If you're a pet owner, it's important to invest in dog bed covers to protect your furry friend's bed and provide extra comfort. When selecting a cover, it's essential to choose one that's durable, easy to clean, and fits snugly over your pet's bed. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming, but customer reviews can provide useful feedback from other pet owners. Investing in a high-quality dog bed cover can save you money in the long run. Stay tuned for our top-ranking dog bed covers, selected and tested by our experts.

Our Top Products

Best Dog Bed Covers for 2023

The Moonsea Waterproof Dog Bed Cover is a fantastic investment for pet owners who want to keep their furry friends comfortable and their home clean. Made of high-quality materials, this replacement cover is not only waterproof and washable, but also easy to remove and replace. The lovely grey star print adds a stylish touch to any home décor, while the quilted design provides extra cushioning and support for your pet. Measuring 30x20 inches, this cover fits most standard-sized dog beds and is suitable for both dogs and cats. Say goodbye to pet hair and stains with the Moonsea Waterproof Dog Bed Cover.

Pros Waterproof, Washable, Easy to remove Cons Limited size options

The Furhaven Replacement Dog Bed Cover is the perfect solution for pet owners who want a durable and comfortable bed cover for their furry friends. Made of water-resistant Oxford polycanvas material, this cover is perfect for indoor and outdoor use. The stone gray color with logo print adds a stylish touch to any home decor. The large size fits most dog beds and is easily washable for convenience. Give your dog the comfort and protection they deserve with the Furhaven Replacement Dog Bed Cover.

Pros Water-resistant, Indoor/outdoor, Washable Cons Limited color options

The Lesure Dog Bed Cover is a must-have for pet owners looking to keep their furry friends comfortable and cozy. This washable and removable cover is designed to fit perfectly on the Orthopedic Pet Mad Beds, measuring 36x27x3.5 inches in grey L Grey-Sherpa. Made with high-quality materials, this cover is durable and easy to clean, making it ideal for everyday use. Whether your dog loves to snuggle up for a nap or needs extra support for their joints, the Lesure Dog Bed Cover has got you covered.

Pros Washable and removable, Fits orthopedic beds, Soft Sherpa material Cons Limited color options

The Ameritex Waterproof Dog Bed Cover Pet Blanket for Furniture Bed Couch Sofa is a versatile and durable product that offers excellent protection for your furniture. Made with high-quality materials, this 52x82 inch reversible cover is perfect for pet owners looking to protect their couches or beds from pet hair, scratches, and spills. The waterproof design ensures easy cleaning and maintenance, while the grey and dark grey color options complement any home décor. Whether you have a large or small pet, this cover is a must-have for any pet owner looking to keep their furniture looking like new.

Pros Waterproof, Reversible, Large size Cons May not fit all furniture

The Dalema Dog Bed Cover is a heavy duty and durable pet bed cover that is perfect for dog owners who want to protect their pet's bed from spills, accidents, and wear and tear. Made from waterproof Oxford material, this cover is easy to clean and maintain, and is machine washable for added convenience. With a zipped design, it is easy to remove and replace, and it comes in a stylish grey color that will complement any decor. Measuring 36L x 27W x 4H inches, this cover is a great fit for most standard pet beds, and provides a comfortable and cozy sleeping surface for your furry friend.

Pros Waterproof and durable, Easy to clean, Removable and washable Cons Only comes in one color

The Dog Bed Covers Replacement Washable (Cover Only) is a must-have for any pet owner looking to keep their furry friend's bed clean and fresh. Made with waterproof material, this cover is easy to remove and wash. The Sherpa Fleece dog pillow cover is soft and comfortable, providing a cozy space for your pup to rest. With a size of 20 x 30 x 6inch, this cover fits most standard dog beds. Don't let your dog sleep on a dirty bed, get the Dog Bed Covers Replacement Washable (Cover Only) today!

Pros Washable and easy to remove, Waterproof for accidents, Soft and comfortable for pets Cons Limited sizing options

The Waterproof Dog Bed Cover Canvas Washable Dog Crate Pad Replacement Cover is a game-changer for pet owners. Made of durable canvas material, this cover fits perfectly on a 36-inch crate and provides a waterproof barrier to protect the crate pad inside. The gray color with canvas design is stylish and modern, while the washable feature makes it easy to keep clean. This cover is perfect for pet owners who want to keep their crate clean and fresh for their furry friend.

