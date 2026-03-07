Over 330 new aliyah files have been opened by Jews around the world during the first week of Operation Roaring Lion, according to The Jewish Agency and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.

Despite the security challenges and dangers posed by the war, data from the ministry and the Jewish Agency show a high interest in immigrating to Israel, with files being opened for more than 330 people, including families with children and young immigrants.

About 150 of those applying are from North America, 60 from countries of the former Soviet Union, 39 from the United Kingdom, 27 from France, and 13 from South Africa, along with additional inquiries from other European, Latin American, and Australian countries.

In addition, 552 new immigrants are expected to arrive in Israel during the month of March from a wide range of countries, including those mentioned above as well as Germany, Switzerland, Argentina, Brazil, Panama, Chile, Moldova, Italy, and Spain.

Hundreds of participants attend the Aliyah event (credit: Sam Santos)

Operation Otef Olim

In order to ensure that immigration to Israel can continue even during Operation Roaring Lion, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, with the assistance of the Jewish Agency, is operating Operation Otef Olim (Immigrant Support).

In the past week, since the war began, dozens of employees from the ministry and the agency have conducted hundreds of phone calls with immigrants who were expected to arrive in Israel in the coming period. According to the conversations, none of the immigrants has asked to cancel their aliyah.

Representatives of the ministry and the agency are already accompanying prospective immigrants and providing them with support until their arrival and absorption in Israel.

At the same time, extensive activities promoting aliyah are planned worldwide for March. A series of major aliyah fairs is planned in France and the United Kingdom, with thousands of households already registered to attend.

“The Jewish people are witnessing the strength of the State of Israel and the changing face of the Middle East, and are choosing to be part of history and the Zionist story. I have no doubt that after victory and the end of the war, many Jews will choose to immigrate to Israel, just as happened after October 7,” said Aliyah and Integration Minister MK Ofir Sofer.

Sofer also emphasized the benefits the immigrants will bring to the country, saying that “this aliyah will strengthen social solidarity, the economy, and the State of Israel as a whole. We are prepared and working toward this goal.”

Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Doron Almog reiterated the importance of immigration, calling aliyah “the growth engine of the State of Israel.”