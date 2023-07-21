Legendary Marketer Review 2023: Is it Scam or Legit?

You may have found Legendary Marketer if you're an aspiring digital marketer looking for a training program or online university to learn about all aspects of digital marketing. This is a well-known institution that offers affordable training programs and courses.

But first, Is Legendary Marketer legit?

Well, this review will delve into everything you should know about Legendary Marketer, so stay put.

Many courses on the market claim to provide the best learning and training material for making six- to eight-figure income. The Legendary Marketer, however, focuses on practical results rather than bragging about successes. This is also the reason why people do not take this course serious.

This is why we have written an unbiased Legendary Marketer Review so that you can learn about this institution and its training programs. You will know by the end of this article if this program is right for your business.

Let's get started.

What is Legendary Marketer ?

Legendary Marketer offers a comprehensive online training platform to aspiring digital entrepreneurs. The platform includes digital courses, eBooks and live networking events. It also has support groups that cover all aspects of social media marketing, email marketing and affiliate marketing.

It also includes a series classes that teach online entrepreneurs to run and start a successful business.

The program is centered around making money by promoting products online. You will learn some of the most advanced digital marketing techniques you need to earn money online.

What is the best part of this?

The program provides low, medium, and high priced training materials for everyone.

Legendary Marketer’s Club (credit: PR)

Who is David Sharpe?

David Sharpe, the founder and CEO at Legendary Marketer. David Sharpe has been coaching, mentoring, and working with thousands of entrepreneurs and marketers for over a decade. He knows their struggles, and how to overcome. Through the Power of Marketing, he literally went from Park Benches up to Park Ave.

Dave's mission was to help people grow their businesses or start online businesses using the latest sales, marketing and management strategies when Legendary Marketer first started. Dave's goal and culture at Legendary Marketer is to help people develop the personal, business and marketing skills they need to thrive in a highly competitive and ever-changing online marketplace.

His own experience in growing multi-million-dollar online businesses has taught him that to be successful, you need life skills as well as a well-rounded education.

David Sharpe's current business focuses on the teaching of the latest sales, marketing and management strategies, while also incorporating the importance of healthy living and self-care.

David Sharpe (credit: PR)

For whom is the Legendary Marketer course designed?

The Legendary Marketer course is designed for those who are complete beginners and intermediates, with no or little knowledge of digital marketing. This course will teach them the basics of an online business that is successful so they can easily start their own.

This course provides basic information about the most successful businesses and their core concepts. You will get solid information on digital marketing, rather than being bombarded with unnecessary and overwhelming information.

A Sneak Peek Inside Legendary Marketer Institution

Legendary Marketer is a digital marketing ecosystem that combines online business and digital marketing. The training materials and courses on the platform are comprehensive, covering everything from basic to advanced topics. Take a closer look at this ecosystem to learn more.

Legendary Marketer Institution (credit: PR)

1. The Insider's guide to affiliate marketing ($1.99)

This eBook contains the basic principles of affiliate marketing. Sharpe's 10 years of affiliate marketing experience is included. This eBook on affiliate marketing costs only $1.99, while other courses can cost up to $75.

You get 90 pages of evergreen strategies you need to know before you start an affiliate marketing company. Sharpe will help you discover a niche and learn about profitable products, traffic generation and more.

Note: The ebook may introduce you to a number of expensive items and offers which might not be in your budget. It is possible that this is the reason why the course costs so little. These high-ticket items can be a valuable asset if you have the budget.

The Insider’s Guide To Affiliate Marketing (credit: PR) The Insider’s Guide To Affiliate Marketing (credit: PR)

If you're serious about earning money online, LM’s 15-Day Challenge for Business Builders can be your first step to success.

You will learn something every day during these 15 days. This is a sneak peek at this challenge:

Day 1 - 3: Learn to build an online business with high-ticket business models.

Day 4-Day 6: Learn how to create a road map for your business. You can ask Sharpe questions about your business and how you can make massive profits. Sharpe is ready to answer all your questions.

Day 7: Learn When to Quit Your 9-to-5 Job and Focus Full-Time on Your Online Business

Day 8 & 9: Learn lead generation and money-making techniques

Day 10: Learn copywriting and content creation.

Day 11 - 13: Learn to introduce your product and to sell it . Learn the "OPM technique" to help you build an online business.

Day 14: How to avoid being influenced by the business success or strategies of others? (Preventing the Wantrepreneur Syndrome)

Day 15: Learn to turn your business into a source of high income.

This course is only $7 and contains strategies that are proven to help you build a sustainable business online in 15 days.

15-Day Business Builder Challenge (credit: PR) 15-Day Business Builder Challenge (credit: PR)

3. Buy 15-second Leads for $1

This course is a valuable tool for entrepreneurs who want to generate leads. This course teaches you how to get free leads using social media platforms.

You can use your TikTok or Pinterest account to generate leads if you have a large fan base and a highly engaged audience. This course will teach you how to create content that generates leads using high-value concepts.

15-Second Free Leads (credit: PR) 15-Second Free Leads (credit: PR)

CPB is an effective training course for only $1. It teaches copywriting through eBooks and notes. This course is for beginners. It will teach you the basics of writing copy. This course is also a great way for intermediates to improve their copywriting abilities.

