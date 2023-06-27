As pet owners, we understand the challenges of keeping a clean home when we have furry friends around. Whether it's muddy paw prints on the carpet, urine stains on the sofa, or accidents on the floor, every pet parent has dealt with some form of pet mess. That's why we researched and tested numerous dog stain removers to find the best ones on the market.
We analyzed several essential criteria such as effectiveness, ease of use, safety, and affordability. We also took into consideration customer reviews to get a better understanding of each product's real-life performance. We know how important it is to have a reliable dog stain remover that can tackle even the toughest stains while being safe for both your pets and your home.
Finding the right dog stain remover can make a huge difference in your life as a pet owner. It can save you time, money, and frustration. That's why we've put together a list of the top-rated dog stain removers for 2023. Keep reading to find out which products made the cut and how they can help you keep your home clean and fresh, even with your furry friends around.
Our Top Picks
Best Dog Stain Remover for 2023
ANGRY ORANGE Odor Eliminator and Pet Stain Remover
The Angry Orange Odor Eliminator & Pet Stain Remover is a powerful cleaning solution for pet owners. This citrus-scented cleaner effectively removes pet stains and odors from carpets, upholstery, and other surfaces. With the added bonus of a UV flashlight, you can easily locate hidden stains and ensure a thorough cleaning. The enzymatic formula breaks down organic matter, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. This 32oz bottle is a great size for larger messes and frequent use. Overall, the Angry Orange Odor Eliminator & Pet Stain Remover is a must-have for any pet owner looking to keep their home clean and odor-free.
Effective odor eliminator
Works on pet stains
Citrus scent is refreshing
Includes UV flashlight
May not work on all stains
Scent may be too strong
Flashlight could be stronger
Angry Orange is a powerful odor eliminator and pet stain remover that comes with a UV flashlight for easy detection and cleaning. It has a pleasant citrus scent and is great for carpets and other surfaces.
Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator 32 oz.
Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator is an enzymatic pet odor eliminator that is perfect for removing strong odors caused by cats and dog pee. This 32 oz. carpet cleaner spray is effective in removing stains and odors from carpets, upholstery, and other fabrics. The enzymatic formula breaks down the odor-causing molecules, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. This product is safe to use around pets and children, and it is made with natural ingredients. It is easy to use and can be sprayed directly onto the stain. Say goodbye to stubborn pet odors with Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator.
Eliminates strong odors
Enzymatic formula
Effective on pet stains
Large 32 oz. bottle
May not work on all stains
Scent may be too strong
May leave residue
Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator effectively removes pet stains and odors from carpets and upholstery.
Nature's Miracle Advanced Stain and Odor Eliminator 170oz.
Nature's Miracle Advanced Stain and Odor Eliminator is a powerful and effective solution for pet owners who are struggling with stubborn stains and odors. This product is specially formulated to target and eliminate the toughest pet stains and odors, including urine, feces, vomit, blood, and more. Its Accu-Shot technology allows for targeted application, making it easier to treat specific areas and ensure maximum coverage. With its large 170 fluid ounce size, this product is perfect for pet owners who need a reliable and long-lasting solution to their stain and odor problems.
Effective stain removal
Eliminates tough odors
Large volume
Easy to use
Strong scent
May discolor some fabrics
Expensive
Nature's Miracle Advanced Stain and Odor Eliminator is a powerful and effective solution for removing tough stains and odors from various surfaces.
BUBBA'S Enzyme Cleaner Pet Odor Eliminator
BUBBAS Super Strength Enzyme Cleaner is a versatile cleaning solution that removes pet odors and stains from a variety of surfaces. It is perfect for pet owners who want to eliminate urine odors and stains from carpets, mattresses, sofas, rugs, laundry, hardwood floors, and more. This gallon-sized product is a great value and lasts a long time. The enzymatic formula breaks down the odor-causing molecules and stains at the source, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. It is also safe for use around children and pets and is environmentally friendly.
Effective pet odor eliminator
Multipurpose use
Large quantity
Commercial strength formula
Strong scent
May discolor fabrics
Not suitable for all surfaces
BUBBAS Super Strength Enzyme Cleaner is an effective solution for pet odor and carpet stain removal.
FurryFreshness Stain & Odor Remover Spray
FurryFreshness Extra Strength Cat or Dog Pee Stain & Permanent Odor Remover is a must-have for pet owners. This 32oz spray bottle removes stains and odors caused by pets and kids, including urine and blood. Its extra strength formula easily lifts old carpet stains, leaving no trace behind. Made with only natural ingredients, this odor remover is safe for pets and humans alike. The spray bottle design makes it easy to use and apply to any surface. Say goodbye to smelly carpets and hello to a fresh and clean home with FurryFreshness Extra Strength Cat or Dog Pee Stain & Permanent Odor Remover.
Extra strength formula
Eliminates permanent odors
Removes old carpet stains
Suitable for pets & kids
Expensive
Spray bottle prone to clogging
May require multiple applications
FurryFreshness Extra Strength permanently removes pet stains and smells.
Sunny & Honey Pet Stain & Odor Miracle - Enzyme Cleaner
Sunny & Honey Pet Stain & Odor Miracle is an enzymatic cleaner designed to tackle tough pet stains and odors. It is perfect for removing dog urine, cat pee, feces, vomit, and other messes from carpets, rugs, car upholstery, couches, mattresses, and furniture. The natural eliminator comes in a 32FL OZ bottle with a Spring Mint scent that leaves your home smelling fresh.
The enzymatic solution works by breaking down the organic compounds in the mess, eliminating the stain and odor at its source. The formula is safe to use around pets and children and is free from harsh chemicals. This product is a must-have for pet owners who want to keep their homes clean and smelling fresh.
