Searching for the perfect planter for your small space can be a daunting task, but fear not! We've done the research and put several products to the test to bring you the best planters for small spaces. Whether you're living in a tiny apartment or just looking to add some greenery to your office, these compact and stylish planters will fit seamlessly into any space.

Having plants in your small space not only adds a touch of nature but also has health benefits such as improving air quality and reducing stress levels. However, finding the right planter that fits your space and style can be a challenge. We've analyzed essential criteria such as size, materials, and design to bring you the top contenders in the market.

One of the main considerations for small spaces is finding a planter that is compact yet has enough space for your plant to grow. Another factor is the material, which can affect durability, weight, and overall aesthetics. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to make a decision, but fear not! We've got the expert insights and tips to help you make an informed choice.

Stay tuned for our top-ranking products that offer the perfect balance of style and functionality. Whether you're a plant enthusiast or just starting your green journey, we've got you covered with the best planters for small spaces.

Best Planters for Small Spaces: Compact and Stylish Solutions

The Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box is a must-have for any gardening enthusiast. Measuring 24 inches in length, this rectangular wood planter is perfect for gardens, patios, windows, and even home decor. Made of high-quality acacia wood, this plant stand is versatile enough for indoor or outdoor gardening. Its sturdy construction ensures durability and stability, making it perfect for plants of all sizes. Whether you're planting flowers, herbs, or vegetables, this wooden planter box is the perfect addition to your gardening arsenal.

With its sleek design and natural wood finish, the Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box is not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing. Its versatile design allows it to blend seamlessly into any decor style, whether rustic or modern. Its size is perfect for small spaces, making it ideal for balconies and apartment patios. Its durability ensures that it will withstand the test of time, making it a great investment for any gardener. Get the Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box and take your gardening game to the next level.

What we liked about it

The Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box is an excellent addition to any garden or patio. What we loved most about this rectangular wood planter is its versatility, as it can be used for indoor or outdoor gardening. Made from high-quality acacia wood, it is sturdy and durable, making it perfect for year-round use. We also appreciate the 24-inch size, which allows for ample planting space and room for growth. The design is sleek and modern, making it a great home decor piece as well. Overall, the Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box is a great investment for gardeners and plant enthusiasts alike.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box, we found a few aspects that could use some improvement. Firstly, we found that the wood used in the box was not very durable, and it started to show signs of wear and tear after just a few months of use. Additionally, the size of the planter box was a bit smaller than we expected, which limited the types of plants we could grow in it.

However, despite these drawbacks, we did appreciate the overall design and style of the planter box. The rectangular shape and natural wood finish made it a great addition to our patio decor, and we appreciated the versatility of being able to use it for both indoor and outdoor gardening. With a few improvements in the durability and size of the box, this could be an excellent choice for any home gardener.

The Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box is the perfect addition to any garden, patio, or home decor. Made of high-quality acacia wood, this planter box is durable and long-lasting. Measuring 16 inches long, it is the perfect size for any indoor or outdoor gardening project. Use it to plant herbs, flowers, or even vegetables. The rectangular shape allows for ample space to grow a variety of plants. The natural wood finish of the planter box adds a touch of elegance to any space. Use it as a stand-alone piece or pair it with other garden decor for a cohesive look.

What we liked about it

The Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box is a beautiful addition to any garden or home decor. What we loved most about this 16-inch rectangular wood planter is its versatile design, which makes it perfect for both indoor and outdoor gardening. The acacia wood plant stand is not only sturdy and durable but also adds a touch of natural elegance to any space. We were impressed by the quality of the materials and the attention to detail in the craftsmanship. The planter is easy to assemble and maintain, making it ideal for both novice and experienced gardeners. Overall, we highly recommend this product for anyone looking for a stylish and functional planter box.

What we didn't like about it

The Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box is a beautiful addition to your garden or home décor. However, we found that the wood was not as durable as we had hoped. After a few months of use, we noticed some cracking and warping in the wood. We also found that the planter did not come with drainage holes, which could cause problems for your plants if not addressed. Overall, we think that the Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box has potential but could use some improvements to make it more durable and practical for gardening. We suggest adding drainage holes and using a more durable wood for future versions of this product.