This course will teach you four essential elements of copywriting. This course is designed for freelancers and bloggers who are creating content for product listings.

Copywriters Playbook (credit: PR) Copywriters Playbook (credit: PR)

5. Legendary Marketer’s Club ($30/month).

The Legendary Marketer Club offers a premium membership with hours of video training by industry experts, including Nathan Lucas, Kevin Harrington and David Sharpe. Legendary Marketer is a premium membership that costs $30/month. Normally, entrepreneurs have to spend thousands to gain access to their events and training, but you only pay $30/month with this membership.

David and other marketers created a series premium training videos that cover in-depth marketing strategies and interviews of successful marketers. You will learn how to create engaging YouTube content and how to increase viewing hours and subscribers within a short period of time.

6. Traffic University ($1,497)

David Sharpe teaches Traffic University, a training program that is step-by-step. He shows his students how they can drive massive traffic to their blogs, websites, and sales funnels. The course covers free and paid sources of traffic generation, such as SEO Facebook Ads, Google AdWords etc.

Traffic generated through paid sources can be much easier, faster, and more effective. Learning organic traffic generation takes time. Social media marketing is a hit-or-miss proposition. Your targeted audience's engagement with your content is key. This course will show you how to use paid, organic and social media traffic in order to maximize your marketing efforts.

7. Legendary Marketer High Ticket Items

You can make a lot of money by selling high-ticket items. They will also bring traffic to your site. The learning curve for selling high-ticket items is steep. This program will teach you how to sell high-ticket products with ease. The program begins by identifying profitable niches and creating high-ticket products that increase conversion.

The training program will teach you how to create sales funnels and sell your expensive items. The training program contains resources that can help you source high-ticket products. You can join a community of high-ticket tutors and sellers who will provide you with support and guidance throughout your journey.

8. Digital Products Business Plan ($2,500)

This may be the best way to begin selling digital products on-line. You can start your online business even if you don't know much about digital products. You will learn how to sell a variety of digital products including software, ebooks, online courses and services.

To set up a digital product business, you need patience and ultimate skills. You will need only to create the perfect software or digital product so that you can sell them without any limits. Take your time to use the resources of this blueprint and create a perfect product for your target audience. This blueprint has a high success rate, so it is only $2,500 for a single use.

9. Affiliate Marketing Business Plan ($2,500)

The AMB blueprint, as its name suggests, is a training program of high quality that teaches you the fundamentals and core concepts for setting up an affiliate marketing business. You will learn two important things. You will first learn how to promote the products of other businesses to earn commissions and affiliate income. This module can help you earn a steady income if you already have a website or blog.

You will also learn how to add a portal for affiliates to your website in the second module. Affiliate marketing is the best way to increase sales. You can create tier-based commissions for your affiliates. You can use pre-made templates to set up affiliate campaigns for your products. This blueprint also costs $2,500.

Are Legendary Marketer Students Getting Positive Results?

After digging into some details on success stories and positive results of Legendary Marketer students, I found that it is hard to find solid examples of students making 6 to 8 figures. On the other hand, similar courses and training programs contain lots of success stories on their homepage.

However, the company claims to help over 100K students with different niches and online business purposes. Luckily, there are dozens of YouTube reviews where students claim that the course helps them achieve unimaginable success through online business and different marketing strategies.

Here are some real members comments:

Legendary Marketer Students (credit: PR)

Pros & Cons Of Legendary Marketers

Here are some key benefits and potential drawbacks of Legendary Marketer institution.

Pros

Comprehensive Training: The training program is structured in a proper way so students can pick their preferred course to develop and hope a certain skill.

The training program is structured in a proper way so students can pick their preferred course to develop and hope a certain skill. Affordable Pricing: Most training programs are stupidly cheap, so students from different streams can easily enroll in the course.

Most training programs are stupidly cheap, so students from different streams can easily enroll in the course. One-on-one Assistance: Most of the courses are assisted by David Sharpe and his team so students can learn from the best.

Most of the courses are assisted by David Sharpe and his team so students can learn from the best. Experienced Tutors: The training programs contain knowledge and strategies from top marketers and industry experts.

The training programs contain knowledge and strategies from top marketers and industry experts. Money-back Guarantee: Most courses are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you can try the course to see if it provides satisfactory results. If not, you can get a 100% refund by canceling the subscription within 30 days of purchase.

Cons

Lack of Success Stories: There aren't many success stories or posts by students, which makes new students think twice before investing in the training program.

There aren't many success stories or posts by students, which makes new students think twice before investing in the training program. Expensive Blueprints: Some blueprints and training programs, like Traffic University, are very expensive. Even cheap courses contain a lot of pricey upsells.

Final Verdict: Legendary Marketer Review (2023)

Overall, Legendary Marketer is one of the best institutions that beginners and intermediate marketers can consider. Its low-ticket training programs are 100% worth the price. The Copywriter's Playbook, Insider's Guide, and 15-day Business Builder Challenge are full of proven strategies and techniques that will help you start an online business from scratch.

Its high-ticket training programs also contain valuable assistance and strategies, but their prices are not encouraging, especially for beginners. However, these training programs offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so there's no risk in trying them for once. And also, you will get one-on-one assistance from David Sharpe and many other top marketers. So, you can say it is worth the price.