Enzyme cleaner
Effective on pet stains
Natural eliminator
Spring mint scent
May not work on all stains
Scent may be too strong
Expensive compared to some
Sunny & Honey Pet Stain & Odor Miracle is a highly effective enzymatic cleaner that eliminates pet stains and odors from various surfaces. It has a pleasant spring mint scent and is safe for use on carpets, rugs, car upholstery, couches, mattresses, and other furniture.
Simple Solution Hard Floor Pet Stain and Odor Remover
Simple Solution Hard Floor Pet Stain and Odor Remover is a dual-action cleaner designed for sealed hardwood floors. This 32-ounce solution is perfect for pet owners looking to remove stubborn stains and unpleasant odors. Its powerful formula tackles both old and new stains, leaving your floors clean and fresh. This product is easy to use, simply spray the affected area and let it sit for a few minutes before wiping it clean. The Simple Solution Hard Floor Pet Stain and Odor Remover is an excellent choice for pet owners who want to keep their hardwood floors looking and smelling great.
Effective on pet stains
Works on sealed hardwood
Dual action cleaner
Large 32 oz. bottle
May not work on all stains
Strong scent
May require multiple applications
Simple Solution Hard Floor Pet Stain and Odor Remover is effective in removing pet stains and odors from hardwood floors. It works well on sealed floors and comes in a large 32 oz. bottle.
Calyptus Pet Stain and Odor Remover
Calyptus Pet Stain and Odor Remover is a professional-grade cleaning solution designed to tackle the toughest pet stains and odors. This orange and enzyme cleaner duo solution is perfect for cat urine, dog pee, and poop on carpets and other surfaces. With a 1-gallon size, it offers professional strength and long-lasting results. The enzyme-based formula breaks down the stains and odors at the molecular level, leaving behind a fresh and clean scent. It is safe for use around pets and children and is made with eco-friendly ingredients. Overall, Calyptus Pet Stain and Odor Remover is a must-have for pet owners looking to keep their homes clean and odor-free.
Effective on pet stains
Eliminates odors
Professional strength
Large gallon size
Strong scent
May require multiple applications
Not suitable for all surfaces
Professional strength pet stain and odor remover.
Stuart Pet Supply Co. Professional Strength Pet Odor Eliminator
Stuart Pet Supply Co. Professional Strength Pet Odor Eliminator is the perfect solution for pet owners looking to eliminate tough pet odors. This enzymatic cleaner is specifically designed to remove urine stains and odors, making it a must-have for any pet owner. This gallon-sized cleaner is perfect for larger messes and can be used on a variety of surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, and hardwood floors. It works quickly and effectively to break down and eliminate odors at the source, leaving your home smelling fresh and clean. Say goodbye to stubborn pet stains and odors with Stuart Pet Supply Co. Professional Strength Pet Odor Eliminator.
Professional strength
Enzymatic cleaner
Effective pet odor eliminator
Suitable for dog and cat urine
Expensive
Strong scent
May discolor fabrics
Stuart Pet Supply Co. Professional Strength Pet Odor Eliminator is a powerful enzymatic cleaner for removing pet stains and odors, especially urine.
Eco-88 Pet Stain and Odor Remover Spray
Eco-88 Pet Stain & Odor Remover is a 32oz spray bottle that effectively removes pet stains and odors without leaving any residue. The formula is non-toxic and safe for use around pets and children. It works on a variety of surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, and hardwood floors. This product is perfect for pet owners who want a powerful yet safe solution to eliminate stains and odors caused by their furry friends. The spray bottle makes it easy to apply and the formula dries quickly, leaving behind a fresh scent. Say goodbye to pet messes with Eco-88 Pet Stain & Odor Remover.
Effective on tough stains
Eliminates strong odors
Safe for pets and kids
Easy to use
May require multiple applications
Somewhat expensive
Spray bottle may malfunction
Eco-88 Pet Stain & Odor Remover is a powerful and effective solution for removing pet stains and odors from carpets, furniture, and more.
FAQ
Q: What should I look for in a dog stain remover?
A: When choosing a dog stain remover, look for one that is specifically designed to tackle pet messes. Make sure it is safe for use on carpets and upholstery, and check that it is effective against a range of stains, including urine, feces, and vomit. Consider the ingredients used in the formula and opt for one that is free from harsh chemicals and safe for use around pets and children.
Q: Can a dog stain remover be used on all surfaces?
A: Not all dog stain removers are suitable for use on all surfaces. Some may be designed specifically for carpets, while others may be formulated for use on hardwood floors or upholstery. Always check the label before using a stain remover and ensure it is safe for use on the surface you intend to clean. Using the wrong product could cause damage or discoloration.
Q: Are there any natural alternatives to dog stain removers?
A: Yes, there are several natural alternatives to commercial dog stain removers. White vinegar mixed with water can be effective at removing stains and neutralizing odors. Baking soda can also be used to soak up moisture and eliminate odors. For tougher stains, consider using hydrogen peroxide mixed with baking soda and dish soap. Always test any natural remedy on a small, inconspicuous area first to ensure it does not cause damage.
Conclusions
In conclusion, finding the right dog stain remover can be a daunting task, but we hope this review page has made the process a little easier for you. After extensive research and testing, we highly recommend Angry Orange Odor Eliminator & Pet Stain Remover and Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator. Both products are highly effective in eliminating tough stains and odors, and are safe for use around pets and children. Additionally, they both have pleasant scents that leave your home smelling fresh and clean.
Remember, when choosing a dog stain remover, always look for products that are safe for use around pets and children, and are effective in eliminating tough stains and odors. We hope this review page has been helpful in your search for the perfect product and wish you the best of luck in your cleaning endeavors!