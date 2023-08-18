Best Selling Dyson Hand Dryer for 2023

Our Top Picks

Dyson hand dryers are highly sought-after due to their innovative design and impressive performance. They use advanced technology to dry hands quickly and efficiently, making them ideal for commercial and public restrooms. These high-tech devices are eco-friendly, consume less energy than traditional hand dryers or paper towels, and offer a range of options to accommodate various settings and budgets. Customer reviews have praised Dyson hand dryers for their durability, reliability, and ease of use, making them an excellent investment for any business or public facility.

1 Dyson Airblade V Hand Dryer Stainless Steel Dyson Airblade V Hand Dryer Stainless Steel View on Amazon 9.7 The Dyson Airblade V Hand Dryer Stainless Steel is a sleek and powerful option for those seeking a quick and efficient drying experience. With its high-velocity air stream and HEPA filtration system, this hand dryer can dry hands in just 12 seconds while also removing 99.97% of bacteria from the air. Its durable stainless steel construction and compact design make it a great choice for high-traffic areas in offices, restaurants, or other public spaces. Plus, its touch-free operation promotes hygienic hand drying and reduces the spread of germs. Pros Fast drying time, Hygienic, Eco-friendly Cons Loud noise

2 Dyson Airblade HU02 V Series Hand Dryer Dyson Airblade HU02 V Series Hand Dryer View on Amazon 9.4 The Dyson Airblade HU02 V Series Hand Dryer is a powerful and efficient commercial hand dryer that is perfect for busy restrooms. With a sprayed nickel cover and a hands-under design, this wall-mounted electric hand dryer is both sleek and hygienic. It uses advanced technology to dry hands quickly and thoroughly, while also reducing noise and the spread of germs. This industrial hand dryer is a great choice for any business looking to upgrade their restroom facilities and provide a superior hand drying experience for their customers. Pros Antimicrobial technology, Fast, hands-under drying, Durable, industrial design Cons Loud noise during operation

3 Dyson Air Blade V1.0 Dyson Air Blade V1.0 View on Amazon 9.2 The Dyson 307174-01 Air Blade 301829-01 AirBlade V1.0 is a powerful and efficient hand dryer that is perfect for high-traffic areas. It uses HEPA filters to remove 99.97% of bacteria and viruses from the air, ensuring a clean and hygienic drying experience. With a sleek and compact design, it is easy to install and maintain, making it a popular choice for commercial spaces. The Air Blade V1.0 is also energy-efficient, using up to 80% less energy than traditional hand dryers. Its fast dry time and touch-free operation make it a convenient and sanitary option for any restroom. Pros Fast hand drying, Saves paper towels, Sleek design Cons Noisy operation

4 Dyson Air Blade V Hand Dryer Dyson Air Blade V Hand Dryer View on Amazon 8.8 The Dyson 307173-01 Air Blade V HU02-W-LV Hand Dryer is a game changer in the world of hand dryers. With its powerful motor and innovative design, this dryer is perfect for high-traffic areas where quick hand drying is a must. Made with durable materials and easy to clean, this hand dryer is a reliable and cost-effective solution for any commercial restroom. Its sleek and modern design is sure to impress both customers and employees alike. Say goodbye to paper towels and hello to the Dyson Air Blade V HU02-W-LV Hand Dryer. Pros Fast hand drying, Energy efficient, Hygienic operation Cons Loud operation

5 Dyson Airblade 9kJ Hand Dryer Dyson Airblade 9kJ Hand Dryer View on Amazon 8.5 The Dyson Airblade 9kJ HEPA Filtered Hand Dryer is a powerful and efficient way to dry hands quickly. With a high voltage of 200-240V, this hand dryer is able to dry hands in just seconds. The HEPA filter ensures that hands are dried with clean air, making it ideal for use in hospitals, restaurants, and other settings where hygiene is key. Its sleek design and durable construction make it a reliable choice for any commercial restroom. Pros HEPA filtered for clean air, High voltage for quick drying, Dyson brand for reliability Cons May be too expensive