The Veradek V-Resin Indoor/Outdoor Taper Planter is a versatile addition to any space. Made from durable resin, this planter is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. With a sleek and modern design, it adds a touch of elegance to any decor. The set of two planters in black color, each 30 inches tall, allows for multiple planting options and arrangements. The tapered shape adds visual interest and allows for easy planting and maintenance. Whether used for plants, flowers, or herbs, this planter is a perfect choice for any green thumb.

What we liked about it

The Veradek V-Resin Indoor/Outdoor Taper Planter set is an excellent addition to any home or garden. What we loved most about this set is the modern and sleek design that adds a touch of elegance to any space. Made from high-quality resin, these planters are durable and weather-resistant, making them perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. The 30-inch height is perfect for tall plants and the tapered shape adds a unique touch to your decor. Plus, the set of two allows for versatility in placement and design. Overall, we highly recommend the Veradek V-Resin Indoor/Outdoor Taper Planter set for anyone looking to elevate their plant game.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Veradek V-Resin Indoor/Outdoor Taper Planter, there are a few things we didn't love. Firstly, the size of the planter may be too big for smaller spaces, making it difficult to find the perfect spot for them. Additionally, while the tapered design is visually appealing, it can make it challenging to fit larger plants in the pot. Finally, the price point is a bit on the higher side, which may not be ideal for those on a budget. However, despite these drawbacks, the planters are still durable, lightweight, and weather-resistant, making them great for outdoor and indoor use.

The Plant Pots Set of 3 Pack 10 inch is a must-have for any indoor or outdoor gardener. These whiskey barrel planters come with drainage holes and a saucer, which makes them perfect for any type of plant. The plastic decoration flower pots have an imitation wine barrel design, making them a stylish addition to any home decor. These pots are 10 inches in size, making them perfect for small to medium-sized plants. They are made of high-quality materials and are built to last.

These plant pots are perfect for a variety of uses, including planting herbs, flowers, and small vegetables. They are also great for use as a centerpiece or as a decorative accent in any room. The drainage holes and saucer make it easy to water your plants without worrying about over-watering. These planters are also lightweight, making them easy to move around and rearrange as needed. Overall, the Plant Pots Set of 3 Pack 10 inch is a great investment for any gardener or plant enthusiast.

What we liked about it

The Plant Pots Set of 3 Pack 10 inch is an excellent choice for indoor and outdoor gardening enthusiasts. What we liked the most about these pots is their imitation wine barrel design, which adds a rustic charm to any garden or home decor. The pots are made of high-quality plastic and come with drainage holes and saucers, making them ideal for growing a wide range of plants. We found the 10-inch size to be perfect for small to medium-sized plants, and the set of three pots offers great value for money. Overall, these pots are durable, functional, and aesthetically pleasing, making them a must-have for any plant lover.

What we didn't like about it

When using the Plant Pots Set of 3 Pack 10 inch, we noticed a few aspects that could be improved. Firstly, the imitation wine barrel design was a bit too artificial, making it look a bit cheap and not as realistic as we would have liked. Additionally, the plastic material was not as durable as we had hoped, and we noticed some cracking after just a few weeks of use. While the drainage holes and saucer were appreciated, we felt that the overall quality of the pots could be improved.

To make the Plant Pots Set of 3 Pack 10 inch even better, we suggest using a more realistic and natural-looking design that is more in line with the aesthetic of a real wine barrel. Additionally, using a more durable material would help to prevent cracking and ensure that the pots last for a longer period of time. Despite these issues, we did appreciate the versatility of the pots, which can be used both indoors and outdoors, and the convenience of the saucer for catching excess water.

The HC Companies 20 Inch Eclipse Round Planter with Saucer is a versatile plant pot suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It comes in a rich chocolate color and has a diameter of 20 inches. This planter is perfect for growing various types of plants, including flowers, vegetables, and herbs. The planter's saucer ensures that water is collected, keeping the surrounding area clean and mess-free.

