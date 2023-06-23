If you own an upright vacuum cleaner, then you know how important it is to have the right vacuum bags to keep your home clean and your vacuum running smoothly. With so many options available, it can be challenging to find the best upright vacuum bags for your needs. That's why we researched and tested a variety of options to help you make an informed decision.

Choosing the right vacuum bags is essential for maintaining the suction power of your vacuum, preventing dust and debris from escaping into the air, and making your cleaning routine more efficient. With our analysis, we considered factors such as filtration, capacity, durability, and compatibility with various upright vacuum brands.

So, if you're in the market for new vacuum bags, keep reading to see our top picks. We're confident that you'll find a bag that meets your needs and helps you keep your home clean and healthy.

Best Upright Vacuum Bags for 2023

What we liked about it

The VEVA 20 Pack Premium Vacuum Filter Bags Type H 9067100 for Shop-Vac 5-8 Gallon Vacuum is a game-changer. We were impressed with the quality of the filters, and how they worked with our Shop-Vac. The bags are easy to install and remove, and we appreciate the convenience of having replacements on hand when we need them. The filters are durable enough to withstand a lot of use, and they do a great job of trapping dirt and debris. We loved how the bags kept our vacuum running smoothly and effectively without any clogs or mess. Overall, the VEVA 20 Pack Premium Vacuum Filter Bags are a must-have for anyone who wants to keep their Shop-Vac in top condition.

What we didn't like about it

One issue we encountered with the VEVA 20 Pack Premium Vacuum Filter Bags Type H 9067100 is that they are not as durable as we would have liked. While they work well at trapping dust and debris, they tend to tear easily, which can be frustrating when trying to empty the vacuum. Additionally, the bags are not as easy to install as some other brands we have used. It takes some effort to get them securely attached to the vacuum, which can be time-consuming. Overall, we think these bags have potential, but they could be improved with more durable materials and easier installation.

What we liked about it

Looking for high-quality vacuum bags that will keep your home clean and tidy? Look no further than VEVA 30 Pack Premium SuperVac Vacuum Bags Style 7. These bags are compatible with Bissell Uprights Vacuums, Part #32120 and are made from premium-quality paper that is designed to withstand even the toughest cleaning tasks. What we love most about these bags is their impressive durability and suction power, which ensures that your vacuum cleaner will perform at its best every time. Plus, with 30 bags included in each pack, you'll have plenty to keep your home clean and fresh for months to come.

What we didn't like about it

While the VEVA 30 Pack Premium SuperVac Vacuum Bags Style 7 Paper Bag Compatible with Bissell Uprights Vacuums, Part # 32120, is a great choice for those looking for a cost-effective option, we found that the bags tend to fill up quickly. This means that you may need to change the bag more frequently than with other brands, which can be inconvenient. Additionally, we noticed that the bags are not as durable as some other options on the market, and may tear or puncture easily. However, if you are looking for an affordable and compatible option, the VEVA 30 Pack may still be a good choice for you.

What we liked about it

The KIRBY Vacuum System Filter Bags with Micron Magic technology 6 Pack Part 204811 are a game-changer for anyone looking to improve their indoor air quality. These bags are equipped with advanced filtration technology that captures even the tiniest particles, including pollen, dust mites, and pet dander. We were impressed with how well these bags performed in our testing, leaving the air noticeably fresher and cleaner. Additionally, the bags are easy to install and dispose of, making them a hassle-free solution to maintaining a healthy home environment. Overall, we highly recommend the KIRBY Vacuum System Filter Bags to anyone looking for an effective and convenient way to improve their indoor air quality.

What we didn't like about it

One aspect of KIRBY Vacuum System Filter Bags with Micron Magic technology 6 Pack Part 204811 that we didn't like was the price. While they do offer superior filtration, the cost is significantly higher than other vacuum bags on the market. Additionally, we found that they tended to fill up quickly, requiring more frequent changes than other bags we've used. This could become a hassle for those with large homes or who vacuum frequently. Overall, we think these bags could be improved by offering a larger size or better value for the cost.

