As pet owners, we understand the challenges of keeping a clean home when we have furry friends around. Whether it's muddy paw prints on the carpet, urine stains on the sofa, or accidents on the floor, every pet parent has dealt with some form of pet mess. That's why we researched and tested numerous dog stain removers to find the best ones on the market.

We analyzed several essential criteria such as effectiveness, ease of use, safety, and affordability. We also took into consideration customer reviews to get a better understanding of each product's real-life performance. We know how important it is to have a reliable dog stain remover that can tackle even the toughest stains while being safe for both your pets and your home.

Finding the right dog stain remover can make a huge difference in your life as a pet owner. It can save you time, money, and frustration. That's why we've put together a list of the top-rated dog stain removers for 2023. Keep reading to find out which products made the cut and how they can help you keep your home clean and fresh, even with your furry friends around.

Our Top Picks

Best Dog Stain Remover for 2023

The Angry Orange Odor Eliminator & Pet Stain Remover is a powerful cleaning solution for pet owners. This citrus-scented cleaner effectively removes pet stains and odors from carpets, upholstery, and other surfaces. With the added bonus of a UV flashlight, you can easily locate hidden stains and ensure a thorough cleaning. The enzymatic formula breaks down organic matter, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. This 32oz bottle is a great size for larger messes and frequent use. Overall, the Angry Orange Odor Eliminator & Pet Stain Remover is a must-have for any pet owner looking to keep their home clean and odor-free.

Pros Effective odor eliminator Works on pet stains Citrus scent is refreshing Includes UV flashlight Cons May not work on all stains Scent may be too strong Flashlight could be stronger

Angry Orange is a powerful odor eliminator and pet stain remover that comes with a UV flashlight for easy detection and cleaning. It has a pleasant citrus scent and is great for carpets and other surfaces.

Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator is an enzymatic pet odor eliminator that is perfect for removing strong odors caused by cats and dog pee. This 32 oz. carpet cleaner spray is effective in removing stains and odors from carpets, upholstery, and other fabrics. The enzymatic formula breaks down the odor-causing molecules, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. This product is safe to use around pets and children, and it is made with natural ingredients. It is easy to use and can be sprayed directly onto the stain. Say goodbye to stubborn pet odors with Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator.

Pros Eliminates strong odors Enzymatic formula Effective on pet stains Large 32 oz. bottle Cons May not work on all stains Scent may be too strong May leave residue

Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator effectively removes pet stains and odors from carpets and upholstery.

Nature's Miracle Advanced Stain and Odor Eliminator is a powerful and effective solution for pet owners who are struggling with stubborn stains and odors. This product is specially formulated to target and eliminate the toughest pet stains and odors, including urine, feces, vomit, blood, and more. Its Accu-Shot technology allows for targeted application, making it easier to treat specific areas and ensure maximum coverage. With its large 170 fluid ounce size, this product is perfect for pet owners who need a reliable and long-lasting solution to their stain and odor problems.

Pros Effective stain removal Eliminates tough odors Large volume Easy to use Cons Strong scent May discolor some fabrics Expensive

Nature's Miracle Advanced Stain and Odor Eliminator is a powerful and effective solution for removing tough stains and odors from various surfaces.

BUBBAS Super Strength Enzyme Cleaner is a versatile cleaning solution that removes pet odors and stains from a variety of surfaces. It is perfect for pet owners who want to eliminate urine odors and stains from carpets, mattresses, sofas, rugs, laundry, hardwood floors, and more. This gallon-sized product is a great value and lasts a long time. The enzymatic formula breaks down the odor-causing molecules and stains at the source, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. It is also safe for use around children and pets and is environmentally friendly.

Pros Effective pet odor eliminator Multipurpose use Large quantity Commercial strength formula Cons Strong scent May discolor fabrics Not suitable for all surfaces

BUBBAS Super Strength Enzyme Cleaner is an effective solution for pet odor and carpet stain removal.

FurryFreshness Extra Strength Cat or Dog Pee Stain & Permanent Odor Remover is a must-have for pet owners. This 32oz spray bottle removes stains and odors caused by pets and kids, including urine and blood. Its extra strength formula easily lifts old carpet stains, leaving no trace behind. Made with only natural ingredients, this odor remover is safe for pets and humans alike. The spray bottle design makes it easy to use and apply to any surface. Say goodbye to smelly carpets and hello to a fresh and clean home with FurryFreshness Extra Strength Cat or Dog Pee Stain & Permanent Odor Remover.

Pros Extra strength formula Eliminates permanent odors Removes old carpet stains Suitable for pets & kids Cons Expensive Spray bottle prone to clogging May require multiple applications

FurryFreshness Extra Strength permanently removes pet stains and smells.

Sunny & Honey Pet Stain & Odor Miracle is an enzymatic cleaner designed to tackle tough pet stains and odors. It is perfect for removing dog urine, cat pee, feces, vomit, and other messes from carpets, rugs, car upholstery, couches, mattresses, and furniture. The natural eliminator comes in a 32FL OZ bottle with a Spring Mint scent that leaves your home smelling fresh.

The enzymatic solution works by breaking down the organic compounds in the mess, eliminating the stain and odor at its source. The formula is safe to use around pets and children and is free from harsh chemicals. This product is a must-have for pet owners who want to keep their homes clean and smelling fresh.

