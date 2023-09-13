10 Best Electric Scooters for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a convenient and eco-friendly way to get around? Electric scooters have become increasingly popular in recent years, and for good reason. They're a great way to avoid traffic and save money on gas and parking. We've conducted extensive research and testing to help you find the best electric scooter for your needs. Our analysis includes factors such as speed, range, weight capacity, and durability, as well as real-world customer reviews. While electric scooters can pose some challenges, including restrictions on where you can ride them and the need for regular maintenance, the benefits are many. In the following section, we'll provide expert insights and tips to help you navigate the world of electric scooters, including how to choose the right one, safety considerations, and maintenance tips. So, whether you're a seasoned rider or new to electric scooters, keep reading to learn more about this exciting mode of transportation.

The Razor Power Core E90 Electric Scooter is a fantastic choice for kids aged 8 and up who love to zip around the neighborhood. With a powerful 98w hub motor, this scooter can reach speeds of up to 10 mph and has a ride time of 65 minutes. It's perfect for riders up to 120 lbs and comes in a vibrant green color. Plus, its easy-to-use design makes it a breeze to operate. Your child will love the freedom and independence that comes with owning this fun and exciting electric scooter.
Pros: Quiet motor, Long battery life, Easy to assemble
Cons: Limited weight capacity

The Segway Ninebot ES Series Electric KickScooter ES2 is the perfect solution for anyone looking to upgrade their daily commute. With a powerful 300W motor and solid 8" non-pneumatic tires, this scooter is both sturdy and reliable. It boasts a range of up to 28 miles, making it ideal for longer journeys, and can reach speeds of up to 15.5 mph. The external battery means you can easily swap out for a fully charged one when needed. Designed for both adults and teens, the Segway Ninebot ES2 is a fun and practical mode of transportation that will make your daily commute a breeze.
Pros: Powerful 300W motor, Long range up to 28 miles, Solid non-pneumatic tires
Cons: Not suitable for off-road

The VOLPAM SP06 Electric Scooter is a portable and convenient mode of transportation for adults. With 8.5" solid tires, it offers a smooth ride with a top speed of 19 mph and a long-range of up to 19 miles. The double braking system provides added safety while the app allows for easy control of the scooter. Additionally, its folding design makes it easy to store and transport. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient way to commute, the VOLPAM SP06 Electric Scooter is a great option.
Pros: Long-range up to 19 miles, Double braking system, Portable folding design
Cons: May not be suitable for off-road terrain

The TODO Foldable Electric Scooter is a powerful and convenient mode of transportation for adults. With a maximum speed of 15MPH and a range of 12-19 miles, this scooter is perfect for short commutes or leisurely rides. The 8.5" solid tires provide a smooth ride, while the dual brake system ensures safety. Additionally, the scooter features a smart app for easy tracking and monitoring. Its foldable design makes it easy to store and transport, and the 400W peak power motor is sure to impress. Overall, the TODO Foldable Electric Scooter is a reliable and efficient choice for anyone looking for a fun and eco-friendly way to get around.
Pros: Foldable design, Powerful motor, Smartphone app compatibility
Cons: Not suitable for off-road

The LaScoota Professional Scooter is the perfect mode of transportation for kids, teens, and adults alike. With its lightweight design and sturdy wheels, this scooter is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. The adjustable handlebar allows for a comfortable ride, while the foldable design makes it easy to store and transport. This scooter is a great gift and toy for anyone who loves to ride.
Pros: Lightweight and sturdy, Adjustable handlebar, Foldable for easy storage
Cons: May not be suitable for very young children