Made from high-quality materials, this planter is sturdy and durable. It is also lightweight, making it easy to move around. With its sleek and modern design, this planter will complement any decor style. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a beginner, the HC Companies 20 Inch Eclipse Round Planter with Saucer is an excellent choice for all your planting needs.

What we liked about it

The HC Companies 20 Inch Eclipse Round Planter with Saucer is a versatile option for both indoor and outdoor gardening. What we loved the most about this product is its sturdy construction and stylish design. The chocolate-colored planter is made with high-quality materials that can withstand harsh weather conditions and resist fading. The round shape and saucer make it easy to water your plants without making a mess.

The key features that impressed us the most are the generous size and the drainage holes that prevent root rot. With a depth of 14 inches, this planter is perfect for growing a wide variety of flowers, vegetables, and herbs. We also appreciated the fact that it comes with a saucer that catches excess water, keeping your floors clean and dry.

In terms of performance, we found the HC Companies 20 Inch Eclipse Round Planter with Saucer to be exceptional. It provided excellent drainage and allowed our plants to thrive. Moreover, it was easy to move around thanks to its lightweight design. The user experience was top-notch, as the planter was easy to assemble and use.

Overall, we would highly recommend the HC Companies 20 Inch Eclipse Round Planter with Saucer to anyone looking for a durable and stylish option for their indoor or outdoor gardening needs. With its impressive features and performance, it is definitely worth the investment.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the HC Companies 20 Inch Eclipse Round Planter with Saucer, we were disappointed by the lack of drainage holes. Without proper drainage, excess water can accumulate at the bottom of the pot, potentially drowning your plants or causing root rot. While the saucer is a nice addition, it doesn't necessarily solve the drainage problem. Additionally, the plastic material of the pot can feel flimsy and cheap. We recommend looking for a planter with adequate drainage and a sturdier construction.

The Janska by Mueller M-Resin Heavy Duty Tall Planter is a 2-piece set perfect for indoor or outdoor use. Its modern design and dark gray color make it a stylish addition to any space. With built-in drainage, this planter is ideal for growing plants, trees, or flowers. The 24” height and 11.5” width provide ample space for plant growth, while the heavy-duty construction ensures durability. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this planter is a great choice for adding some greenery to your home or outdoor area.

What we liked about it

The Janska by Mueller M-Resin Heavy Duty Tall Planter is a game-changer for anyone looking for a stylish and functional planter that can be used both indoors and outdoors. The modern design of this 2-piece set is sure to impress, but it's the built-in drainage system that really sets it apart. The planter is 24 inches tall and 11.5 inches wide, making it the perfect size for larger plants, trees, or flowers. We love how sturdy and durable this planter is, thanks to its heavy-duty construction. Whether you're a seasoned gardener or just starting out, the Janska by Mueller M-Resin Heavy Duty Tall Planter is a must-have for anyone who appreciates quality and style.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Janska by Mueller M-Resin Heavy Duty Tall Planter, there were a few aspects that we didn't love. Firstly, the color options are limited to just dark gray, which may not suit everyone's taste. Additionally, the 24" size may be too large for some indoor spaces, making it difficult to find a suitable spot for the planter. Finally, while the built-in drainage is a great feature, the drainage holes are quite small and may become clogged easily, leading to potential water damage. Overall, while there are some downsides to this planter, it still offers a modern design and heavy-duty construction that will appeal to many plant enthusiasts.

The Classic Home and Garden 72 Whiskey Barrel is a perfect addition to any garden or patio. Made of durable, weather-resistant materials, this 15" barrel has a distressed oak brown finish that adds rustic charm to any outdoor space. Whether you use it as a planter for flowers or herbs, or as a decorative piece on its own, it's sure to impress. The barrel is lightweight and easy to move, yet sturdy enough to withstand the elements. Plus, its classic design never goes out of style.

