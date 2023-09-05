10 Best Murder Mystery Games for 2023

Our Top Picks

Looking for a thrilling and unique way to entertain your friends and family? Look no further than murder mystery games. These games challenge your critical thinking and deductive reasoning skills while offering a fun and exciting way to spend an evening. With themes ranging from classic murder mysteries to haunted houses and even superhero themes, there's something for everyone. When choosing a game, consider the size of your group, the difficulty level, and the theme. Reading customer reviews can also help you make an informed decision. Get ready for a night of suspense and intrigue with our top picks for the best murder mystery games on the market.

1 Hunt A Killer Body On The Boardwalk Hunt A Killer Body On The Boardwalk View on Amazon 9.7 Hunt A Killer Body On The Boardwalk is a thrilling and immersive murder mystery game that will keep players on the edge of their seats. Perfect for independent challenge, date night, or with family and friends as detectives, this game is designed for ages 14+. The game includes all the necessary materials for players to solve the unsolved case and bring the killer to justice. With intricate clues, hidden secrets, and unexpected twists, this game is sure to provide hours of entertainment for mystery lovers. Rated 9.7 based on 10 JPOST Pros Immersive murder mystery game, Great for date night or family/friends, Challenging and engaging gameplay Cons Not suitable for children under 14

2 Hunt A Killer Death at The Dive Bar Game Hunt A Killer Death at The Dive Bar Game View on Amazon 9.4 Hunt A Killer Death at The Dive Bar is an immersive murder mystery game that allows players to take on an unsolved case as an independent challenge or with family and friends as detectives for the night. Designed for ages 14 and up, this game is perfect for those who love solving puzzles, uncovering clues, and piecing together a thrilling story. With its high-quality materials and intricate details, Death at the Dive Bar will keep you engaged and entertained for hours. Rated 9.4 based on 10 JPOST Pros Immersive murder mystery game, Can be played with family/friends, Challenging and engaging gameplay Cons May not be suitable for young children

3 Unsolved Case Files Banks Jamie Game. Unsolved Case Files Banks Jamie Game. View on Amazon 9.2 Unsolved Case Files | Banks, Jamie - Cold Case Murder Mystery Game is a thrilling and immersive game that challenges players to solve a cold case murder mystery. The game comes with everything needed to play, including crime scene photographs, witness statements, and evidence. With attention to detail and careful analysis, players can piece together the clues and solve the case. This game is perfect for true crime enthusiasts and anyone who loves a good mystery. The game is well-designed and the clues are well-crafted, making for an engaging and satisfying experience. Rated 9.2 based on 10 JPOST Pros Engaging murder mystery game, Realistic case file materials, Challenging and fun gameplay Cons May not be suitable for young children

4 Unsolved Case Files Falcone Veronica Cold Case Murder Mystery Game Unsolved Case Files Falcone Veronica Cold Case Murder Mystery Game View on Amazon 9 UNSOLVED CASE FILES | Falcone, Veronica - Cold Case Murder Mystery Game is a must-have for anyone who loves solving puzzles and mysteries. With this game, you'll take on the role of a detective tasked with solving a cold case murder. You'll use your analytical skills and attention to detail to piece together clues, interview suspects, and ultimately solve the crime. This game is perfect for a group of friends looking for a fun and challenging night in, or for solo play when you want to flex your problem-solving skills. The game is well-designed, with high-quality materials and engaging gameplay that will keep you hooked from start to finish. Don't miss out on the opportunity to become a detective and solve the crime in UNSOLVED CASE FILES | Falcone, Veronica - Cold Case Murder Mystery Game. Rated 9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Engaging murder mystery game, Real evidence to analyze, Challenging and interactive gameplay Cons May not be suitable for children

5 Cryptic Killers Murder Mystery Game - Merivale Manor Cryptic Killers Murder Mystery Game - Merivale Manor View on Amazon 8.5 Cryptic Killers Unsolved Murder Mystery Game - Cold Case Files Investigation Detective Evidence & Crime File - Individuals, Date Nights & Party Games- Murder at Merivale Manor is an engaging and thrilling game that will have you and your friends trying to solve a cold case murder mystery. With detailed evidence and crime files, you'll feel like a real detective as you try to piece together clues and solve the case. Perfect for individuals, date nights, or party games, this game is sure to keep everyone entertained and on the edge of their seats. So gather your friends and get ready for a night of suspenseful fun with Cryptic Killers. Rated 8.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Engaging murder mystery game, Suitable for individuals and parties, Provides detective-like experience Cons May not be suitable for children

