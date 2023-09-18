10 Best Hand Held Vacuums Review

Our Top Picks

Hand held vacuums are a quick and easy solution to cleaning small messes around the house or in the car. They are lightweight, compact and easy to use and store. When considering a hand held vacuum, it's important to keep in mind criteria such as suction power, battery life and customer reviews. They are especially useful for those who have pets or children who make messes frequently. While they may not be as effective for deep cleaning, hand held vacuums are a great tool for small messes and easy maintenance.

1 ThisWorx for Cordless Car Vacuum ThisWorx for Cordless Car Vacuum View on Amazon 9.7 The ThisWorx Cordless Car Vacuum is a portable and powerful handheld vacuum that makes cleaning your car a breeze. With a 60w motor and rechargeable battery, this vacuum has the power to quickly and efficiently clean up any mess. It comes with 3 attachments for versatile cleaning and is lightweight for easy maneuverability. Say goodbye to dirt and debris in your car with the ThisWorx Cordless Car Vacuum. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cordless and portable, Rechargeable battery, High-powered vacuum Cons Small dustbin capacity

2 Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand Vacuum Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Cordless Hand Vacuum View on Amazon 9.5 The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lithium Ion Cordless Hand Vacuum in Purple is a powerful and convenient tool for pet owners. This handheld vacuum easily removes pet hair and other debris from furniture, stairs, and upholstery without the hassle of cords. With a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, this vacuum provides up to 15 minutes of continuous cleaning power. Its motorized brush roll and crevice tool make it easy to clean even the tightest spaces. Plus, its lightweight and compact design make it easy to use and store. Overall, the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser is a must-have for any pet owner looking for a quick and efficient way to clean up pet hair and other messes. Rated 9.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cordless and portable, Powerful suction, Specialized for pet hair Cons Small dustbin capacity

3 BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum Power White HNV220BCZ10FF BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum Power White HNV220BCZ10FF View on Amazon 9.3 The BLACK+DECKER Handheld Vacuum 2Ah, Power White (HNV220BCZ10FF) is a powerful and convenient tool for quick clean-ups around your home. With a 2Ah battery and strong suction, it easily picks up dirt, pet hair, and debris from carpets, upholstery, and hard floors. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to maneuver and reach tight spaces, while the washable bowl and filter make cleaning a breeze. Perfect for busy households or anyone who wants to keep their home clean and tidy without the hassle of a full-sized vacuum. Rated 9.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Powerful suction, Easy to use, Compact and lightweight Cons Short battery life

4 Beyond Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Icy Blue Beyond Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Icy Blue View on Amazon 8.9 The beyond by BLACK+DECKER dustbuster® in Icy Blue is a powerful and convenient handheld cordless vacuum cleaner that is perfect for quick cleanups around the house. With its lightweight design and compact size, this mini vacuum cleaner is easy to use and store. It comes with a crevice tool and brush attachment for versatile cleaning, and the removable, washable bowl and filter make maintenance a breeze. Whether you're cleaning up crumbs in the kitchen or pet hair on the couch, the beyond by BLACK+DECKER dustbuster® has got you covered. Rated 8.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cordless and handheld, Good suction power, Easy to empty Cons Small dustbin capacity

5 TEMOLA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless Black TEMOLA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless Black View on Amazon 8.7 The TEMOLA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless is the perfect cleaning tool for those who are always on the go. This portable car vacuum cleaner is rechargeable and comes with a HEPA filter, making it ideal for cleaning car interiors and other small spaces. Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry, while the included detailing kit essentials allow you to clean even the smallest nooks and crannies. Whether you're a woman or a man, this black cordless vacuum cleaner is a must-have for anyone who wants a clean and tidy car or living space. Rated 8.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cordless and portable, Comes with HEPA filter, Includes detailing kit essentials Cons May not have strong suction

6 IMINSO Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 9000PA IMINSO Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 9000PA View on Amazon 8.4 The Handheld Vacuum Cordless Car Vacuum Portable with 9000PA&LED is a game-changer for car owners and pet parents. This lightweight rechargeable hand vacuum cordless comes with 2 filters, fast charge, and a mini vacuum that's perfect for cleaning car carpets and pet hair. With 9000PA suction power and LED lights, cleaning your car has never been easier. The compact design makes it easy to store and the fast charging feature ensures it's always ready to go. Say goodbye to the hassle of bulky vacuums and hello to a cleaner, more convenient way to clean your car. Rated 8.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Strong suction power, LED lights for visibility, Comes with 2 filters Cons Small dustbin capacity