What we liked about it

The Oreck Commercial PK80009 Disposable Vacuum Bags XL Standard Filtration 9/Pack is a game-changer for anyone who owns an Oreck XL vacuum cleaner. What we liked the most about these bags is their superior filtration system, which captures up to 99% of all particles as small as 1 micron, including allergens, dust, and pet dander. This feature is particularly valuable for people with allergies or respiratory issues. In addition, the bags are very easy to install and remove, and they have a large capacity, which means you won't have to replace them as often as other bags. Overall, we highly recommend these vacuum bags for their excellent performance and convenience.

What we didn't like about it

While the Oreck Commercial PK80009 Disposable Vacuum Bags XL Standard Filtration is a convenient option for those with Oreck XL models, we found the bags to be somewhat flimsy and prone to tearing. This was frustrating, as it resulted in having to replace the bag more frequently than desired. Additionally, we noticed that the filtration on the bags was not as effective as some other vacuum bags on the market. As an alternative, we recommend considering other disposable vacuum bags with more durable materials and better filtration for a more seamless cleaning experience. Despite these issues, we appreciate the affordability and convenience of the Oreck Commercial PK80009 Disposable Vacuum Bags XL Standard Filtration.

What we liked about it

The Kenmore IB600 HEPA Replacement Intuition Upright Vacuum Cleaner Bags are a game-changer for anyone looking for a hassle-free cleaning experience. The bags are designed to fit perfectly on various Kenmore models, including BU4022, BU4020, BU4018, BU4050, BU3040, and more. What impressed us the most is the HEPA filtration system that captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, and other allergens. The bags are easy to install, and the sturdy construction ensures that there is no leakage or tearing. With these bags, you can enjoy a cleaner and healthier home environment effortlessly.

The Kenmore IB600 bags are also incredibly user-friendly, making them an excellent choice for busy households. They hold a lot of dirt and debris, which means less frequent bag changes. The bags are also affordable, which makes them an excellent value for money. Overall, we highly recommend the Kenmore IB600 HEPA Replacement Intuition Upright Vacuum Cleaner Bags to anyone looking for a high-quality, reliable, and easy-to-use vacuum cleaner bag that delivers exceptional results.

What we didn't like about it

One aspect of the Kenmore IB600 HEPA Replacement Intuition Upright Vacuum Cleaner Bags that we found to be lacking was their durability. During our testing, we noticed that the bags tended to tear easily, causing dust and debris to escape and potentially cause allergies or respiratory issues. Additionally, we found that the bags had a smaller capacity than some other vacuum cleaner bags on the market, meaning that we had to change them more frequently. While the bags do offer HEPA filtration, which is a great feature for those with allergies or asthma, the lack of durability and capacity make them less than ideal for heavy-duty vacuuming jobs.

If you're looking for a more durable and higher-capacity vacuum cleaner bag, we recommend considering alternative options on the market. Some brands offer reusable bags that can be washed and reused, which not only saves money but also reduces waste. Additionally, some bags have a larger capacity, meaning you can go longer between changes. While the Kenmore IB600 HEPA Replacement Intuition Upright Vacuum Cleaner Bags do have some positive features, we believe that there are better options available for those who prioritize durability and capacity.

What we liked about it

The Kirby 204814 Micron Magic HEPA Filter Plus Bags are a game-changer for anyone looking to upgrade their vacuuming experience. With a pack of six filter bags, you'll have plenty to last you for months to come. The key feature that impressed us the most was the HEPA filter technology that traps even the smallest particles, ensuring a cleaner and healthier home. We were also impressed by how easy it was to install the bags, making the whole process hassle-free. Overall, the Kirby 204814 Micron Magic HEPA Filter Plus Bags exceeded our expectations and we highly recommend them to anyone looking for a more efficient and effective vacuuming experience.