Pros Enzyme cleaner Effective on pet stains Natural eliminator Spring mint scent Cons May not work on all stains Scent may be too strong Expensive compared to some

Sunny & Honey Pet Stain & Odor Miracle is a highly effective enzymatic cleaner that eliminates pet stains and odors from various surfaces. It has a pleasant spring mint scent and is safe for use on carpets, rugs, car upholstery, couches, mattresses, and other furniture.

Simple Solution Hard Floor Pet Stain and Odor Remover is a dual-action cleaner designed for sealed hardwood floors. This 32-ounce solution is perfect for pet owners looking to remove stubborn stains and unpleasant odors. Its powerful formula tackles both old and new stains, leaving your floors clean and fresh. This product is easy to use, simply spray the affected area and let it sit for a few minutes before wiping it clean. The Simple Solution Hard Floor Pet Stain and Odor Remover is an excellent choice for pet owners who want to keep their hardwood floors looking and smelling great.

Pros Effective on pet stains Works on sealed hardwood Dual action cleaner Large 32 oz. bottle Cons May not work on all stains Strong scent May require multiple applications

Simple Solution Hard Floor Pet Stain and Odor Remover is effective in removing pet stains and odors from hardwood floors. It works well on sealed floors and comes in a large 32 oz. bottle.

Calyptus Pet Stain and Odor Remover is a professional-grade cleaning solution designed to tackle the toughest pet stains and odors. This orange and enzyme cleaner duo solution is perfect for cat urine, dog pee, and poop on carpets and other surfaces. With a 1-gallon size, it offers professional strength and long-lasting results. The enzyme-based formula breaks down the stains and odors at the molecular level, leaving behind a fresh and clean scent. It is safe for use around pets and children and is made with eco-friendly ingredients. Overall, Calyptus Pet Stain and Odor Remover is a must-have for pet owners looking to keep their homes clean and odor-free.

Pros Effective on pet stains Eliminates odors Professional strength Large gallon size Cons Strong scent May require multiple applications Not suitable for all surfaces

Professional strength pet stain and odor remover.

Stuart Pet Supply Co. Professional Strength Pet Odor Eliminator is the perfect solution for pet owners looking to eliminate tough pet odors. This enzymatic cleaner is specifically designed to remove urine stains and odors, making it a must-have for any pet owner. This gallon-sized cleaner is perfect for larger messes and can be used on a variety of surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, and hardwood floors. It works quickly and effectively to break down and eliminate odors at the source, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. Say goodbye to stubborn pet stains and odors with Stuart Pet Supply Co. Professional Strength Pet Odor Eliminator.

Pros Professional strength Enzymatic cleaner Effective pet odor eliminator Suitable for dog and cat urine Cons Expensive Strong scent May discolor fabrics

Stuart Pet Supply Co. Professional Strength Pet Odor Eliminator is a powerful enzymatic cleaner for removing pet stains and odors, especially urine.

Eco-88 Pet Stain & Odor Remover is a 32oz spray bottle that effectively removes pet stains and odors without leaving any residue. The formula is non-toxic and safe for use around pets and children. It works on a variety of surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, and hardwood floors. This product is perfect for pet owners who want a powerful yet safe solution to eliminate stains and odors caused by their furry friends. The spray bottle makes it easy to apply and the formula dries quickly, leaving behind a fresh scent. Say goodbye to pet messes with Eco-88 Pet Stain & Odor Remover.

Pros Effective on tough stains Eliminates strong odors Safe for pets and kids Easy to use Cons May require multiple applications Somewhat expensive Spray bottle may malfunction

Eco-88 Pet Stain & Odor Remover is a powerful and effective solution for removing pet stains and odors from carpets, furniture, and more.

FAQ

Q: What should I look for in a dog stain remover?

A: When choosing a dog stain remover, look for one that is specifically designed to tackle pet messes. Make sure it is safe for use on carpets and upholstery, and check that it is effective against a range of stains, including urine, feces, and vomit. Consider the ingredients used in the formula and opt for one that is free from harsh chemicals and safe for use around pets and children.

Q: Can a dog stain remover be used on all surfaces?

A: Not all dog stain removers are suitable for use on all surfaces. Some may be designed specifically for carpets, while others may be formulated for use on hardwood floors or upholstery. Always check the label before using a stain remover and ensure it is safe for use on the surface you intend to clean. Using the wrong product could cause damage or discoloration.

Q: Are there any natural alternatives to dog stain removers?

A: Yes, there are several natural alternatives to commercial dog stain removers. White vinegar mixed with water can be effective at removing stains and neutralizing odors. Baking soda can also be used to soak up moisture and eliminate odors. For tougher stains, consider using hydrogen peroxide mixed with baking soda and dish soap. Always test any natural remedy on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it does not cause damage.

Conclusions

In conclusion, finding the right dog stain remover can be a daunting task, but we hope this review page has made the process a little easier for you. After extensive research and testing, we highly recommend Angry Orange Odor Eliminator & Pet Stain Remover and Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator. Both products are highly effective in eliminating tough stains and odors, and are safe for use around pets and children. Additionally, they both have pleasant scents that leave your home smelling fresh and clean.

Remember, when choosing a dog stain remover, always look for products that are safe for use around pets and children, and are effective in eliminating tough stains and odors. We hope this review page has been helpful in your search for the perfect product and wish you the best of luck in your cleaning endeavors!