This whiskey barrel is versatile and can be used for a variety of purposes. It's perfect for planting flowers, herbs, or even small trees. The barrel is made of high-quality materials that are resistant to water, fading, and other outdoor elements. It's also lightweight and easy to move, meaning you can change its location as needed. The distressed oak brown finish adds a touch of vintage charm that will enhance the look of any outdoor space. With its classic design and durable construction, the Classic Home and Garden 72 Whiskey Barrel is a must-have for any gardener or outdoor enthusiast.

What we liked about it

The Classic Home and Garden 72 Whiskey Barrel, 15", Distressed Oak Oak Brown 15" Whiskey Barrel Classic is the perfect addition to any outdoor space. What we love most about this product is its authentic design and rustic charm. The distressed oak finish gives it a vintage look that complements any garden or patio decor.

Aside from its aesthetic appeal, this whiskey barrel is also durable and functional. It is made of high-quality materials that can withstand harsh weather conditions and is perfect for planting flowers, herbs, and small trees. The size of the barrel is also just right, making it easy to move around and place in different areas of your outdoor space.

Overall, the Classic Home and Garden 72 Whiskey Barrel, 15", Distressed Oak Oak Brown 15" Whiskey Barrel Classic is a great investment for anyone looking to spruce up their garden or patio. Its unique design, durability, and functionality make it a must-have for outdoor enthusiasts.

What we didn't like about it

Although the Classic Home and Garden 72 Whiskey Barrel is a great addition to any garden or patio, there were a few aspects that we didn't like. First, the barrel is a bit smaller than expected. At 15 inches, it may not fit larger plants or flowers. Additionally, the distressed oak finish wasn't as authentic as we had hoped. The coloring appeared a bit too uniform and lacked the natural variation of real oak wood.

To improve the product, we suggest offering larger size options for those who want to plant bigger flowers or plants. Additionally, the distressed oak finish could benefit from more individualized distressing to create a more genuine appearance. Despite these drawbacks, the Whiskey Barrel Classic does have its positives, such as its durability and unique design.

The Costa Farms Bird's Nest Fern is a beautiful addition to any indoor space. At 15-inches tall, this houseplant comes in a stylish white mid-century modern planter and plant stand, making it perfect for boho decor in bedrooms, offices, and farmhouse homes. This fern is 1-2 feet tall and is easy to care for, making it a great choice for both beginner and experienced plant parents. Its lush green leaves provide a pop of color and natural beauty to any room. The Bird's Nest Fern is also known to purify the air, making it a functional and beautiful addition to any space.

What we liked about it

The Costa Farms Bird's Nest Fern is a stunning addition to any indoor space. We love the 15-inch height, making it the perfect size for various rooms in your home or office. The white Mid-Century Modern planter and plant stand add a touch of boho-chic to your décor. The fern's unique shape and texture make it stand out from other plants, adding a natural element to your space. We were impressed with the plant's hardiness, making it easy to care for and maintain. Overall, the Bird's Nest Fern is a beautiful and functional addition to any home or office space.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Costa Farms Bird's Nest Fern Live Indoor Plant, there are a few aspects that we didn't like. Firstly, the plant arrived with some yellowing leaves, which was disappointing considering the price point. Additionally, the mid-century modern planter and stand that come with the plant are not as sturdy as we would have liked. While they look nice, they wobble easily and don't feel very secure.

To improve the product, we suggest that Costa Farms pays more attention to the quality of the plants they ship out. They should also consider improving the construction of the planter and stand to make them more stable. Overall, the Bird's Nest Fern is still a lovely addition to any home, but some improvements could make it an even better value.

The Barnyard Designs Farmhouse Herb Garden Planter Set is a perfect addition to any indoor or outdoor space. The set comes with three white planters and a tray, making it easy to grow a variety of herbs or succulents. The planters are made of durable materials that can withstand the elements, making them perfect for an apartment window or balcony. They also make a great windowsill planter box for indoor use. The set is both functional and stylish, adding a touch of farmhouse charm to any space. It's an excellent choice for anyone looking to start their own herb garden or add some greenery to their home.

