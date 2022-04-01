The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem Post Aliyah Portal

WZO, Jewish Agency acting head: Amazing to see Jewish nation united now

"We are rescuing thousands of Jews from the battlefield, and we are bringing anyone who chooses to come to Israel to this country."

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: APRIL 1, 2022 18:59
Acting Jewish Agency chairman and WZO chairman Yaakov Hagoel is seen addressing the Jerusalem Post London Conference, on March 31, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Acting Jewish Agency chairman and WZO chairman Yaakov Hagoel is seen addressing the Jerusalem Post London Conference, on March 31, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In a pre-recorded video address broadcast to attendees at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, Jewish Agency CEO Amira Ahronovitz discussed the agency’s ongoing operation to save Jewish lives in Ukraine.

Noting one crucial difference between the current refugee crisis and others in Jewish history, she said, “The main difference is that nowadays we have a strong State of Israel that can provide a safe haven with the backing of a strong Jewish people worldwide.”

Jewish Agency professionals prepared for the crisis ahead of time, Ahronovitz explained, and started making contingency plans. The Jewish Agency has had a large-scale presence in the region for many years and was able to immediately deploy assistance where it was needed.

“From day one of the war in Ukraine,” she noted, “The Jewish Agency kicked into gear with operations simultaneously launched in four countries bordering Ukraine – Romania, Moldova, Hungary and Poland – where we received thousands of Jewish refugees.”

In conjunction with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, The Jewish Agency opened an emergency hotline for Jews in Ukraine, which has received more than 28,000 calls.

“The scale and complexity of this operation is unlike anything we’ve ever encountered,” said Ahronovitz.

Thousands of Ukrainian Jews have arrived in Israel, and the Jewish Agency expects this number will reach 15,000 in the coming month. Most have arrived in Israel with few belongings other than the clothes on their backs, she reported.

“It is clear to us that another major focus needs to be on their long-term integration into Israel,” she said. “This will be an enormous national effort together with the Ministry of Aliyah and Absorption and other partners to make sure we provide those olim with basic essentials for them in housing, employment, financial assistance, learning Hebrew and much more, all in order for them to begin a successful new life in Israel. We’re also aware of the post-trauma and psychological support that will be needed to help these new Israelis through this devastating time in their lives.”



Tags aliyah Jewish Agency ukraine Ukraine crisis Jews in Ukraine Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region
5

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by