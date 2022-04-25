Israel absorbs 15,000 new olim since the outbreak of the Ukraine war

The Aliyah and Integration Ministry updated that on Monday Israel has passed the 15,000th immigrant threshold and concludes two months of the rescue, immigration and absorption operation of the Jews of Ukraine.

Two months after the outbreak of hostilities, employees of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry received about 8,800 new immigrants from Ukraine, about 5,800 from Russia and about 400 new immigrants from Belarus, as part of the "Immigrants Come Home" operation for the emergency reception of olim from Ukraine and neighboring countries. In addition, more than 10,000 additional people from Ukraine, Russia and surrounding countries registered for immigration to Israel and the ministry is preparing to absorb them in the upcoming months.

According to data published by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, 24% of new immigrants are children and adolescents aged 0-17, while 18% of them are adults aged 66 and over. 22% of the immigrants are aged 18-35, 20% of the immigrants are aged 36-50 and about 16% of the immigrants are aged 51-65.

The data also shows that most of the immigrants (32%) of working age (22 years old to 60 years old) are engaged in the marketing, services and trade professions. Many other immigrants work in the fields of technology, engineering, accounting, law and medicine. As result of the laws of emigration from Ukraine since the beginning of the war, banning from men leaving the country, there are twice as many women immigrants that arrived than men.

Thanks to the housing plan approved by the government, led by Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata in collaboration with the ministers of housing and finance, many of the immigrants have moved to permanent housing. Less than 3,000 new immigrants now live in hotels rented by the ministry across Israel.

Most of the immigrants from Ukraine (932) decided to settle in Jerusalem. Yet the leading city in the absorption of immigrants from all of the countries part of the operation is Netanya, which has so far absorbed 1,543 immigrants. After Netanya on the list of most popular cities for Olim from Ukraine and Russia are Jerusalem, Haifa and Tel Aviv.

In addition, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry said on Monday that it "sees the integration of immigrants in the education system as a significant task. In cooperation with the Education Ministry, as of mid-April, about 650 children were absorbed into educational institutions in 50 different authorities in various educational activities, most of them in primary school.

Meanwhile, the ministry currently operates about 40 Hebrew Ulpan programs for adults.

Tamano-Shata: "Two months into the war in Ukraine, there is a great national effort in the absorption of immigrants. At the moment we have reached the absorption of more than fifteen thousand new immigrants and this is just the beginning. The employees of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry absorbed the immigrants with dedication and sensitivity, help them to integrate into Israeli society and establish a new life here in Israel. It is not a given that a large part of the new immigrants who started learning Hebrew, have already integrated into the employment market and the education system. The ministry also expects tens of thousands more new immigrants."