Best Plastic Hangers for 2023

Welcome to our review of the best plastic hangers available on the market today. We've researched and tested numerous products to bring you our top rankings based on essential criteria such as durability, weight capacity and design. Plastic hangers have become increasingly popular due to their affordability and versatility, but not all hangers are created equal. Choosing the wrong one can lead to stretched-out collars, bent hooks and even broken hangers. We'll help you find the perfect plastic hanger for your closet, taking into account customer feedback and our own analysis. Keep reading to discover the best plastic hangers to keep your clothes organized and wrinkle-free.

1 ZOBER Velvet Hangers Gray 50 Pack ZOBER Velvet Hangers Gray 50 Pack View on Amazon 9.8 Zober Velvet Hangers are a must-have for anyone looking to keep their closet organized and their clothes in top condition. With a pack of 50 hangers, these gray velvet hangers are perfect for hanging coats, pants, and dress clothes. The non-slip design ensures that your clothes stay put, while the 360-degree swivel feature makes it easy to access your clothes. Made from strong felt, these hangers can hold up to 10 lbs, making them ideal for heavy garments. Plus, they are space-saving, freeing up more space in your closet. Overall, these hangers are a great investment for anyone looking to keep their closet neat and tidy. Pros Non-slip, Strong, 360 degree swivel Cons May not fit all closets

2 Sharpty Plastic Hangers - 60 Pack White Sharpty Plastic Hangers - 60 Pack White View on Amazon 9.2 The Sharpty Plastic Hangers are a must-have for anyone looking to organize their closet. With a pack of 60, these hangers are durable, thick, and tough, making them perfect for everyday use. They come in a classic white color and are designed to save space, making them ideal for small closets. These hangers are perfect for hanging clothing, coats, and shirts and are sure to keep your closet organized and clutter-free. Pros Durable plastic material, Space-saving design, Large pack of 60 Cons Not suitable for heavy items

3 ZOBER Plastic Hangers 30 Pack Gray ZOBER Plastic Hangers 30 Pack Gray View on Amazon 8.9 The Zober Plastic Hangers 30 Pack is a must-have for anyone looking for sturdy hangers to organize their closet. These slim coat hangers are perfect for everyday use and can hold coats, jackets, and pants without bending or breaking. The hangers come in a stylish gray color and are made of heavy-duty plastic that is both durable and lightweight. With 30 hangers in a pack, you'll have plenty to keep your closet organized and looking neat. Upgrade your closet today with the Zober Plastic Hangers 30 Pack. Pros Durable plastic material, Slim design saves space, Heavy duty for heavier items Cons Only available in gray

4 ZOBER Velvet Hangers with Clips and Notches ZOBER Velvet Hangers with Clips and Notches View on Amazon 8.5 Zober Velvet Hangers with Clips are a great addition to any closet. These hangers are made with burgundy velvet that gives them a luxurious look and feel. With 30 hangers in a pack, you'll have enough to organize all your pants, skirts, suits, dresses, and shirts. The metal clips firmly grip your garments, preventing them from falling off, and the notched design ensures that your skirts and pants stay in place. The 360-degree hook allows you to hang your clothes in any direction, making it easy to find what you're looking for. Plus, the non-slip felt hangers keep your clothes from slipping off and getting wrinkled. Overall, these hangers are a must-have for anyone looking to declutter and organize their closet. Pros Durable metal clips, 360 degree hook, Non-slip felt hangers Cons Only comes in burgundy

5 Hangorize Plastic Hangers 48-Pack White Hangorize Plastic Hangers 48-Pack White View on Amazon 8.4 Hangorize Plastic Hangers is a set of 48 white plastic hangers designed for organizing your closet. These standard-size hangers come with notches that allow you to hang clothes with straps without slipping off. The durable plastic material ensures that these hangers can hold up heavy clothing items without snapping or breaking. These hangers are perfect for anyone looking for an affordable and practical closet organization solution. Whether you are a student in a dorm, a homeowner, or someone who likes to keep their closet tidy, these hangers are a must-have. Pros Durable plastic material, Standard-size, fits most clothes, Notches prevent slipping Cons Plain design may not suit everyone