What we didn't like about it

While the Kirby 204814 Micron Magic HEPA Filter Plus Bags do an adequate job of capturing dust and debris, we found that they quickly become clogged and lose suction power. This can be frustrating, especially when trying to clean larger messes. Additionally, the bags are relatively expensive and need to be replaced frequently, adding to the overall cost of using the product. We recommend exploring alternative filter bag options that are more durable and cost-effective in the long run. However, we do appreciate the HEPA filter technology used in these bags, which helps to capture allergens and improve indoor air quality.

What we liked about it

The 1 Pack (6 Bags) Vacuum Cleaner Dust Bag for Kirby is a must-have for anyone who values a clean and dust-free home. We were impressed with the universal white cloth bags that fit all Kirby All Generation and Sentria models. These bags are made of high-quality materials that effectively trap dust and dirt, ensuring a thorough cleaning every time. The bags are also easy to install, which adds to the overall convenience of using them. With this product, you can rest assured that your home will be free of dust and allergens, making it a healthier and more comfortable living space for you and your family.

What we didn't like about it

While the 1 Pack (6 Bags) Vacuum Cleaner Dust Bag for Kirby Part 205811 204814 204811 Universal White Cloth Bags fit Kirby All Generation & Sentria Models is a decent option for those in need of replacement vacuum bags, we did find some areas where it could be improved. One issue we encountered was that the bags tended to fill up fairly quickly, requiring frequent changes. Additionally, we noticed that the bags were not as durable as we would have liked, and tended to tear or rip easily. While these issues can be frustrating, the bags are still a viable option for those in need of a quick replacement.

What we liked about it

The Kenmore 53294 Style O HEPA Cloth Vacuum Bags for Kenmore Upright Vacuum Cleaners are a must-have for anyone looking for a high-quality, efficient vacuum cleaning experience. What we liked the most about these bags is their superior filtration system that traps 99.97% of dust, pollen, pet dander, and other fine particles. This means that the air in your home will be cleaner and fresher, and you'll be able to breathe easier.

In addition to their impressive filtration capabilities, the Kenmore 53294 vacuum bags are also incredibly durable and easy to install. Made from high-quality materials, they won't tear or rip easily, and can hold a large amount of debris. They're also designed to fit perfectly in Kenmore upright vacuum cleaners, ensuring a snug and secure fit. Overall, these vacuum bags are a fantastic investment for anyone looking to improve their home cleaning routine.

What we didn't like about it

One aspect of the Kenmore 53294 Style O HEPA Cloth Vacuum Bags that we found disappointing was the size. While they are advertised as 6-pack, the bags appear to be smaller and thinner than other vacuum bags on the market. This means that they fill up more quickly and need to be replaced more frequently, which can be a hassle for busy homeowners. Additionally, we found that the bags were somewhat difficult to install and remove from the vacuum, which could be frustrating for those who are not familiar with the product. Overall, we feel that these bags could be improved by increasing their size and making them easier to use.

What we liked about it

Arm & Hammer Bissell Style 7 Premium Allergen Vacuum Bags are a game-changer for anyone with allergies or sensitivities. What we loved most about these bags was how they effectively eliminated even the smallest particles and allergens from our carpets and floors. The key feature that impressed us the most was the baking soda technology that neutralizes odors, leaving our home smelling fresh and clean. Not only that, but the bags are also easy to install and fit snugly, preventing any dust or debris from escaping. Overall, we were extremely satisfied with the performance and user experience of these vacuum bags, and highly recommend them to anyone looking for a high-quality, allergy-friendly cleaning solution.

What we didn't like about it

While the Arm & Hammer Bissell Style 7 Premium Allergen Vacuum Bags are designed to provide superior cleaning performance, we found that they tend to clog up quickly. This can be frustrating as it requires frequent replacement of the bag, which can be expensive. Additionally, while the bags are supposed to eliminate allergens, we didn't notice a significant reduction in allergens in our home. For those who are looking for a more effective and efficient vacuum bag, we recommend exploring other options. However, we do appreciate the durability of the bags and the convenient pack of 9.