7 BSRCO Handheld Vacuum Cordless Portable Car Vacuum BSRCO Handheld Vacuum Cordless Portable Car Vacuum View on Amazon 7.9 The BSRCO Handheld Vacuum Cordless is a versatile and convenient tool that is perfect for cleaning up messes around the home and car. With its 2-speed options, this portable and rechargeable vacuum is great for tackling both large and small messes, including pet hair. Its lightweight design and easy-to-use features make it a must-have for anyone looking for a quick and efficient way to clean up messes on the go. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Cordless and portable, 2-speed settings available, 3-in-1 functionality Cons May not have strong suction

8 Arster Handheld Vacuum Cordless Olive Green Arster Handheld Vacuum Cordless Olive Green View on Amazon 7.8 The Arster Handheld Vacuum Cordless 8Kpa Strong Suction is a mini, portable, and rechargeable wireless vacuum cleaner perfect for cleaning your home, car, and office. With its powerful suction, it can effectively remove dirt, dust, and debris from any surface. It has a 30-minute runtime and comes in an attractive olive green color. The compact size and lightweight design make it easy to use and maneuver, while the washable filter ensures easy maintenance. Say goodbye to bulky and heavy vacuum cleaners and hello to the convenience of the Arster Handheld Vacuum. Rated 7.8 based on 10 JPOST Pros Strong suction power, Portable and lightweight, Long battery life Cons May not work for heavy-duty cleaning

9 VacLife Handheld Vacuum VL189 Orange VacLife Handheld Vacuum VL189 Orange View on Amazon 7.5 The VacLife Handheld Vacuum is a mini portable wireless vacuum cleaner that is perfect for cleaning cars, sofas, and other hard-to-reach areas. With its cordless feature, you can easily move around without any hassle. The vacuum comes with two filters that ensure that the dust and dirt are captured efficiently. Its rechargeable feature ensures that it lasts long enough for you to complete your cleaning task. Its bright orange color adds a pop of color to your cleaning routine. Overall, a great investment for those who want a quick and easy cleaning solution. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Portable and lightweight, Cordless and rechargeable, Comes with 2 filters Cons Suction power could be stronger

10 PEGOVO Handheld Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner PEGOVO Handheld Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner View on Amazon 7.1 The PEGOVO Hand Held Vacuuming Cordless Rechargeable is a powerful and versatile handheld vacuum cleaner that is perfect for cleaning cars and other small spaces. With 10K PA strong suction, it can easily pick up dirt, dust, and pet hair, while the washable filter ensures that it stays clean and efficient over time. The included pet brush is also a great addition for those with furry friends. Plus, it's cordless and rechargeable, making it convenient and easy to use on the go. Overall, the PEGOVO Hand Held Vacuuming Cordless Rechargeable is a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful and efficient handheld vacuum cleaner. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Strong suction power, Cordless and rechargeable, Comes with pet brush Cons Not suitable for heavy-duty cleaning

FAQ

Q: How long does the battery last on a hand-held vacuum?

A: The battery life of a hand-held vacuum can vary depending on the model and the usage. Some models can last up to 30 minutes on a single charge, while others may only last 10 minutes. It's important to read the specifications before purchasing to ensure the battery life meets your needs.

Q: Can hand-held vacuums clean carpets?

A: Hand-held vacuums are designed for quick clean-ups and spot cleaning. While they can be used on carpets, they may not be as effective as a full-sized vacuum for deep cleaning. However, some hand-held vacuums come with specialized attachments for cleaning carpets.

Q: How do I clean the filter on my hand-held vacuum?

A: To clean the filter on your hand-held vacuum, simply remove it from the unit and tap it gently to remove any loose debris. Then, rinse the filter under running water and let it air dry completely before reinserting it into the vacuum. It's important to clean the filter regularly to maintain suction power and prevent clogging.

Conclusions

After conducting extensive research and testing various hand held vacuums on the market, I can confidently say that these devices are a game changer for quick and efficient cleaning. With their lightweight and cordless design, they make cleaning a breeze, especially for cars and hard-to-reach areas. Each of the products we reviewed had unique features that set them apart, such as strong suction power, washable filters, and LED lights. Whether you're a busy parent, pet owner, or just someone who wants a cleaner living space, investing in a hand held vacuum is definitely worth considering. So why not take the first step towards a cleaner home and buy one today?