What we liked about it

The Barnyard Designs Farmhouse Herb Garden Planter Set is an indoor/outdoor essential for any green thumb. The white, set of 3 pots come with a tray and can be used as a windowsill planter box or apartment window planter box. We love the versatility of this product and how it can be used to grow herbs, succulents, or any small plant. The rustic farmhouse style adds a charming touch to any space. The sturdy construction and drainage holes ensure proper plant growth. Overall, this planter set is a great addition to any home or garden.

What we didn't like about it

When it comes to the Barnyard Designs Farmhouse Herb Garden Planter Set, there were a few aspects that we didn't find ideal. Firstly, the set is not made from the most durable materials, which can make it susceptible to damage over time. Additionally, the planter tray isn't waterproof, which can lead to water damage on surfaces it's placed on. Lastly, the planters themselves are on the smaller side, which may not be sufficient for those who want to grow larger herbs or plants. However, an alternative would be to line the planters with plastic to prevent water damage. Despite these drawbacks, we still appreciate the stylish design and functionality of the set, making it a great choice for those looking to add some greenery to their home.

The Costa Farms Majesty Palm Live Plant is the perfect addition to any tropical-themed home decor. This 3-4 feet tall palm tree is potted in a modern decor planter, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Its lush green fronds and striking silhouette make it a statement piece, perfect for patios and balconies. This live plant is easy to care for and adds a touch of nature to any living space. It also makes a great housewarming gift for plant lovers. Bring the beauty of the tropics into your home with the Costa Farms Majesty Palm Live Plant.

What we liked about it

The Costa Farms Majesty Palm Live Plant is the perfect addition to any home, indoor or outdoor. Potted in a modern décor planter, this tropical palm tree stands at an impressive 3-4 feet tall, making it a stunning statement piece for any patio or balcony. We were impressed by the plant's lush green foliage and the way it adds a touch of natural beauty to any room. The palm tree is easy to care for and thrives in bright, indirect light. We love how it instantly transforms any space into a tropical oasis and makes for a perfect housewarming gift. Overall, we highly recommend the Costa Farms Majesty Palm Live Plant as a must-have for any plant lover or décor enthusiast.

What we didn't like about it

One area where the Costa Farms Majesty Palm Live Plant falls short is its durability. While it is advertised as both an indoor and outdoor plant, it is not well-suited for harsh outdoor conditions. Additionally, the palm may struggle in colder climates and may require additional care to thrive.

However, despite these issues, the Majesty Palm is still a beautiful and stylish addition to any home or patio. The modern decor planter adds a touch of sophistication to the overall aesthetic and the palm itself is easy to care for and maintain. Overall, while the Majesty Palm may have its limitations, it is still a great choice for anyone looking to add some tropical flair to their living space.

The Just Add Ice JA5002 Purple Orchid in White Evi Ceramic Pottery is a stunning addition to any home décor. This live indoor plant features long-lasting fresh flowers that are easy to grow, making it a perfect gift for wives, moms, and friends. The mini planter is 2.5" in diameter and 9" tall, making it a great size for small spaces. The white ceramic pot adds a touch of elegance to the overall appearance of the plant.

This purple orchid is known for its air-purifying properties, making it a great addition to any room in the house. It is easy to care for, requiring only three ice cubes per week to maintain its health. The plant is shipped in a secure box to ensure it arrives in perfect condition. Overall, the Just Add Ice JA5002 Purple Orchid in White Evi Ceramic Pottery is a beautiful and low-maintenance plant that adds a touch of elegance to any home.

What we liked about it

The Just Add Ice JA5002 Purple Orchid in White Evi Ceramic Pottery is an exceptional indoor plant that adds charm and elegance to any space. The vivid purple flowers that bloom for weeks on end are a sight to behold. The ceramic pot is beautifully crafted and complements the orchid's stunning flowers, making it an ideal gift for a friend, mom, or wife. This orchid is easy to grow, and its long-lasting flowers make it a perfect addition to any mini home décor planter. With a 2.5" diameter and a 9" height, this purple orchid in white pottery is a must-have for plant lovers everywhere.