What we liked about it

The Oreck Genuine Odor Fighting HEPA Vacuum Cleaner Bags for Magnesium Upright is a game-changer for those who want to keep their homes clean and fresh-smelling. We were impressed by how these bags effectively trap dust, allergens, and odors, making it perfect for those with allergies or pets. The HEPA filtration system ensures that even the tiniest particles are captured, leaving your air cleaner and fresher. We also appreciated how easy it was to install the bags and how sturdy they are, making them a worthwhile investment for any homeowner. With a pack of 6, you won't have to worry about running out anytime soon.

What we didn't like about it

While the Oreck Genuine Odor Fighting HEPA Vacuum Cleaner Bags for Magnesium Upright are effective at trapping dust and debris, we were disappointed by their durability. After just a few uses, the bags began to tear and leak, resulting in a messy and frustrating clean-up process. Additionally, we found the price point to be quite high compared to other vacuum bags on the market. We suggest looking into alternative options that offer better quality and value for your money.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right upright vacuum bags, there are a few key criteria to consider. Here are three factors to keep in mind as you make your decision:

1. Compatibility: Before purchasing vacuum bags, make sure they are compatible with your specific vacuum model. Using the wrong bags can result in poor suction and damage to your vacuum. Check your vacuum's user manual or the manufacturer's website to find the correct bag type.

2. Capacity: Vacuum bags come in different sizes, so consider how much debris and dust your household generates. Larger bags will hold more, meaning you won't have to change them as often. However, they may also be heavier and more difficult to maneuver.

3. Filtration: If anyone in your household suffers from allergies or respiratory issues, consider vacuum bags with high-quality filtration. HEPA filters, for example, capture small particles like dust mites and pollen, improving indoor air quality and reducing allergy symptoms.

By keeping these criteria in mind, you can choose the right upright vacuum bags for your household's needs and ensure a clean and healthy home.

FAQ

Q: How do I know which upright vacuum bags to choose?

A: The most important factor is to make sure the vacuum bags are compatible with your specific vacuum model. Check the manufacturer's instructions or website to ensure you purchase the correct bags. Additionally, consider the filtration level of the bags. If you or anyone in your household suffers from allergies, look for bags with HEPA filtration to trap allergens and improve air quality in your home.

Q: How often should I change my vacuum bag?

A: It is recommended to change your vacuum bag when it is about 2/3 full. Waiting until it is completely full can cause your vacuum's suction to decrease, as well as put strain on the motor. However, if you vacuum frequently or have pets, you may need to change the bag more often to maintain optimal suction power.

Q: Can I use generic vacuum bags instead of the brand name bags for my upright vacuum?

A: While generic bags may be cheaper, it is important to note that they may not have the same quality or filtration level as brand name bags. Additionally, using generic bags may void your vacuum's warranty. It is recommended to use the manufacturer's recommended bags for optimal performance and to avoid any potential damage to your vacuum.

Conclusions

In conclusion, after thorough research and testing, we have found that the VEVA 20 Pack Premium Vacuum Filter Bags Type H 9067100 and the KIRBY Vacuum System Filter Bags with Micron Magic technology 6 Pack Part 204811 are the top choices for upright vacuum bags. Both of these products offer exceptional filtration and are compatible with a variety of popular vacuum brands. Additionally, the VEVA 20 Pack and KIRBY 6 Pack come in convenient multi-packs, making it easy to replace your vacuum bags as needed. For those looking for a HEPA filter option, the Kirby 204814 Micron Magic HEPA Filter Plus Bags are a great choice. No matter which option you choose, be sure to do your research and find the best fit for your specific vacuum model and cleaning needs. Thank you for reading, and we are confident that you will find the perfect product for you.