6 Cryptic Killers Murder Mystery Game Cryptic Killers Murder Mystery Game View on Amazon 8.3 Cryptic Killers Unsolved Murder Mystery Game is the perfect game for those who love to play detective. This cold case file investigation game comes with detective clues and evidence to help you solve the crime of the murder of a millionaire. It's great for individuals, date nights, and party groups. The game is easy to set up and play, and it will provide hours of fun and intrigue. The game is made of high-quality materials and is designed to be played again and again. Get ready to put your detective skills to the test with Cryptic Killers Unsolved Murder Mystery Game. Rated 8.3 based on 10 JPOST Pros Engaging murder mystery game, Suitable for individuals and groups, Provides clues and evidence Cons May not be suitable for children

7 Hunt A Killer Dead Below Deck Hunt A Killer Dead Below Deck View on Amazon 7.9 Hunt A Killer Dead Below Deck is the perfect game for true crime fans who love solving murder mysteries. This game is designed for adults who want to have a fun and thrilling game night or date night. The game comes with documents and puzzles that need to be solved to uncover the truth behind the murder on a yacht. The game is challenging, and it will keep you engaged until the very end. The materials used in the game are of high quality, and the attention to detail is impressive. If you are looking for a fun and exciting game to play with your friends or partner, Hunt A Killer Dead Below Deck is definitely worth checking out. Rated 7.9 based on 10 JPOST Pros Engaging murder mystery game, Includes documents and puzzles, Great for game night or date night Cons May not appeal to everyone

8 Murder Mystery Party Case Files: Underwood Cellars Murder Mystery Party Case Files: Underwood Cellars View on Amazon 7.6 The University Games Murder Mystery Party Case Files: Underwood Cellars is an exciting and immersive game that is perfect for anyone who loves a good mystery. Whether you're playing alone, with friends, family, or on a couples date night, this game is sure to keep you entertained for hours. With its intriguing storyline, challenging puzzles, and realistic characters, you'll feel like a real detective as you try to solve the case. This game is suitable for ages 14+ and comes with all the materials you need to get started. So why not grab a group of friends and see if you have what it takes to crack the case at Underwood Cellars? Rated 7.6 based on 10 JPOST Pros Great for game night, Engaging storyline, Can be played alone Cons Limited replayability

9 Hunt A Killer Mystery at Magnolia Gardens Hunt A Killer Mystery at Magnolia Gardens View on Amazon 7.5 Hunt A Killer Mystery at Magnolia Gardens is the perfect game for family game night or a fun date night activity. With its Nancy Drew-inspired murder mystery theme, this game comes complete with authentic documents and puzzles to solve. Ideal for both adults and kids ages 14 and up, this game provides hours of entertainment as you work together to solve the crime. Its unique and engaging gameplay makes it a must-have addition to any game collection. Rated 7.5 based on 10 JPOST Pros Fun for family game night, Challenging puzzles & documents, Great for date night Cons Not suitable for children under 14

10 Hunt A Killer Murder at The Motel. Hunt A Killer Murder at The Motel. View on Amazon 7.1 Hunt A Killer Murder at The Motel is an immersive murder mystery game that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether you're looking for a fun date night activity or a challenging game to play with friends and family, this game is perfect for anyone age 14+. As detectives, you'll work together to uncover clues and solve the unsolved case of the murder at the motel. With high-quality materials and a thrilling storyline, this game is sure to provide hours of entertainment and excitement. Rated 7.1 based on 10 JPOST Pros Immersive murder mystery game, Great for date night or group activity, Challenging and engaging gameplay Cons May not be suitable for children under 14 years old

FAQ

Q: What is a murder mystery game?

A: A murder mystery game is a type of party game where guests assume the roles of characters in a fictional murder investigation. Players work together to solve clues, gather evidence, and ultimately identify the murderer.

Q: How many players are needed for a murder mystery game?

A: The number of players needed for a murder mystery game can vary, but typically it is recommended to have at least 6 to 8 players. However, some games can accommodate up to 20 or more players.

Q: Can I host a murder mystery game remotely?

A: Yes, many murder mystery games can be hosted remotely through video conferencing platforms. Some games are specifically designed for remote play, while others can be adapted for virtual play with a little creativity and planning.

Conclusions

After reviewing several murder mystery games, we have found that this category of games offers a unique and exciting experience for players. From the University Games Murder Mystery Party Case Files to the Hunt A Killer Body On The Boardwalk game, these immersive games are perfect for date nights, family game nights, and independent challenges. The WE Games Wooden Block Stacking Tower and Cribbage Board Game Set are also great options for those who enjoy classic tabletop games. Overall, we highly recommend checking out these murder mystery games and adding some suspenseful fun to your game night.