screen impressed us with its sturdy stainless steel construction and large 15-inch size, making it perfect for cooking bacon, fried chicken, or even popcorn. It effectively kept oil and grease from splattering all over the stove and was easy to clean after use.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Kitchen Supply 13" Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Splatter Screen stood out for its fine mesh design, which prevented even the smallest particles from escaping while cooking. The resting feet and black comfort grip handle were also convenient features, making it easy to use and store.

Overall, splatter-screens are a must-have kitchen accessory for anyone looking to keep their cooking area clean and safe. Whether you opt for the BergKoch or the U.S. Kitchen Supply screen, both products will provide a valuable addition to your kitchen arsenal. Remember to do your research and choose the screen that best fits your cooking needs. Thank you for reading, and happy cooking!