What we didn't like about it

While the Just Add Ice JA5002 Purple Orchid in White Evi Ceramic Pottery is a beautiful addition to any home, we found that its size is quite small. The 2.5" diameter and 9" height may be disappointing for those expecting a larger plant to fill a space. Additionally, the instructions for care were not very detailed, which could be problematic for those who are new to caring for orchids. We recommend providing more detailed instructions or a care guide to ensure the longevity of the plant. Overall, while the plant itself is lovely, we suggest that those looking for a larger indoor plant explore other options.

Buyers Guide

When it comes to choosing the right planters, there are several key factors to consider. Whether you're looking for a planter for indoor or outdoor use, here are five criteria to keep in mind:

1. Size: The size of your planter will depend on the size of the plant you want to grow and the space you have available. Make sure to measure both the plant and the area where you plan to place the planter to ensure a good fit.

2. Material: Planters come in a variety of materials, including ceramic, metal, plastic, and wood. Consider the aesthetic you're going for, as well as the durability and maintenance requirements of each material.

3. Drainage: Proper drainage is essential for keeping your plants healthy. Look for planters with drainage holes or consider adding your own if the planter doesn't come with them.

4. Style: Planters come in a wide range of styles, from modern and sleek to rustic and charming. Consider the overall aesthetic of your space and choose a planter that complements it.

5. Budget: Planters can range in price from a few dollars to several hundred, so it's important to set a budget before you start shopping. Keep in mind that investing in a high-quality planter can save you money in the long run by ensuring the health and longevity of your plants.

Whether you're an experienced gardener or just starting out, choosing the right planter is key to the success of your plants. By considering these five criteria, you can find a planter that meets your needs and helps your plants thrive.

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right planter for my plants?

A: When choosing a planter, consider the following three criteria: size, material, and drainage. First, make sure the planter is the appropriate size for your plant, allowing enough room for it to grow. Second, choose a material that will suit your plant's needs - for example, terracotta is great for plants that require a dry soil environment. Finally, ensure the planter has adequate drainage holes to prevent water buildup, which can harm your plants.

Q: Can I use any type of planter for indoor plants?

A: While many types of planters can be used for indoor plants, it's important to choose one that's appropriate for your plant's specific needs. Consider the amount of light and humidity in the room, as well as your plant's size and watering requirements.

Q: What are some benefits of using self-watering planters?

A: Self-watering planters can be a great option for those who don't have the time or ability to water their plants regularly. These planters have a built-in reservoir that provides water to the plant as needed, allowing for longer periods between watering. Additionally, self-watering planters can help prevent overwatering, which can be damaging to your plants.

Q: Are there any eco-friendly options for planters?

A: Yes! There are many eco-friendly options for planters, such as those made from recycled materials or natural fibers. Additionally, you can consider repurposing items such as old teapots or mason jars to use as planters.

Q: How can I choose a planter that will complement my home decor?

A: When choosing a planter, consider the style of your home and the aesthetic you're going for. If you have a modern, minimalist home, a simple white ceramic planter may be a good option. If you prefer a more bohemian look, a woven basket planter could be a great choice. Ultimately, choose a planter that you love and that will bring joy to your space.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the world of planters is vast, and finding the perfect one for your space can be overwhelming. However, after reviewing several options, we recommend the Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Planter Box in both the 16 and 24-inch sizes. The acacia wood is not only stylish but also durable for both indoor and outdoor use. Additionally, the Veradek V-Resin Indoor/Outdoor Taper Planter set of 2 in black offers a sleek and modern design perfect for a contemporary space.

When choosing a planter, it's essential to consider the size, material, and drainage options. Each of the recommended options offers different features and advantages, making them suitable for various needs. We encourage you to do further research and choose the planter that best fits your style and needs.

Lastly, we thank you for reading and hope this review has helped narrow down your search for the perfect planter. Whether you're looking to add greenery to your indoor space or enhance your outdoor garden, we are confident that one of these options will suit your needs. Happy planting!