The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Best Pizza Boxes for 2023

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JUNE 29, 2023 19:50
Jerusalem Post JPost Advisor Home & Kitchen
 
Best Pizza Boxes for 2023 (photo credit: JERUSALEM POST STAFF)
Best Pizza Boxes for 2023
(photo credit: JERUSALEM POST STAFF)

As pizza lovers, we understand the importance of a well-packaged and delivered pizza. That's why we researched and tested multiple pizza boxes to find the best ones for 2023. We analyzed essential criteria such as durability, size, ventilation, and insulation to ensure that our readers get the best of the best.

Pizza boxes are an essential component of the pizza delivery process, protecting the pizza from damage and keeping it fresh and hot. With so many options available in the market, it can be challenging to find the perfect one. That's why we took the time to test and analyze various pizza boxes, so you don't have to.

We understand that finding the right pizza box can be a daunting task, especially if you're not familiar with the options available. Our expert insights and tips will help you understand the essential criteria you need to consider when choosing a pizza box. Keep reading to discover the top-ranking pizza boxes for 2023.

Our Top Picks

Jump to Review
Lainrrew Pizza Boxes Corrugated Cardboard Containers
Jump to Review
Hayan White Pizza Boxes (10 Pack)
Jump to Review
Hayan Kraft Mini Pizza Boxes
Jump to Review
Chica and Jo Mini Pizza Boxes (8 Pack)
Jump to Review
Galaxy Pizza Boxes Brown 10x10 inch

Best Pizza Boxes for 2023

Lainrrew Pizza Boxes Corrugated Cardboard Containers

The 15 Pcs Pizza Boxes are a great choice for those looking for a sturdy and reliable way to transport their food. Made from kraft corrugated cardboard, these boxes are both durable and eco-friendly. Measuring 7.3 x 7.3 x 1.57", they are the perfect size for a 7-inch pizza, cake, cookies, or any other food item. These boxes are versatile and can be used for gift packing, takeaway, mailing, shipping, and storage.

The easy-to-assemble design and secure closure make these boxes ideal for transporting food without fear of spills or messes. They are also stackable, which makes them convenient to store. With 15 pieces in a pack, you'll have plenty to use for all of your food transportation needs. Whether you're a restaurant owner or just need to transport food for a party or event, the 15 Pcs Pizza Boxes are a reliable and affordable choice.

Pros

15 pcs

Kraft corrugated

Versatile use

Easy to store

Cons

May be small

May not fit larger pizzas

Not reusable

Sturdy and versatile pizza boxes perfect for takeout, shipping, and storage of various food items.

Hayan White Pizza Boxes (10 Pack)

The 6" Premium White Mini Corrugated Pizza Boxes Take Out Containers are perfect for small pizzas, pastries, or other baked goods. These boxes are 6" in length, 6" in width, and 1.5" in depth, making them just the right size for individual servings. They come in a pack of 10, so you'll have plenty on hand for your business or personal needs.

These mini corrugated pizza boxes are made from high-quality materials and are designed to keep your food fresh and warm. They are easy to assemble and feature a secure closure to keep your food safe during transport. Whether you're a small business owner or just looking for a convenient way to take your food on-the-go, these pizza boxes are a great choice.

Pros

Premium quality

Mini size convenient

Corrugated for durability

10 pack value

Cons

May not fit larger pizza

Limited color options

Not reusable

Sturdy and compact boxes for mini pizzas.

Hayan Kraft Mini Pizza Boxes

Pros

Eco-friendly

Easy to assemble

Perfect size for mini pizzas

Comes in a pack of 10

Cons

Not suitable for larger pizzas

May not be sturdy enough

Not microwave safe

These mini pizza boxes are sturdy and eco-friendly.

Chica and Jo Mini Pizza Boxes (8 Pack)

Pros

Made in USA

Square shape

Set of 8

Sturdy cardboard

Cons

Limited size options

May not fit all pizzas

Not reusable

These mini pizza boxes are perfect for small treats and gifts. They are sturdy and made in the USA.

Galaxy Pizza Boxes Brown 10x10 inch

The 50 Pack "10 Inch" Safe Corrugated Cardboard Pizza Boxes are the perfect solution for those in the restaurant or pizzeria industry looking for durable, protective packaging for their food. Made from thick paperboard with no plastic, these boxes are eco-friendly and safe for food storage. Measuring 10" x 10", they are the ideal size for a single pizza or other baked goods. They are also great for party packaging or bakery items. These boxes are a must-have for any business looking to provide their customers with high-quality, safe packaging for their food.

Pros

Eco-friendly

Sturdy

50 pack

Fresh food protection

Cons

No handle

10 inch size only

No custom printing

These sturdy pizza boxes are perfect for pizzerias, bakeries, and restaurants looking for a sustainable and eco-friendly option for delivery and takeout.

Bits N Things Corrugated Pizza Box (10 Pieces)

The Bits N Things 7" Length x 7" Width x 2" Depth Corrugated White B-Flute Pizza Box is perfect for keeping your pizza fresh and warm. Made from sturdy corrugated material, these boxes are durable and easy to carry. The fresh pizza design adds a fun touch to your takeout and delivery orders. Each box measures 7 inches in length, 7 inches in width, and 2 inches in depth, making it suitable for most standard-sized pizzas. This pack of 10 pieces ensures that you always have a supply of pizza boxes on hand. Ideal for pizzerias, restaurants, and home use.

Pros

Fresh pizza design

B-flute material

Comes in 10 pieces

Affordable

Cons

Not reusable

Limited size options

May not fit all pizzas

Sturdy pizza boxes with fresh pizza design. Perfect for pizza delivery services or takeout.

FAQ

Q: What size pizza box should I choose?

A: The size of the pizza box you need will depend on the size of the pizza you intend to put in it. Make sure to measure the diameter of your pizza before buying a box to ensure a proper fit. It's also a good idea to consider the depth of the box, especially if you plan to add toppings or extra cheese that could increase the height of your pizza.

Q: Are there eco-friendly options for pizza boxes?

A: Yes, many pizza box manufacturers now offer eco-friendly options. Look for boxes made from recycled materials or those that are compostable or biodegradable. These options are not only better for the environment but can also be more appealing to customers who value sustainability.

Q: Can I customize my pizza boxes?

A: Yes, many pizza box manufacturers offer customization options. You can add your restaurant's logo or other branding elements to create a unique and professional look. Some manufacturers may have minimum order requirements for customization, so be sure to check before placing an order. Customized pizza boxes can help increase brand awareness and make your restaurant stand out in a crowded market.

Conclusions

In conclusion, finding the right pizza box is crucial for any pizzeria, bakery, or restaurant. After thorough research and analysis, we recommend the 50 Pack "10 Inch" Safe Corrugated Cardboard Pizza Boxes and the 6" Premium White Mini Corrugated Pizza Boxes. These boxes not only provide excellent protection for your pizzas but also maintain their temperature and freshness. Additionally, both options are eco-friendly and made from sturdy materials. Whether you are a small business owner or planning a party, these pizza boxes are a reliable and affordable choice. We hope our review has helped you make an informed decision and we encourage you to continue your research to find the perfect product for your needs. Thank you for reading and happy pizza-making!



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by