6 MORALVE Space Saving Hangers for Closet Organizer MORALVE Space Saving Hangers for Closet Organizer View on Amazon 7.9 The MORALVE Space Saving Hangers for Closet Organizer is a game changer for those looking to save space in their closets. With its innovative design, this 4 pack of wood shirt organizers allows you to stack your clothes vertically, maximizing your closet space. Made from high-quality materials, these hangers are sturdy and durable. The collapsible feature makes them easy to store when not in use. Say goodbye to cluttered and disorganized closets and hello to a more efficient and organized space with the MORALVE Space Saving Hangers for Closet Organizer. Pros Space-saving, Sturdy wood material, Collapsible design Cons Limited color options

7 Hangorize Heavy Duty White Plastic Hangers Pack Hangorize Heavy Duty White Plastic Hangers Pack View on Amazon 7.6 The USA Made Heavy Duty White Plastic Hangers Pack of 24 Clothes Hangers are perfect for everyday use. These hangers are durable and strong, capable of holding even the heaviest of coats. The hooks are great for hanging scarves, belts, and straps. Made from high-quality materials, these hangers are built to last and won't bend or break easily. They are also lightweight and easy to store, making them a great option for small closets. Overall, these hangers are a great investment for anyone looking for a reliable and sturdy way to store their clothes. Pros USA made, Heavy duty, Versatile Cons Plain design

8 Hangorize 24 Giant Tubular Plastic Hanger Hangorize 24 Giant Tubular Plastic Hanger View on Amazon 7.5 The 24 Giant Tubular Plastic Hanger is a super duty hanger that can hold up to 150 pounds. Made in the USA, these hangers are perfect for heavy-duty items such as winter coats, suits, and even wet towels. The hangers are made of durable plastic and are designed to last. With 24 hangers in a pack, you can easily organize your closet and keep your clothes in excellent condition. The hangers are also lightweight, making them easy to move around and store when not in use. Overall, the 24 Giant Tubular Plastic Hanger is a great investment for anyone looking to keep their wardrobe organized and in top shape. Pros Super duty hangers, Made in USA, 24 hangers included Cons Only comes in one color

9 Merrick Giant Hanger - 12 Pieces - White Plastic Hangers Merrick Giant Hanger - 12 Pieces - White Plastic Hangers View on Amazon 7.2 The Merrick Giant Hanger is a set of 12 white plastic hangers that are perfect for organizing your closet. With a width of 19 inches, these hangers are perfect for hanging larger items like coats, suits, and dresses. Made from durable plastic, they are strong enough to hold even the heaviest of items without bending or breaking. The smooth surface of the hangers prevents snagging or damaging your clothes, making them a great choice for any wardrobe. Keep your closet organized and your clothes looking their best with the Merrick Giant Hanger. Pros Extra wide for larger clothes, Durable plastic material, Comes in a pack of 12 Cons May not fit in smaller closets

10 Merrick Tubular Hanger 3 Pack White Merrick Tubular Hanger 3 Pack White View on Amazon 6.9 The Super Heavy Weight Tubular Hanger (3 Pack) is a must-have for those looking for a sturdy and durable hanger option. Made with high-quality materials, these hangers can hold even the heaviest of garments without bending or breaking. The white color adds a sleek and modern touch to any closet, while the tubular design prevents creases and wrinkles in clothing. Whether you're hanging up thick coats or delicate dresses, the Super Heavy Weight Tubular Hanger is the perfect choice for keeping your closet organized and your clothes looking great. Pros Super heavy weight, Durable tubular design, Pack of 3 hangers Cons May take up space

FAQ

Q: Can plastic hangers hold heavy clothes?

A: Yes, plastic hangers are strong enough to hold heavy clothes, such as coats or jackets. However, it's important to choose the right type of plastic hanger, as some may be more durable than others.

Q: Are plastic clothes hangers eco-friendly?

A: It depends on the type of plastic used to make the hanger. Some plastic hangers are made from recycled materials and can be recycled again, making them a more eco-friendly option. However, others are made from non-recycled materials and may not be as environmentally friendly.

Q: What type of plastic hanger is best for pants?

A: Pants hangers, which have clips or clamps to hold the pants in place, are the best option for hanging pants on plastic hangers. Look for hangers with adjustable clips that can accommodate different sizes of pants.

Conclusions

After reviewing various plastic and velvet hangers, it's clear that plastic hangers are a reliable and budget-friendly choice for everyday use. However, if you're looking for a more luxurious option, velvet hangers provide a non-slip grip and a sleek appearance. Regardless of your preference, investing in quality hangers can help keep your closet organized and your clothes in good condition. Take some time to consider your needs and budget, and choose the hangers that will work best for you.