The Electric Scooter 450W Powerful Motor is a game-changer for adults who are looking for an efficient and eco-friendly way to commute. With a powerful motor of 450W, this scooter can reach a speed of up to 19mph and travel up to 19 miles on a single charge. The 8.5" solid tires provide a smooth ride, while the wide deck allows for a comfortable and stable ride. Additionally, the anti-theft lock ensures the safety of the scooter when not in use. This portable and folding e-scooter is perfect for city commutes and can be easily stored in small spaces. Overall, the Electric Scooter 450W Powerful Motor is a great investment for those who prioritize convenience, efficiency, and sustainability in their daily lives.
Pros: Powerful 450W motor, Fast 19mph speed, Anti-theft lock included
Cons: May not be suitable for very rough terrain

The TIFGAOP Electric Scooter is a high-powered, dual-drive vehicle designed for adventurous adults looking for a thrilling ride. With a 5600W motor, this scooter can reach speeds of up to 50 MPH and has a range of 60 miles on a single charge. Its 11-inch tubeless off-road tires provide excellent traction on any terrain, and the detachable seat adds extra comfort for longer rides. This scooter is perfect for those who want to explore the outdoors or commute in style.
Pros: Powerful 5600W dual motor, Up to 50 mph, 60 miles range
Cons: Not street legal

The Razor 13111260 E100 Electric Scooter is a perfect choice for kids who love to ride around the neighborhood. This scooter is easy to use and has a smooth ride, while providing a top speed of 10mph. It has a quiet chain-driven motor and a rechargeable battery that can last up to 40 minutes of continuous use. The scooter is designed for kids aged 8 and up and can support up to 120 pounds. It also features a hand-operated front brake and a twist-grip throttle for easy acceleration. Overall, the Razor 13111260 E100 Electric Scooter is a fun and safe way for kids to enjoy the outdoors.
Pros: Easy to assemble, Smooth ride, Long battery life
Cons: Not suitable for rough terrain

The 1inchome 4 Wheel Mobility Scooter is an electric power mobile wheelchair designed for seniors and adults. With its compact and collapsible design, it's perfect for travel and comes with a basket for added convenience. The extended battery and lights make it easy to use outdoors, while the red color adds a stylish touch. This mobility scooter is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and convenient way to get around.
Pros: Easy to maneuver, Compact and collapsible, Extended battery life
Cons: Heavy to lift

The Razor E300 Electric Scooter is a great choice for anyone looking for an efficient and fun way to get around. With its 9" air-filled tires, it provides a smooth ride on any terrain, while its powerful motor allows you to reach speeds of up to 15 mph. The scooter can travel up to 10 miles on a single charge, making it perfect for short commutes or leisurely rides. Its sturdy design and comfortable handlebars make it easy to control, while its white and blue color scheme is sure to turn heads. Overall, the Razor E300 Electric Scooter is a reliable and enjoyable mode of transportation for both kids and adults alike.
Pros: Fast speed, Long range, Comfortable ride
Cons: Heavy to carry

FAQ

Q: Are electric scooters safe for kids to ride?

A: Like any mode of transportation, electric scooters come with some risk. However, when used responsibly and with proper safety gear, electric scooters can be a safe and fun way for kids to get around. It’s important to supervise younger children and ensure they are riding in safe areas away from traffic.

Q: What is the weight limit for adult electric scooters?

A: The weight limit for adult electric scooters varies depending on the model. However, most adult electric scooters can accommodate riders up to 220-250 pounds. It’s important to check the manufacturer’s specifications before purchasing to ensure the scooter can safely support your weight.

Q: How fast can electric scooters go?

A: The speed of electric scooters varies depending on the model. Some models can reach speeds up to 15 mph, while others can go up to 25 mph or more. It’s important to follow local laws and regulations regarding electric scooters and ensure you are riding at a safe speed for the environment you are in.

Conclusions

After thorough research and analysis, we have come to the conclusion that electric scooters are a fantastic mode of transportation for individuals of all ages. From the LaScoota Professional Scooter for younger riders to the Razor Power Core E90 for kids and the Segway Ninebot ES Series for adults and teens, there is a perfect electric scooter for everyone. Not only are they environmentally friendly, but they are also cost-effective and easy to use. We highly recommend considering an electric scooter for your next commute or leisurely ride.