Pros Waterproof, Durable canvas material, Easy to wash Cons Limited color options

SELUGOVE Dog Bed Covers are the perfect solution for pet owners looking for a durable and waterproof bed liner. Made from thickened waterproof Oxford fabric, these covers are washable, reusable, and easy to maintain. The handles and zipper make it easy to remove and replace the cover whenever necessary. Perfect for small to medium-sized dogs weighing between 30-35 lbs, the Medium-30" L × 20" W × 3" H Black size fits most standard dog beds. Keep your furry friend comfortable and your home clean with SELUGOVE Dog Bed Covers.

Pros Waterproof, Washable, Reusable Cons Limited size options

The snugcubby Waterproof Dog Bed Cover is a must-have for any pet owner. Measuring 35"x26"x2.7", this large dog bed cover is made with high-quality materials that are both waterproof and washable, making it easy to clean and maintain. Whether your furry friend loves to play in the mud or just needs a cozy place to rest, this cover is the perfect solution. It fits snugly over any standard dog bed, and the removable design makes it convenient for washing. Give your pet the comfort and cleanliness they deserve with the snugcubby Waterproof Dog Bed Cover.

Pros Waterproof, Washable, Removable cover Cons Limited color options

The MIHIKK Orthopedic Dog Bed is a must-have for any pet parent looking to provide their furry friend with the best sleeping experience. This luxurious plush bed comes in a grey color and is available in various sizes, including large, jumbo, medium, and small dogs. The bed features an anti-slip egg foam pet sleeping mattress that provides orthopedic support for your pet's joints, making it perfect for senior dogs or those with joint issues. The bed also comes with a removable waterproof cover, making it easy to clean and maintain. Give your pet the gift of comfort with the MIHIKK Orthopedic Dog Bed.

Pros Orthopedic support for dogs, Luxurious plush and comfortable, Waterproof cover for easy cleaning Cons Not available in all sizes

FAQ

Q: How do I choose the right size dog bed cover?

A: The easiest way to determine the right size cover for your dog bed is to measure the bed itself. Measure the length, width, and height of the bed and then add a few inches to each measurement to ensure a proper fit. Also, consider the thickness of the mattress or cushion that will be inside the cover. It's better to have a cover that's slightly too big than one that's too small and won't fit properly.

Q: What materials should I look for in a dog bed cover?

A: Look for covers made of durable materials that are easy to clean and maintain. Many covers are made of cotton, microfiber, or polyester and are machine-washable. Some covers even have waterproof or water-resistant coatings to protect against accidents. Consider the climate and your dog's habits when choosing a material. For example, if your dog likes to chew or scratch at their bed, a more durable material like canvas or denim may be a better choice.

Q: Are there any special features to look for in a dog bed cover?

A: Some dog bed covers come with special features that can make them more comfortable or convenient for you and your pet. Look for covers with non-slip bottoms to prevent sliding or covers with handles for easy transport. Covers with zippers or removable sections can also be helpful for cleaning or switching out inserts. Some covers even come with extra padding or cooling features to keep your dog comfortable year-round. Consider what features are most important to you and your furry friend when making your choice.

Conclusions

In conclusion, finding the perfect dog bed cover that meets your pet's needs and your lifestyle can be a daunting task. However, after thorough research and testing, we recommend two products that stand out from the rest. Firstly, the Waterproof Dog Bed Covers Replacement Washable Pet Hair Easy to Remove, Dog Pillow Cover Quilted, Pet Bed Cover Lovely Grey Star Print, Puppy Bed Cover is a great choice for its durability, easy maintenance, and stylish design. Secondly, the Lesure Dog Bed Cover - Large Dog Bed Washable Removable Cover, Replacement Cover for Orthopedic Pet Mad Beds, 36x27x3.5 Inches Grey L Grey-Sherpa is a top pick for its quality materials, comfortable texture, and compatibility with orthopedic pet beds. We hope this review has been helpful in guiding you towards the perfect dog bed cover for your furry friend. Don't forget to do further research and choose the one that best suits your pet's needs. Thank you for reading, and we wish you and your furry friend all the best!