6 Dyson Airblade 9kJ Hand Dryer Low Voltage Dyson Airblade 9kJ Hand Dryer Low Voltage View on Amazon 8.4 The Dyson Airblade 9kJ HEPA Filtered Hand Dryer Low Voltage 120-127V is a powerful and efficient hand dryer that uses advanced technology to dry hands quickly and hygienically. With a low voltage of 120-127V, this hand dryer is perfect for use in a variety of settings, including offices, restaurants, and public restrooms. The HEPA filter ensures that air is clean and free of contaminants, while the powerful motor dries hands in just seconds. Overall, the Dyson Airblade 9kJ HEPA Filtered Hand Dryer Low Voltage 120-127V is a great investment for any business looking to improve hygiene and reduce waste. Pros HEPA filtered for clean hands, Low voltage for energy savings, Fast drying time Cons May be noisy

7 Dyson Airblade V AB12 Sprayed Nickel Dyson Airblade V AB12 Sprayed Nickel View on Amazon 8.1 The Dyson Airblade V-AB12 Sprayed Nickel is a powerful and efficient hand dryer that dries hands in just 12 seconds. It uses Airblade™ technology to create high-velocity sheets of air that scrape water from hands, leaving them dry and hygienic. Its slim design makes it ideal for smaller washrooms, and its sprayed nickel finish adds a touch of elegance to any setting. The Dyson Airblade V-AB12 Sprayed Nickel is perfect for use in hotels, restaurants, and other high-traffic areas where hygiene is a top priority. Pros Fast hand drying, Attractive sprayed nickel design, Hygienic and easy to clean Cons May be noisy

8 Dyson Airblade White Hand Dryer 120V Dyson Airblade White Hand Dryer 120V View on Amazon 7.7 The DYSON® Airblade White Automatic Hand Dryer 120V is a powerful and efficient hand dryer that is perfect for high traffic restrooms. It uses Airblade™ technology to dry hands in just 10-12 seconds, while also removing 99.97% of bacteria and viruses from the air. With a sleek and modern design, this hand dryer is made from durable ABS polycarbonate and is easy to install and maintain. It's a great choice for any business looking to provide a hygienic and efficient hand drying solution. Pros Fast drying time, Hygienic, Sleek design Cons Loud noise when in use

9 Dyson Airblade AB14 dB Hand Dryer Dyson Airblade AB14 dB Hand Dryer View on Amazon 7.3 The DYSON Airblade AB14 dB Hand Dryer is a top-of-the-line hand dryer made with high-quality materials. Its polycarbonate-ABS casing is both durable and stylish, making it a great addition to any restroom. With its powerful motor, this hand dryer can dry hands quickly and efficiently, making it perfect for high-traffic areas. Its low noise level makes it a great choice for environments where noise is a concern. Overall, the DYSON Airblade AB14 dB Hand Dryer is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-quality hand dryer that is both efficient and stylish. Pros Fast drying time, Hygienic and touch-free, Quiet operation Cons May be difficult to install

Q: How do I use a Dyson hand dryer?

A: To use a Dyson hand dryer, simply place your hands under the unit's nozzle. The dryer will automatically start, and you can move your hands around to ensure they are fully dry. Most Dyson hand dryers have a drying time of around 12 seconds.

Q: Are Dyson hand dryers more hygienic than paper towels?

A: Yes, Dyson hand dryers are more hygienic than paper towels. Paper towels can harbor bacteria and promote the spread of germs, while Dyson hand dryers use HEPA filters to remove 99.97% of bacteria from the air before drying your hands.

Q: How much does a Dyson hand dryer cost?

A: The cost of a Dyson hand dryer varies depending on the model and features. Prices can range from around $500 to $1,500 or more. However, many businesses find that the long-term cost savings and environmental benefits of using a hand dryer outweigh the initial investment.

After thoroughly researching and reviewing multiple hand dryers in the Dyson category, we can confidently say that these products offer a high level of quality and efficiency. From sleek designs to powerful motors, Dyson hand dryers provide fast and hygienic drying methods for any setting. Additionally, other brands such as Excel Dryer and AIKE also offer competitive options with various features and capabilities. Overall, we highly recommend considering a hand dryer for your bathroom or commercial space for a cost-effective and environmentally friendly option.