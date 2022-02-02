The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Maccabi, Masa team up for young entrepreneur olim

The curriculum is on the world of start-ups in Israel and includes an internship at these companies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 21:24
Night falls over Beersheba's city center, which is quickly becoming a hi-tech hub for Israel (photo credit: BEERSHEBA MUNICIPALITY)
Night falls over Beersheba’s city center, which is quickly becoming a hi-tech hub for Israel
(photo credit: BEERSHEBA MUNICIPALITY)

Young Jews from all over the world are now coming to Israel to learn about start-ups and tech companies, thanks to a Maccabi World Union initiative.

The new project – the Israel Startup Experience (ISE) program – is in collaboration with and supported by Masa Israel Journey, intended for young Jews ages 17-20 from 85 countries around the world.



In the past year, about 100 Maccabi World members came to Israel for 7 months of study in the ISE program.

Eyal Tiberger, CEO of Maccabi World, said: “Since the beginning of the ISE – Israel Startup Experience – project, about 40 members of the movement have been absorbed into Israeli start-ups, most of whom have immigrated to Israel and enlisted in the IDF.”



